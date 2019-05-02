Photo Coverage: The 2019 Tony Nominees Meet the Press!

Tony season is in full swing! The nominations for the biggest Broadway awards ceremony were announced on Tuesday, April 30. Leading the pack was Hadestown with 14 nominations. Check out the full list here!

Yesterday, the nominees met the press at the annual Meet the Nominees event! BroadwayWorld was there bringing you coverage all day. Check out the photos from the event below!

Hosted by James Corden, the 2019 Tony Awards will be broadcast live from Radio City Music Hall in New York City, on Sunday, June 9th on CBS.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride



