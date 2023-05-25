Wake Up With BWW 5/25: Inside the Drama Critics Circle Awards, Adam Pascal to Direct RENT, and More!

Click Here for More on WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news.

Adam Pascal will direct a production of Rent coming to Long island's From Stage to Screen this summer! Learn more about the show below!

The Drama Critics Circle Awards were presented during a private ceremony on Tuesday, May 22. BroadwayWorld was there and we have all of the photos from the night!

Andrew Lloyd Webber’s iconic Love Never Dies returns to London’s West End this summer in a star-studded concert at Theatre Royal Drury Lane, led by Norm Lewis!

Read more about these and other top stories below!

Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

Today's Top Stories

Tina Turner Has Died At Age 83

by Team BWW

Tina Turner, the 'Queen of Rock'n Roll' has died peacefully today at the age of 83 after a long illness in her home in Küsnacht near Zurich, Switzerland. With her, the world loses a music legend and a role model. . (more...)

Adam Pascal Will Direct RENT in Long Island This Summer

by Stephi Wild

Adam Pascal will direct a production of Rent coming to Long island's From Stage to Screen this summer. Auditions will be held this month. Performances will run July 28-30.. (more...)

Photos: Julie Andrews and H.E.R. Visit SWEENEY TODD on Broadway

by Chloe Rabinowitz

See photos of Julie Andrews and H.E.R. visiting Sweeney Todd on Broadway. . (more...)

Nick Jonas & Joe Jonas Both Auditioned For the WICKED Movie

by Michael Major

Nick Jonas and Joe Jonas have both revealed that they both auditioned for the same role in the Wicked movie. The two Jonas Brothers stated that they unsuccessfully went up against each other for an unspecified part.. (more...)

Erika Henningsen and Kyle Selig Tie the Knot!

by Stephi Wild

BroadwayWorld congratulates Erika Henningsen and Kyle Selig on their marriage! The pair, who starred together in Mean Girls on Broadway, tied the knot yesterday with a ceremony officiated by their Mean Girls co-star Grey Henson.. (more...)

Frank Wildhorn's DEATH NOTE THE MUSICAL Will Get European Premiere With a Concert at the London Palladium

by Stephi Wild

Following acclaimed productions in Japan and Korea Death Note: The Musical will get its English-language premiere with two star-studded concerts at the London Palladium.. (more...)

Photos: Inside the 2023 New York Drama Critics' Circle Awards

by Bruce Glikas

The awards were presented during a private ceremony on Tuesday, May 22. BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out the photos here!. (more...)

Norm Lewis Will Lead LOVE NEVER DIES IN CONCERT at Theatre Royal Drury Lane This Summer

by Aliya Al-Hassan

Andrew Lloyd Webber’s iconic Love Never Dies returns to London’s West End this summer in a star-studded concert at LW Theatres’ Theatre Royal Drury Lane.. (more...)

Video: Annaleigh Ashford is Gobsmacked to Star in Her (Other) Favorite Sondheim Show

by Richard Ridge

In this video, watch as Tony nominee Annaleigh Ashford chats more about coming home to Broadway in Sweeney Todd, why this role was so important to her, and so much more.. (more...)

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!