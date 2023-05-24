Photos: Inside the 2023 New York Drama Critics' Circle Awards

The awards were presented during a private ceremony on Tuesday, May 22.
The New York Drama Critics' Circle today named Bruce Norris's Downstate best play of the 2022-23 season. The award for best foreign play went to Tom Stoppard's Leopoldstadt. No award was given for best musical. The selections were made at the organization's 87th annual voting meeting.
The awards were presented during a private ceremony on Tuesday, May 22. BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out the photos below!
The New York Drama Critics' Circle comprises 22 drama critics from daily newspapers, magazines, wire services and websites based in the New York metropolitan area. The New York Drama Critics' Circle Award, which has been awarded every year since 1936 to the best new play of the season (with optional awards for foreign or American plays, musicals and special achievements), is the nation's second-oldest playwriting award, after the Pulitzer Prize for Drama.
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas
Harvey Fierstein and Audra McDonald
Michael Arden and Harvey Fierstein
Audra McDonald and Sally Murphy
The Cast of "Leopoldstadt"
Brandon Uranowitz and Joshua Malina
Howard McGillin, Alex Joseph Grayson, Micaela Diamond, Michael Arden, Alfred Uhry and Ben Platt
Carolee Carmello and Alfred Uhry
Alfred Uhry, New York Drama Critics' Circle President Adam Feldman, Micaela Diamond, Ben Platt and Carolee Carmello
Micaela Diamond, Ben Platt and Carolee Carmello
Micaela Diamond, Ben Platt and Carolee Carmello
Micaela Diamond, Ben Platt, Carolee Carmello and Howard McGillin
Carolee Carmello and Howard McGillin
Micaela Diamond and Carolee Carmello
Micaela Diamond, Alfred Uhry and Carolee Carmello
Bruce Norris and Laurie Metcalf
Laurie Metcalf and Michael Arden
The Company of "Downstate" with Playwright Bruce Norris and Playwrights Horizon's Artistic Director Adam Greenfield
Harvey Fierstein and New York Drama Critics' Circle President Adam Feldman
Ben Platt, Brandon Uranowitz and Micaela Diamond
Patrick Marber and New York Drama Critics' Circle President Adam Feldman
Patrick Marber and The Cast of "Leopoldstadt"
Laurie Metcalf and Harvey Fierstein
La Mama's Nicky Paraiso, Harvey Fierstein, Executive Director Mary Fulham and Frank Carucci
Bruce Norris and Patrick Marber
Jenny Gersten and K. Todd Freeman
Kristin Caskey, Bee Carrozzini Alex Joseph Grayson, Jenny Gersten, Greg Nobile
K. Todd Freeman and Sally Murphy
Musical Director Lance Horne and New York Drama Critics' Circle President Adam Feldman
Harvey Fierstein and Brandon Uranowitz
Patrick Marber and Harvey Fierstein
New York Drama Critics' Circle President Adam Feldman
Director Michael Arden
Director Michael Arden
La Mama Executive Director Mary Fulham
Playwright Bruce Norris and Playwrights Horizon's Artistic Director Adam Greenfield
Playwright Bruce Norris
