Photos: Julie Andrews and H.E.R. Visit SWEENEY TODD on Broadway

See photos of Julie Andrews and H.E.R. with Josh Groban, Annaleigh Ashford and more.

Julie Andrews and H.E.R. paid visits to Sweeney Todd on Broadway this weekend! 

Check out photos below!

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street stars Tony and Grammy-nominated multi-platinum recording artist Josh Groban and Tony Award winner Annaleigh Ashford. The revival is directed by Thomas Kail, and featuring music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, and a book by Hugh Wheeler, from an adaptation by Christopher Bond, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street.

Joining Groban as Sweeney Todd and Ashford as Mrs. Lovett are Jordan Fisher (Hamilton, Dear Evan Hansen) as Anthony, Gaten Matarazzo ("Stranger Things") as Tobias, Tony Award winner and Laurence Olivier Award nominee Ruthie Ann Miles (The King and I) as Beggar Woman, Maria Bilbao (On Your Feet!) as Johanna, Jamie Jackson (The Last Ship) as Judge Turpin, John Rapson (Les Misérables) as Beadle Bamford, Nicholas Christopher (Hamilton) as Pirelli / Standby for Sweeney Todd, and Jeanna de Waal (Diana, The Musical) as Standby for Mrs. Lovett and Beggar Woman.

Stephen Sondheim and Hugh Wheeler's landmark musical, from an adaptation by Christopher Bond, tells the tale of a resourceful pie shop owner and a vengeful barber out for blood. After he's sent away by a corrupt judge, Sweeney returns to London years later seeking his long-lost family, and forms an unlikely partnership with Mrs. Lovett, who serves up pies underneath his former shop. Together, they wreak havoc on Fleet Street and serve up the hottest - and most unsettling - pies in London.

Julie Andrews and Josh Groban

Julie Andrews, Hope Hamilton and the Company of Sweeney Todd

Ruthie Ann Miles, Julie Andrews and Josh Groban

Julie Andrews and Annaleigh Ashford

Josh Groban and H.E.R.



