Video: Annaleigh Ashford is Gobsmacked to Star in Her (Other) Favorite Sondheim Show

Annaleigh Ashford is nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical.

By:
Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Everything We Know So Far About the 76th Annual Tony Awards Photo 1 Everything We Know So Far About the 76th Annual Tony Awards
Annaleigh Ashford, SOME LIKE IT HOT, LEOPOLDSTADT & More Win 2023 Drama League Awards Photo 2 See the Full List of 2023 Drama League Award Winners!
Video: Jodie Comer Is Coming for Her Tony Award Photo 3 Video: Jodie Comer Is Coming for Her Tony Award
Photos: Stars From SHUCKED, SWEENEY TODD, PARADE And More Hit The Red Carpet At The 2023 D Photo 4 Photos: Stars From SHUCKED, SWEENEY TODD, PARADE And More Hit The Red Carpet At The 2023 Drama League Awards

Click Here for More on Talking Tonys

Since Annaleigh Ashford won her last Tony Award for You Can't Take It With You in 2015, you've likely seen a lot more of her. Though she's made a name for herself on screen, starring in such shows as Welcome to Chippendales, Masters of Sex, and American Crime Story (just to name a few), she always comes home to the theatre.

"It's such an honor to be a part of this rebuilding of the American theatre," she told BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge. "This community was hit so hard by COVID. This season really feels like a celebration and a rebuilding of theatre and I'm so happy to be a part of it."

Below, watch as Annaleigh chats more about coming home to Broadway, why this role was so important to her, and so much more. Plus, check out who she is up against and catch up on all the latest Tony Awards coverage!

The 76th Annual Tony Awards will air on Sunday, June 11, 2023.





Placeholder
Vote Now


RELATED STORIES

Listen: The Cast of SWEENEY TODD Performs The Ballad of Sweeney Todd Photo
Listen: The Cast of SWEENEY TODD Performs 'The Ballad of Sweeney Todd'

A new cast album will be released for the acclaimed Broadway revival of Sweeney Todd. Ahead of the album's release, you can now listen to a sneak peek of the cast performing the show's opening number, The Balld of Sweeney Todd. Check out the full song here!

Read the Lyrics for HAMILTODD from the HAMILTON/SWEENEY TODD Ham4Ham Event Photo
Read the Lyrics for HAMILTODD from the HAMILTON/SWEENEY TODD Ham4Ham Event

Lin Manuel Miranda has posted the lyrics to HamilTodd from the Hamilton/Sweeney Todd Ham4Ham event on Friday, May 6th. 

Video: Watch HAMILTON & SWEENEY TODDs Ham4Ham! Photo
Video: Watch HAMILTON & SWEENEY TODD's Ham4Ham!

See Lin-Manuel Miranda, Josh Groban and more at the Hamilton/Sweeney Todd Ham4Ham!

Photos: SWEENEY TODD Welcomes Rosie ODonnell, Ariana DeBose And More To Fleet Street! Photo
Photos: SWEENEY TODD Welcomes Rosie O'Donnell, Ariana DeBose And More To Fleet Street!

This week, the acclaimed Broadway revival of Sweeney Todd welcomed some celebrity guests to Fleet Street! Broadway superfan Rosie O’Donnell, Academy Award-nominee Billy Zane, Oscar-winner Ariana DeBose and guest Chloe Flower all attended Saturday's performances. Go backstage with photos of their meet and greet with Sweeney stars Josh Groban and Annaleigh Ashford!


From This Author - Richard Ridge

Video: 'Theatre Saved Me' Says Tony Nominee Jessica ChastainVideo: 'Theatre Saved Me' Says Tony Nominee Jessica Chastain
Video: Colton Ryan Has 'Unbridled Pride' for His NEW YORK, NEW YORK RoleVideo: Colton Ryan Has 'Unbridled Pride' for His NEW YORK, NEW YORK Role
Video: Jodie Comer Is Coming for Her Tony AwardVideo: Jodie Comer Is Coming for Her Tony Award
Video: Tony Nominee Ben Platt Thinks the World is Finally Ready for PARADEVideo: Tony Nominee Ben Platt Thinks the World is Finally Ready for PARADE

Videos

Video: Shakespeare Featured as Final JEOPARDY! Category Video Video: Shakespeare Featured as Final JEOPARDY! Category
KIMBERLY AKIMBO Kicks Off CBS MORNINGS' 'Road to the Tonys' Series Video
KIMBERLY AKIMBO Kicks Off CBS MORNINGS' 'Road to the Tonys' Series
'Theatre Saved Me' Says Tony Nominee Jessica Chastain Video
'Theatre Saved Me' Says Tony Nominee Jessica Chastain
Go Inside the 2023 Drama League Awards Video
Go Inside the 2023 Drama League Awards
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel
SHOP BROADWAY
SWEENEY TODD
PARADE
Ticket CentralPixel
STAGE MAG
& JULIET
KIMBERLY AKIMBO

Recommended For You