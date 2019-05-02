Breaking News: THE PRINCE OF EGYPT to Open on West End February 2020; New Songs & Creative Team Announced

DreamWorks Theatricals (a division of Universal Theatrical Group), Michael McCabe and Neil Laidlaw have announced that THE PRINCE OF EGYPT, the new stage musical based on the celebrated DreamWorks Animation film and featuring the Academy Award®-winning song When You Believe, will begin performances at London's Dominion Theatre on Wednesday 5 February 2020, with an official London premiere on Tuesday 25 February 2020, for a limited 32-week engagement. Tickets will go on public sale at 10am on Monday 3 June 2019.

With music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz (Wicked) and a book by Philip LaZebnik (Mulan and Pocahontas), THE PRINCE OF EGYPT is directed by Scott Schwartz (The Hunchback of Notre Dame) and choreographed by Sean Cheesman (So You Think You Can Dance). Casting and full creative team to be announced.

Stephen Schwartz's Wicked is one of the most successful stage musicals of all time and has already been seen by nearly 10 million people at London's Apollo Victoria Theatre and 60 million people worldwide. Later this year, the original Broadway production will become the 5th longest running Broadway show in history.

THE PRINCE OF EGYPT features 10 new songs written by Stephen Schwartz, together with 5 of his acclaimed songs from the DreamWorks Animation film, including Deliver Us, All I Ever Wanted, Through Heaven's Eyes and the Academy Award®-winning When You Believe.

Journey through the wonders of Ancient Egypt as two young men, raised together as brothers in a kingdom of privilege, find themselves suddenly divided by a secret past. One must rule as Pharaoh, the other must rise up and free his true people; both face a destiny that will change history forever.

A milestone in cinematic achievement, DreamWorks' The Prince of Egypt captivated movie audiences across the world and recently celebrated its 20thAnniversary. Hailed as "an outstanding artistic achievement" (Variety) and "a stunning film" (The Guardian), it remains one of the most beloved and acclaimed animated feature films of all time.

The Academy Award®-winning song When You Believe, recorded by Whitney Houston and Mariah Carey in 1998, went on to become a global hit. In 2007, Simon Cowell selected it as the winner's single for the UK's popular TV show The X-Factor, spending three weeks at the top of the UK charts.

The new stage adaptation of THE PRINCE OF EGYPT originally premiered at TheatreWorks Silicon Valley (winner of the 2019 Regional Theatre Tony Award®) and Fredericia Teater Denmark.

Ticket buyers can register now for priority information at www.ThePrinceOfEgyptMusical.com

About the Prince of Egypt Creative Team:

Stephen Schwartz (Music & Lyrics) is the recipient of three Academy Awards®, four Grammy Awards®, a Golden Globe® and the Isabelle Stevenson Tony Award®. He is best known for his many successful stage musicals, including Wicked, Pippin and Godspell, as well as for his song-writing collaborations with Alan Menken on films including Disney's Enchanted, Pocahontas and The Hunchback of Notre Dame. For DreamWorks Animation, he wrote both music and lyrics for The Prince of Egypt. He wrote the opera Seance on a Wet Afternoon and provided English texts for Leonard Bernstein's Mass. A book about his career, Defying Gravity, is published by Applause Books. www.stephenschwartz.com

Philip LaZebnik (Book) is an award-winning Hollywood screenwriter and playwright. He has written or contributed to screenplays for many of the most successful animated feature films of all time, including Mulan and Pocahontas and, for DreamWorks Animation, The Prince of Egypt. The screenplay for Mulan won him an Annie Award for 'Best Animation Screenplay'.

Scott Schwartz (Director) most recently staged the international hit production of Disney's The Hunchback of Notre Dame in North America, Japan and Germany. He is the Artistic Director of the renowned Bay Street Theater in Sag Harbor, New York.

Sean Cheesman (Choreographer) is best known for his work on the television shows So You Think You Can Dance, Dirty Dancing: Time of Your Life and Musicool. He won MTV Music Video 'Best Choreography/Dance' awards for Michael & Janet Jackson's 'Scream' and Prince's 'Cream'. He also appeared in and choreographed The Bodyguard starring Whitney Houston.

DreamWorks Theatricals (Producer), a division of Universal Theatrical Group, was established to develop and produce live stage productions inspired by the studio's acclaimed animated films, including Shrek The Musical, Madagascar Live! and The Prince of Egypt. UTG, the live theatre division of Universal Pictures, is currently represented by the musical phenomenon Wicked, which has been seen by 60 million people worldwide, making it one of the most successful theatrical ventures of all time. Universal's critically acclaimed musical adaptation of Billy Elliot, which won four Olivier Awards and ten Tony Awards®, including Best Musical, concluded its 11-year run in the West End and continues to play worldwide. Recently, Universal produced the Broadway premiere of Irving Berlin's Holiday Inn with Roundabout Theatre Company and the Tony Award®-nominated Broadway production of Bring It On: The Musical.

Michael McCabe (Producer) is an independent, four-time Olivier Award-winning producer in the UK and Tony Award® nominated on Broadway. He has, since 2006, been represented in the UK by Wicked, as its Executive Producer. His additional West End producing credits include: An American in Paris, Sweeney Todd, Million Dollar Quartet, Spring Awakening and, on Broadway, How To Succeed In Business Without Really Trying. He was also the original Marketing Director of Mamma Mia!.

Neil Laidlaw (Producer) heads up Neil Laidlaw Productions, a theatrical producing and general management company. West End credits include: Oslo, The Grinning Man, Annie, Long Day's Journey Into Night, Show Boat, Gypsy and A Doll's House. Other producing credits include: Captain Corelli's Mandolin (UK Tour), The Steamie (Scottish Tour), Canned Laughter (Scottish Tour), Annie (UK Tour) and Beautiful Thing (Sound Theatre, London).





