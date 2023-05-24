Video: Annaleigh Ashford is Gobsmacked to Star in Her (Other) Favorite Sondheim Show

Since Annaleigh Ashford won her last Tony Award for You Can't Take It With You in 2015, you've likely seen a lot more of her. Though she's made a name for herself on screen, starring in such shows as Welcome to Chippendales, Masters of Sex, and American Crime Story (just to name a few), she always comes home to the theatre.

"It's such an honor to be a part of this rebuilding of the American theatre," she told BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge. "This community was hit so hard by COVID. This season really feels like a celebration and a rebuilding of theatre and I'm so happy to be a part of it."

Below, watch as Annaleigh chats more about coming home to Broadway, why this role was so important to her, and so much more. Plus, check out who she is up against and catch up on all the latest Tony Awards coverage!

The 76th Annual Tony Awards will air on Sunday, June 11, 2023.