Wake Up With BWW 5/25: Inside the Drama Critics Circle Awards, Adam Pascal to Direct RENT, and More!

Plus, Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Love Never Dies returns to London’s West End this summer in a star-studded concert led by Norm Lewis!

May. 25, 2023
Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Everything We Know So Far About the 76th Annual Tony Awards Photo 1 Everything We Know So Far About the 76th Annual Tony Awards
Annaleigh Ashford, SOME LIKE IT HOT, LEOPOLDSTADT & More Win 2023 Drama League Awards Photo 2 See the Full List of 2023 Drama League Award Winners!
Tina Turner Has Died At Age 83 Photo 3 Tina Turner Has Died At Age 83
Video: Jodie Comer Is Coming for Her Tony Award Photo 4 Video: Jodie Comer Is Coming for Her Tony Award

WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD
Click Here for More on WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news.

Adam Pascal will direct a production of Rent coming to Long island's From Stage to Screen this summer! Learn more about the show below!

The Drama Critics Circle Awards were presented during a private ceremony on Tuesday, May 22. BroadwayWorld was there and we have all of the photos from the night!

Andrew Lloyd Webber’s iconic Love Never Dies returns to London’s West End this summer in a star-studded concert at Theatre Royal Drury Lane, led by Norm Lewis!

Read more about these and other top stories below!

Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

Today's Top Stories

Tina Turner Has Died At Age 83
by Team BWW

Tina Turner, the 'Queen of Rock'n Roll' has died peacefully today at the age of 83 after a long illness in her home in Küsnacht near Zurich, Switzerland.  With her, the world loses a music legend and a role model.  . (more...)

Adam Pascal Will Direct RENT in Long Island This Summer
by Stephi Wild

Adam Pascal will direct a production of Rent coming to Long island's From Stage to Screen this summer. Auditions will be held this month.  Performances will run July 28-30.. (more...)

Photos: Julie Andrews and H.E.R. Visit SWEENEY TODD on Broadway
by Chloe Rabinowitz

See photos of Julie Andrews and H.E.R. visiting Sweeney Todd on Broadway. . (more...)

Nick Jonas & Joe Jonas Both Auditioned For the WICKED Movie
by Michael Major

Nick Jonas and Joe Jonas have both revealed that they both auditioned for the same role in the Wicked movie. The two Jonas Brothers stated that they unsuccessfully went up against each other for an unspecified part.. (more...)

Erika Henningsen and Kyle Selig Tie the Knot!
by Stephi Wild

BroadwayWorld congratulates Erika Henningsen and Kyle Selig on their marriage! The pair, who starred together in Mean Girls on Broadway, tied the knot yesterday with a ceremony officiated by their Mean Girls co-star Grey Henson.. (more...)

Frank Wildhorn's DEATH NOTE THE MUSICAL Will Get European Premiere With a Concert at the London Palladium
by Stephi Wild

Following acclaimed productions in Japan and Korea Death Note: The Musical will get its English-language premiere with two star-studded concerts at the London Palladium.. (more...)

Photos: Inside the 2023 New York Drama Critics' Circle Awards
by Bruce Glikas

The awards were presented during a private ceremony on Tuesday, May 22. BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out the photos here!. (more...)

Norm Lewis Will Lead LOVE NEVER DIES IN CONCERT at Theatre Royal Drury Lane This Summer
by Aliya Al-Hassan

Andrew Lloyd Webber’s iconic Love Never Dies returns to London’s West End this summer in a star-studded concert at LW Theatres’ Theatre Royal Drury Lane.. (more...)

Video: Annaleigh Ashford is Gobsmacked to Star in Her (Other) Favorite Sondheim Show
by Richard Ridge

In this video, watch as Tony nominee Annaleigh Ashford chats more about coming home to Broadway in Sweeney Todd, why this role was so important to her, and so much more.. (more...)

 

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!



Placeholder
Vote Now


RELATED STORIES

Wake Up 7/21: Fisher Joins HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL Series, LUCA TikTok Musical, and More! Photo
Wake Up 7/21: Fisher Joins HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL Series, LUCA TikTok Musical, and More!

Today's top stories: Jordan Fisher joins the cast of HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL: THE MUSICAL: THE SERIES, Joshua Turchin pens songs for a Luca TikTok musical, and more!


More Hot Stories For You

Photos: Rachel Zegler Visits HADESTOWN on BroadwayPhotos: Rachel Zegler Visits HADESTOWN on Broadway
Photos: See Mariska Hargitay, Kelli O'Hara & More at The Stuttering Association for the Young BenefitPhotos: See Mariska Hargitay, Kelli O'Hara & More at The Stuttering Association for the Young Benefit
Photos: Mike Myers, Anthony Rapp & More Take Part in Broadway BetsPhotos: Mike Myers, Anthony Rapp & More Take Part in Broadway Bets
Photos: Julie Andrews and H.E.R. Visit SWEENEY TODD on BroadwayPhotos: Julie Andrews and H.E.R. Visit SWEENEY TODD on Broadway

Videos

Video: The Company of SOME LIKE IT HOT and Darlene Love Pay Tribute To Tina Turner At Sardi's Video Video: The Company of SOME LIKE IT HOT and Darlene Love Pay Tribute To Tina Turner At Sardi's
How Tovah Feldshuh Built a Five-Decade Career Onstage Video
How Tovah Feldshuh Built a Five-Decade Career Onstage
Annaleigh Ashford is Gobsmacked to Star in Her (Other) Favorite Sondheim Show Video
Annaleigh Ashford is Gobsmacked to Star in Her (Other) Favorite Sondheim Show
Shakespeare Featured as Final JEOPARDY! Category Video
Shakespeare Featured as Final JEOPARDY! Category
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel
SHOP BROADWAY
SWEENEY TODD
PARADE
Ticket CentralPixel
STAGE MAG
& JULIET
KIMBERLY AKIMBO

Recommended For You