Norm Lewis Will Lead LOVE NEVER DIES IN CONCERT at Theatre Royal Drury Lane This Summer

Andrew Lloyd Webber’s iconic Love Never Dies returns to London’s West End this summer in a star-studded concert at LW Theatres’ Theatre Royal Drury Lane.

Broadway legend Norm Lewis (Les Misérables 25th Anniversary Concert, Jesus Christ Superstar)stars as The Phantom after a hugely successful run as the first African-American Phantom in the Broadway production of The Phantom of the Opera. Celinde Schoenmaker (Guys & Dolls,Rocketman) stars alongside him as Christine, following her appearance in London’s West End for the 30th anniversary of The Phantom of the Opera. Shaun Kerrison (My Fair Lady, A Christmas Carol) directs. Further casting and creatives to be announced.

Love Never Dies In Concert, which features the sensational 'Til I Hear You Sing and the heart-breaking Love Never Dies, is accompanied by the 27-piece London Musical Theatre Orchestra (LMTO), and will run at Theatre Royal Drury Lane on 21st (7.30pm) and 22nd August (2.30pm).

This concert comes as The Phantom of the Opera in London’s West End continues to break records at the box office, 36 years after opening at the recently-renamed His Majesty’s Theatre on Haymarket.

Norm Lewis comments: My love for Andrew's ‘Love Never Dies’ meant this was the quickest yes, the moment I was asked! I am honored to don the iconic Phantom mask yet again, and continue the story of a character that forever changed my life. And to perform it at the famous Theatre Royal Drury Lane? There's nothing greater. I cannot wait to be reconnected with the London audiences!”

Described by The Daily Telegraph as “one of the greatest of all Andrew Lloyd Webber’s musicals”, Love Never Dies returns to the story of The Phantom of the Opera 10 years after the Phantom’s disappearance from the Paris Opera House. Escaped to a new life in New York, he has finally found a place for his music to soar. All that is missing is his love – Christine Daaé. In a final bid to win her back, the Phantom lures Christine, her husband, and their young son Gustave to America to perform one final time. As old wounds are reopened and forgotten memories unlocked, The Phantom sets out to prove that, indeed, Love Never Dies.

‘Love Never Dies In Concert’ is produced by Fourth Wall Live and the London Musical Theatre Orchestra, and arranged with the permission of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Really Useful Group, with a score by Andrew Lloyd Webber, lyrics by Glenn Slater, and a book by Lloyd Webber, Slater, Ben Elton and Frederick Forsyth.

Theatre Royal Drury Lane is owned and operated by LW Theatres. The venue reopened in June 2021 following a total, £60m, 2-year restoration.

A closed pre-sale (via sign-up) starts on Friday 26th May, with a general on-sale to follow in due course.