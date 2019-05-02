Broadway-Bound MAGIC MIKE Musical Postpones Workshop Due to Creative Team Exit; Boston Engagement Will Go On As Scheduled

BroadwayWorld has learned that the private workshop for Broadway-bound Magic Mike the Musical, that was set to take place this week, has been cancelled. The show will have a change in writers, due to creative differences.

The creative team was previously announced to include Tom Kitt and Brian Yorkey writing the score, and Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa writing the book. Trip Cullman, who was previously announced as the director, remains involved with the production.

We're told that the show's performances in Boston, beginning November 30, will still go on as scheduled.

It was announced in January that Magic Mike The Musical will make its pre-Broadway world premiere this fall at the newly-refurbished Emerson Colonial Theatre.

Preview performances will begin on Saturday, November 30, 2019 with an official opening set for Sunday, December 15, 2019. The production will run in Boston through Sunday, January 5, 2020.

Tickets are on sale at www.EmersonColonialTheatre.com, by calling 888-616-0272 and at the box office at 106 Boylston Street.

Casting and additional creative team members for the Boston production and future Broadway plans will be announced at a later time. Producers recently conducted an international casting search for leading men for the new musical.

Set before the hit movies "Magic Mike" and "Magic Mike XXL," this original stage production tells the story of college-student-turned-male-entertainer Mike Lane. Struggling to make ends meet, Mike takes a job dancing at an exclusive night club...and winds up loving every minute of it. But as he scrambles to hide his alter ego from his dad and girlfriend, he finds himself needing to make some difficult choices. Can Mike follow his dreams without losing more than his clothes?





