Photos: Inside the 2023 New York Drama Critics' Circle Awards

The New York Drama Critics' Circle today named Bruce Norris's Downstate best play of the 2022-23 season. The award for best foreign play went to Tom Stoppard's Leopoldstadt. No award was given for best musical. The selections were made at the organization's 87th annual voting meeting.

The New York Drama Critics' Circle comprises 22 drama critics from daily newspapers, magazines, wire services and websites based in the New York metropolitan area. The New York Drama Critics' Circle Award, which has been awarded every year since 1936 to the best new play of the season (with optional awards for foreign or American plays, musicals and special achievements), is the nation's second-oldest playwriting award, after the Pulitzer Prize for Drama.

