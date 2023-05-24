Photos: Inside the 2023 New York Drama Critics' Circle Awards

The awards were presented during a private ceremony on Tuesday, May 22.

By:
Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Everything We Know So Far About the 76th Annual Tony Awards Photo 1 Everything We Know So Far About the 76th Annual Tony Awards
Annaleigh Ashford, SOME LIKE IT HOT, LEOPOLDSTADT & More Win 2023 Drama League Awards Photo 2 See the Full List of 2023 Drama League Award Winners!
Video: Jodie Comer Is Coming for Her Tony Award Photo 3 Video: Jodie Comer Is Coming for Her Tony Award
Photos: Stars From SHUCKED, SWEENEY TODD, PARADE And More Hit The Red Carpet At The 2023 D Photo 4 Photos: Stars From SHUCKED, SWEENEY TODD, PARADE And More Hit The Red Carpet At The 2023 Drama League Awards

Click Here for More on 2023 AWARDS SEASON

The New York Drama Critics' Circle today named Bruce Norris's Downstate best play of the 2022-23 season. The award for best foreign play went to Tom Stoppard's Leopoldstadt. No award was given for best musical. The selections were made at the organization's 87th annual voting meeting.

The awards were presented during a private ceremony on Tuesday, May 22. BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out the photos below!

Learn more about the winners here!

The New York Drama Critics' Circle comprises 22 drama critics from daily newspapers, magazines, wire services and websites based in the New York metropolitan area. The New York Drama Critics' Circle Award, which has been awarded every year since 1936 to the best new play of the season (with optional awards for foreign or American plays, musicals and special achievements), is the nation's second-oldest playwriting award, after the Pulitzer Prize for Drama.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas 

Photos: Stars From SHUCKED, SWEENEY TODD, PARADE And More Hit The Red Carpet At The 2023 Drama League Awards
Harvey Fierstein and Audra McDonald

Photos: Stars From SHUCKED, SWEENEY TODD, PARADE And More Hit The Red Carpet At The 2023 Drama League Awards
Michael Arden and Harvey Fierstein

Photos: Stars From SHUCKED, SWEENEY TODD, PARADE And More Hit The Red Carpet At The 2023 Drama League Awards
Sally Murphy and Betsy Aidem

Photos: Stars From SHUCKED, SWEENEY TODD, PARADE And More Hit The Red Carpet At The 2023 Drama League Awards
Audra McDonald and Sally Murphy

Photos: Stars From SHUCKED, SWEENEY TODD, PARADE And More Hit The Red Carpet At The 2023 Drama League Awards
The Cast of "Leopoldstadt"

Photos: Stars From SHUCKED, SWEENEY TODD, PARADE And More Hit The Red Carpet At The 2023 Drama League Awards
Brandon Uranowitz and Joshua Malina

Photos: Stars From SHUCKED, SWEENEY TODD, PARADE And More Hit The Red Carpet At The 2023 Drama League Awards
Howard McGillin, Alex Joseph Grayson, Micaela Diamond, Michael Arden, Alfred Uhry and Ben Platt

Photos: Stars From SHUCKED, SWEENEY TODD, PARADE And More Hit The Red Carpet At The 2023 Drama League Awards
Carolee Carmello and Alfred Uhry

Photos: Stars From SHUCKED, SWEENEY TODD, PARADE And More Hit The Red Carpet At The 2023 Drama League Awards
Alfred Uhry, New York Drama Critics' Circle President Adam Feldman, Micaela Diamond, Ben Platt and Carolee Carmello

Photos: Stars From SHUCKED, SWEENEY TODD, PARADE And More Hit The Red Carpet At The 2023 Drama League Awards
Micaela Diamond, Ben Platt and Carolee Carmello

Photos: Stars From SHUCKED, SWEENEY TODD, PARADE And More Hit The Red Carpet At The 2023 Drama League Awards
Micaela Diamond, Ben Platt and Carolee Carmello

Photos: Stars From SHUCKED, SWEENEY TODD, PARADE And More Hit The Red Carpet At The 2023 Drama League Awards
Micaela Diamond, Ben Platt, Carolee Carmello and Howard McGillin

Photos: Stars From SHUCKED, SWEENEY TODD, PARADE And More Hit The Red Carpet At The 2023 Drama League Awards
Carolee Carmello and Howard McGillin

Photos: Stars From SHUCKED, SWEENEY TODD, PARADE And More Hit The Red Carpet At The 2023 Drama League Awards
Micaela Diamond and Carolee Carmello

Photos: Stars From SHUCKED, SWEENEY TODD, PARADE And More Hit The Red Carpet At The 2023 Drama League Awards
Micaela Diamond, Alfred Uhry and Carolee Carmello

Photos: Stars From SHUCKED, SWEENEY TODD, PARADE And More Hit The Red Carpet At The 2023 Drama League Awards
Glenn Davis and Sally Murphy

Photos: Stars From SHUCKED, SWEENEY TODD, PARADE And More Hit The Red Carpet At The 2023 Drama League Awards
Greg Nobile and Michael Arden

Photos: Stars From SHUCKED, SWEENEY TODD, PARADE And More Hit The Red Carpet At The 2023 Drama League Awards
Ben Platt and Audra McDonald

Photos: Stars From SHUCKED, SWEENEY TODD, PARADE And More Hit The Red Carpet At The 2023 Drama League Awards
Bruce Norris and Laurie Metcalf

Photos: Stars From SHUCKED, SWEENEY TODD, PARADE And More Hit The Red Carpet At The 2023 Drama League Awards
Laurie Metcalf and Michael Arden

Photos: Stars From SHUCKED, SWEENEY TODD, PARADE And More Hit The Red Carpet At The 2023 Drama League Awards
The Company of "Downstate" with Playwright Bruce Norris and Playwrights Horizon's Artistic Director Adam Greenfield

Photos: Stars From SHUCKED, SWEENEY TODD, PARADE And More Hit The Red Carpet At The 2023 Drama League Awards
Harvey Fierstein and New York Drama Critics' Circle President Adam Feldman

Photos: Stars From SHUCKED, SWEENEY TODD, PARADE And More Hit The Red Carpet At The 2023 Drama League Awards
Ben Platt, Brandon Uranowitz and Micaela Diamond

Photos: Stars From SHUCKED, SWEENEY TODD, PARADE And More Hit The Red Carpet At The 2023 Drama League Awards
Patrick Marber and New York Drama Critics' Circle President Adam Feldman

Photos: Stars From SHUCKED, SWEENEY TODD, PARADE And More Hit The Red Carpet At The 2023 Drama League Awards
Patrick Marber and The Cast of "Leopoldstadt"

Photos: Stars From SHUCKED, SWEENEY TODD, PARADE And More Hit The Red Carpet At The 2023 Drama League Awards
Laurie Metcalf and Harvey Fierstein

Photos: Stars From SHUCKED, SWEENEY TODD, PARADE And More Hit The Red Carpet At The 2023 Drama League Awards
La Mama's Nicky Paraiso, Harvey Fierstein, Executive Director Mary Fulham and Frank Carucci

Photos: Stars From SHUCKED, SWEENEY TODD, PARADE And More Hit The Red Carpet At The 2023 Drama League Awards
Bruce Norris and Patrick Marber

Photos: Stars From SHUCKED, SWEENEY TODD, PARADE And More Hit The Red Carpet At The 2023 Drama League Awards
Jenny Gersten and K. Todd Freeman

Photos: Stars From SHUCKED, SWEENEY TODD, PARADE And More Hit The Red Carpet At The 2023 Drama League Awards
Kristin Caskey, Bee Carrozzini Alex Joseph Grayson, Jenny Gersten, Greg Nobile

Photos: Stars From SHUCKED, SWEENEY TODD, PARADE And More Hit The Red Carpet At The 2023 Drama League Awards
K. Todd Freeman and Sally Murphy

Photos: Stars From SHUCKED, SWEENEY TODD, PARADE And More Hit The Red Carpet At The 2023 Drama League Awards
Musical Director Lance Horne and New York Drama Critics' Circle President Adam Feldman

Photos: Stars From SHUCKED, SWEENEY TODD, PARADE And More Hit The Red Carpet At The 2023 Drama League Awards
Harvey Fierstein and Brandon Uranowitz

Photos: Stars From SHUCKED, SWEENEY TODD, PARADE And More Hit The Red Carpet At The 2023 Drama League Awards
Patrick Marber and Harvey Fierstein

Photos: Stars From SHUCKED, SWEENEY TODD, PARADE And More Hit The Red Carpet At The 2023 Drama League Awards
New York Drama Critics' Circle President Adam Feldman

Photos: Stars From SHUCKED, SWEENEY TODD, PARADE And More Hit The Red Carpet At The 2023 Drama League Awards
Carolee Carmello

Photos: Stars From SHUCKED, SWEENEY TODD, PARADE And More Hit The Red Carpet At The 2023 Drama League Awards
Director Michael Arden

Photos: Stars From SHUCKED, SWEENEY TODD, PARADE And More Hit The Red Carpet At The 2023 Drama League Awards
Director Michael Arden

Photos: Stars From SHUCKED, SWEENEY TODD, PARADE And More Hit The Red Carpet At The 2023 Drama League Awards
Harvey Fierstein

Photos: Stars From SHUCKED, SWEENEY TODD, PARADE And More Hit The Red Carpet At The 2023 Drama League Awards
Harvey Fierstein

Photos: Stars From SHUCKED, SWEENEY TODD, PARADE And More Hit The Red Carpet At The 2023 Drama League Awards
La Mama Executive Director Mary Fulham

Photos: Stars From SHUCKED, SWEENEY TODD, PARADE And More Hit The Red Carpet At The 2023 Drama League Awards
Brandon Uranowitz

Photos: Stars From SHUCKED, SWEENEY TODD, PARADE And More Hit The Red Carpet At The 2023 Drama League Awards
Brandon Uranowitz

Photos: Stars From SHUCKED, SWEENEY TODD, PARADE And More Hit The Red Carpet At The 2023 Drama League Awards
Audra McDonald

Photos: Stars From SHUCKED, SWEENEY TODD, PARADE And More Hit The Red Carpet At The 2023 Drama League Awards
Audra McDonald

Photos: Stars From SHUCKED, SWEENEY TODD, PARADE And More Hit The Red Carpet At The 2023 Drama League Awards
Laurie Metcalf

Photos: Stars From SHUCKED, SWEENEY TODD, PARADE And More Hit The Red Carpet At The 2023 Drama League Awards
Laurie Metcalf

Photos: Stars From SHUCKED, SWEENEY TODD, PARADE And More Hit The Red Carpet At The 2023 Drama League Awards
Playwright Bruce Norris and Playwrights Horizon's Artistic Director Adam Greenfield

Photos: Stars From SHUCKED, SWEENEY TODD, PARADE And More Hit The Red Carpet At The 2023 Drama League Awards
Playwright Bruce Norris



Placeholder
Vote Now


RELATED STORIES

Pasadena Playhouse To Receive 2023 Regional Theatre Tony Award Photo
Pasadena Playhouse To Receive 2023 Regional Theatre Tony Award

The Tony Awards Administration Committee has announced that based on the recommendation by the American Theatre Critics Association, Pasadena Playhouse, in Pasadena, California, will be the recipient of the 2023 Regional Theatre Tony Award. The honor is accompanied by a grant of $25,000, made possible by City National Bank's generous support. 

Photos: Inside the 2023 Chita Rivera Awards Photo
Photos: Inside the 2023 Chita Rivera Awards

The 2023 Chita Rivera Awards were presented on May 22, 2023 at 7:30pm at the NYU Skirball Center for the Performing Arts. BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos here!

A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, DANCIN, NEW YORK, NEW YORK and More Win 2023 Chita Rivera Awards Photo
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, DANCIN', NEW YORK, NEW YORK and More Win 2023 Chita Rivera Awards

Winners for the 2023 Chita Rivera Awards were announced this evening. In keeping with the mission of the Chita Rivera Awards, nominators considered outstanding choreography, featured dancers, and ensembles in shows on Broadway and Off Broadway, as well as outstanding choreography in film that opened during the 2022-2023 season.

Kennedy Center GUYS AND DOLLS, Kevin Chamberlin, And More Win Helen Hayes Awards Photo
Kennedy Center GUYS AND DOLLS, Kevin Chamberlin, And More Win Helen Hayes Awards

This evening, the 2023 Helen Hayes Awards took place at The Anthem on the District Wharf, with over 1,600 theatre-makers and theatre supporters in attendance. Esteemed Washington theatre artists Naomi Jacobson, Erika Rose, Holly Twyford, and Christopher Michael Richardson hosted an evening showcasing the vibrant and diverse community of professional theatre artists in the Washington region.


From This Author - Bruce Glikas

Photos: Casey Likes, Roger Bart, Jelani Remy & the Cast of BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL Meet the PressPhotos: Casey Likes, Roger Bart, Jelani Remy & the Cast of BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL Meet the Press
Photos: Inside the 2023 New York Drama Critics' Circle AwardsPhotos: Inside the 2023 New York Drama Critics' Circle Awards
Photos: Go Inside BroadwayWorld's Star-Studded 20th Anniversary CelebrationPhotos: Go Inside BroadwayWorld's Star-Studded 20th Anniversary Celebration
Photos: Inside Opening Night of KING JAMES at Manhattan Theatre ClubPhotos: Inside Opening Night of KING JAMES at Manhattan Theatre Club

Videos

Video: How Tovah Feldshuh Built a Five-Decade Career Onstage Video Video: How Tovah Feldshuh Built a Five-Decade Career Onstage
Annaleigh Ashford is Gobsmacked to Star in Her (Other) Favorite Sondheim Show Video
Annaleigh Ashford is Gobsmacked to Star in Her (Other) Favorite Sondheim Show
Shakespeare Featured as Final JEOPARDY! Category Video
Shakespeare Featured as Final JEOPARDY! Category
KIMBERLY AKIMBO Kicks Off CBS MORNINGS' 'Road to the Tonys' Series Video
KIMBERLY AKIMBO Kicks Off CBS MORNINGS' 'Road to the Tonys' Series
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel
SHOP BROADWAY
SWEENEY TODD
PARADE
Ticket CentralPixel
STAGE MAG
& JULIET
KIMBERLY AKIMBO

Recommended For You