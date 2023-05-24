Adam Pascal Will Direct RENT in Long Island This Summer

Performances will run July 28-30.

By:
Adam Pascal will direct a production of Rent coming to Long island's From Stage to Screen this summer. Auditions will be held this month.  Performances will run July 28-30.

No further information has been released on the production at this time.

Stay tuned for more information on the theatre's Facebook page here.

Find out how to submit your audition in the theatre's Facebook post below:

Adam Pascal recently returned to Broadway for a stint in the new hit musical, Pretty Woman ,a role he then played on tour. He also originated the role of 'Chad" in the Broadway musical Disaster! and starred on Broadway in the Tony Award-winning 'Best Musical" Memphis, followed by a stint as "Billy Flynn" in the Tony Award-winning musical Chicago. Before helming the National tour of Something Rotten!, Adam starred in the musical on Broadway. Adam was born in the Bronx and raised in Syosset, New York. He started singing in various rock bands when he was 12, playing the local New York club scene for many years, and has been singing in bands, as a solo artist, in movies, or on the Broadway stage ever since.



He tried out for the then-unknown, off-Broadway production of Rent in 1996. He landed the role of Roger Davis and was nominated for a 1996 Tony Award as Best Actor, and winning a Drama League and Obie award for his performance as Roger. The show went on to become a worldwide success and one of the longest running shows in Broadway history. In 1997 He reprised the role of Roger (the first of several times he would do so) for the West End premiere of Rent. Adam's career expanded to the big screen during 1998, in the independent film SLC Punk! In 2000, Adam was cast as Radames in Elton John and Tim Rice's new Broadway musical Aida, for which he received a Drama League award. He starred in the production for over three years. Adam once again visited the Broadway stage in 2003, this time, as the final Emcee in the Sam Mendes/Rob Marshall production of Cabaret at Studio 54. Also during that time Adam was cast alongside Jack Black, as Theo, the lead singer of "No Vacancy" in 2003"s School of Rock.

Adam reprised the role of Roger in the 2005 movie version of Rent and helped bring a new generation of fans to the Broadway show and its music. Adam's journey with Rent finally came to conclusion when in 2009, he reprised the role one last time alongside Anthony Rapp, in "Rent The Broadway Tour," which traveled through the U.S. as well as Japan and South Korea. Arriving in London in 2008, Adam played the role of Freddie Trumper in the Tim Rice/Abba Musical Chess, alongside Josh Groban, and Idina Menzel for two sold-out performances at The Royal Albert Hall. The DVD is currently on sale worldwide. Adam has two solo CDs on Sh-k-boom Records and an album with Anthony Rapp of their live "Acoustically Speaking" concert.



