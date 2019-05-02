Video: 8 Year-Old HAMILTON Fan Gets A Shout Out From Lin-Manuel Miranda

Click Here for More Articles on Hamilton

An eight-year old Hamilton superfan from Maryland had a dream come true when she got a social media shout out from none other than the show's creator, Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Aurora Mapp is a grammar school student who became obsessed with all things Alexander Hamilton after hearing the Broadway cast recording of the bio-musical that bears his name.

After picking Lin for a 'Day In The Life' project for school, Aurora's mother shared her daughter's work with the Tony Award-winning composer, who happily replied with some kind words.

Lin followed up today, retweeting a news feature about their exchange. See Aurora's story below!





