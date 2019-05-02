2019 AWARDS SEASON
Click Here for More Articles on 2019 AWARDS SEASON

Photo Coverage: The 2019 Tony Nominees Meet the Press!

May. 2, 2019  

Tony season is in full swing! The nominations for the biggest Broadway awards ceremony were announced on Tuesday, April 30. Leading the pack was Hadestown with 14 nominations. Check out the full list here!

Yesterday, the nominees met the press at the annual Meet the Nominees event! BroadwayWorld was there bringing you coverage all day. Check out the photos from the event below!

Hosted by James Corden, the 2019 Tony Awards will be broadcast live from Radio City Music Hall in New York City, on Sunday, June 9th on CBS.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

Adam Driver during The 73rd Annual Tony Awards Meet The Nominees Press Day at the Sofitel Hotel on May 01, 2019 in New York City.

Lilli Cooper during The 73rd Annual Tony Awards Meet The Nominees Press Day at the Sofitel Hotel on May 01, 2019 in New York City.

Jeff Daniels during The 73rd Annual Tony Awards Meet The Nominees Press Day at the Sofitel Hotel on May 01, 2019 in New York City.

Dominique Morriseau during The 73rd Annual Tony Awards Meet The Nominees Press Day at the Sofitel Hotel on May 01, 2019 in New York City.

Ephraim Sykes during The 73rd Annual Tony Awards Meet The Nominees Press Day at the Sofitel Hotel on May 01, 2019 in New York City.

Santino Fontana during The 73rd Annual Tony Awards Meet The Nominees Press Day at the Sofitel Hotel on May 01, 2019 in New York City.

Ali Stroker during The 73rd Annual Tony Awards Meet The Nominees Press Day at the Sofitel Hotel on May 01, 2019 in New York City.

Derrick Baskin during The 73rd Annual Tony Awards Meet The Nominees Press Day at the Sofitel Hotel on May 01, 2019 in New York City.

Julie White during The 73rd Annual Tony Awards Meet The Nominees Press Day at the Sofitel Hotel on May 01, 2019 in New York City.

Amber Gray during The 73rd Annual Tony Awards Meet The Nominees Press Day at the Sofitel Hotel on May 01, 2019 in New York City.

Caitlin Kinnunen during The 73rd Annual Tony Awards Meet The Nominees Press Day at the Sofitel Hotel on May 01, 2019 in New York City.

David Neumann during The 73rd Annual Tony Awards Meet The Nominees Press Day at the Sofitel Hotel on May 01, 2019 in New York City.

Eva Noblezada during The 73rd Annual Tony Awards Meet The Nominees Press Day at the Sofitel Hotel on May 01, 2019 in New York City.

Scott Ellis during The 73rd Annual Tony Awards Meet The Nominees Press Day at the Sofitel Hotel on May 01, 2019 in New York City.

Heidi Schreck during The 73rd Annual Tony Awards Meet The Nominees Press Day at the Sofitel Hotel on May 01, 2019 in New York City.

Patrick Page during The 73rd Annual Tony Awards Meet The Nominees Press Day at the Sofitel Hotel on May 01, 2019 in New York City.

Stephanie J. Block during The 73rd Annual Tony Awards Meet The Nominees Press Day at the Sofitel Hotel on May 01, 2019 in New York City.

Anais Mitchell during The 73rd Annual Tony Awards Meet The Nominees Press Day at the Sofitel Hotel on May 01, 2019 in New York City.

Damon Daunno during The 73rd Annual Tony Awards Meet The Nominees Press Day at the Sofitel Hotel on May 01, 2019 in New York City.

Eddie Perfect during The 73rd Annual Tony Awards Meet The Nominees Press Day at the Sofitel Hotel on May 01, 2019 in New York City.

Brooks Ashmanskas during The 73rd Annual Tony Awards Meet The Nominees Press Day at the Sofitel Hotel on May 01, 2019 in New York City.

Beth Leavel and Brooks Ashmanskas during The 73rd Annual Tony Awards Meet The Nominees Press Day at the Sofitel Hotel on May 01, 2019 in New York City.

Beth Leavel during The 73rd Annual Tony Awards Meet The Nominees Press Day at the Sofitel Hotel on May 01, 2019 in New York City.

Annette Bening during The 73rd Annual Tony Awards Meet The Nominees Press Day at the Sofitel Hotel on May 01, 2019 in New York City.

Harvey Fierstein during The 73rd Annual Tony Awards Meet The Nominees Press Day at the Sofitel Hotel on May 01, 2019 in New York City.

Richie Jackson and Harvey Fierstein during The 73rd Annual Tony Awards Meet The Nominees Press Day at the Sofitel Hotel on May 01, 2019 in New York City.

Richie Jackson during The 73rd Annual Tony Awards Meet The Nominees Press Day at the Sofitel Hotel on May 01, 2019 in New York City.

George C. Wolfe during The 73rd Annual Tony Awards Meet The Nominees Press Day at the Sofitel Hotel on May 01, 2019 in New York City.

Gideon Glick during The 73rd Annual Tony Awards Meet The Nominees Press Day at the Sofitel Hotel on May 01, 2019 in New York City.

Joe Iconis during The 73rd Annual Tony Awards Meet The Nominees Press Day at the Sofitel Hotel on May 01, 2019 in New York City.

Laura Donnelly during The 73rd Annual Tony Awards Meet The Nominees Press Day at the Sofitel Hotel on May 01, 2019 in New York City.

Celia Keenan-Bolger during The 73rd Annual Tony Awards Meet The Nominees Press Day at the Sofitel Hotel on May 01, 2019 in New York City.

Michael Corney during The 73rd Annual Tony Awards Meet The Nominees Press Day at the Sofitel Hotel on May 01, 2019 in New York City.

Todd Sickafoose during The 73rd Annual Tony Awards Meet The Nominees Press Day at the Sofitel Hotel on May 01, 2019 in New York City.

Robert Horn during The 73rd Annual Tony Awards Meet The Nominees Press Day at the Sofitel Hotel on May 01, 2019 in New York City.

Casey Nicolaw during The 73rd Annual Tony Awards Meet The Nominees Press Day at the Sofitel Hotel on May 01, 2019 in New York City.

Sarah Stiles during The 73rd Annual Tony Awards Meet The Nominees Press Day at the Sofitel Hotel on May 01, 2019 in New York City.

Denis Jones during The 73rd Annual Tony Awards Meet The Nominees Press Day at the Sofitel Hotel on May 01, 2019 in New York City.

David Yazbek during The 73rd Annual Tony Awards Meet The Nominees Press Day at the Sofitel Hotel on May 01, 2019 in New York City.

Peter Nigrini during The 73rd Annual Tony Awards Meet The Nominees Press Day at the Sofitel Hotel on May 01, 2019 in New York City.

Scott Brown during The 73rd Annual Tony Awards Meet The Nominees Press Day at the Sofitel Hotel on May 01, 2019 in New York City.

Jez Butterworth during The 73rd Annual Tony Awards Meet The Nominees Press Day at the Sofitel Hotel on May 01, 2019 in New York City.

Brandon Uranowitz during The 73rd Annual Tony Awards Meet The Nominees Press Day at the Sofitel Hotel on May 01, 2019 in New York City.

Bob Mackie during The 73rd Annual Tony Awards Meet The Nominees Press Day at the Sofitel Hotel on May 01, 2019 in New York City.

William Ivey Long during The 73rd Annual Tony Awards Meet The Nominees Press Day at the Sofitel Hotel on May 01, 2019 in New York City.

Fionnula Flanagan during The 73rd Annual Tony Awards Meet The Nominees Press Day at the Sofitel Hotel on May 01, 2019 in New York City.

Michael McElroy during The 73rd Annual Tony Awards Meet The Nominees Press Day at the Sofitel Hotel on May 01, 2019 in New York City.

Sergio Trujillo during The 73rd Annual Tony Awards Meet The Nominees Press Day at the Sofitel Hotel on May 01, 2019 in New York City.

Bartlett Sher during The 73rd Annual Tony Awards Meet The Nominees Press Day at the Sofitel Hotel on May 01, 2019 in New York City.

Bob Martin during The 73rd Annual Tony Awards Meet The Nominees Press Day at the Sofitel Hotel on May 01, 2019 in New York City.

Des McAnuff during The 73rd Annual Tony Awards Meet The Nominees Press Day at the Sofitel Hotel on May 01, 2019 in New York City.

Judith Light during The 73rd Annual Tony Awards Meet The Nominees Press Day at the Sofitel Hotel on May 01, 2019 in New York City.

David Korins during The 73rd Annual Tony Awards Meet The Nominees Press Day at the Sofitel Hotel on May 01, 2019 in New York City.

Robin de Jesus during The 73rd Annual Tony Awards Meet The Nominees Press Day at the Sofitel Hotel on May 01, 2019 in New York City.

Warren Carlyle during The 73rd Annual Tony Awards Meet The Nominees Press Day at the Sofitel Hotel on May 01, 2019 in New York City.

Alex Brightman during The 73rd Annual Tony Awards Meet The Nominees Press Day at the Sofitel Hotel on May 01, 2019 in New York City.

Camille A. Brown during The 73rd Annual Tony Awards Meet The Nominees Press Day at the Sofitel Hotel on May 01, 2019 in New York City.

Camille A. Brown during The 73rd Annual Tony Awards Meet The Nominees Press Day at the Sofitel Hotel on May 01, 2019 in New York City.

Chad Beguelin and Matthew Sklar during The 73rd Annual Tony Awards Meet The Nominees Press Day at the Sofitel Hotel on May 01, 2019 in New York City.

Chad Beguelin during The 73rd Annual Tony Awards Meet The Nominees Press Day at the Sofitel Hotel on May 01, 2019 in New York City.

Matthew Sklar during The 73rd Annual Tony Awards Meet The Nominees Press Day at the Sofitel Hotel on May 01, 2019 in New York City.

Toni-Leslie James during The 73rd Annual Tony Awards Meet The Nominees Press Day at the Sofitel Hotel on May 01, 2019 in New York City.

Joseph Blakely Forbes during The 73rd Annual Tony Awards Meet The Nominees Press Day at the Sofitel Hotel on May 01, 2019 in New York City.

Daniel Kluger during The 73rd Annual Tony Awards Meet The Nominees Press Day at the Sofitel Hotel on May 01, 2019 in New York City.



