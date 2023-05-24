Nick Jonas & Joe Jonas Both Auditioned For the WICKED Movie

Now in production in the U.K., the first part of the two Wicked movies will be released on November 27, 2024.

Nick Jonas and Joe Jonas have both revealed that they both auditioned for the same role in the Wicked movie.

During an interview on the Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard podcast, the two Jonas Brothers stated that they unsuccessfully went up against each other for an unspecified part. 

"We always say we want someone with the last name Jonas to win. That's our goal," Nick shared. "We both auditioned for the same role, Joe and I. It was for Wicked, actually. And we were going into it... and naturally, we're brothers, we're competitive in sports and other things, but when it comes to our career, I think we genuinely both looked at each other like..."

"Yeah, we said, 'Go in there and kill it 'cause it’s gotta be one of us. It has to be one of us.' That being said, never got that call," Joe added.

They join Amanda Seyfried who also revealed that she auditioned for the film to play Glinda, which eventually went to Ariana Grande.

Nick Jonas has previously been seen on Broadway in How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying, Annie Get Your Gun, Beauty and the Beast, and Les Miserables.

Joe Jonas was seen in the children's chorus of the 2003 Broadway production of La Bohème.

The Jonas Brothers recently completed a five show residency on Broadway. They will soon head out on an arena tour celebrating their new album. Check out their upcoming tour dates here.

Now in production in the U.K., the first part of the two Wicked movies will be released on November 27, 2024. The second part of the film will be released on December 25, 2025.

The two-part film adaptation of Wicked will also star Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Ethan Slater as Boq, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard, and Marissa Bode as Nessarose.

Bowen Yang and Bronwyn James will play Shiz University classmates Pfannee and ShenShen, respectively, with Keala Settle as Miss Coddle, Aaron Teoh as Avaric, Michael Carmichael as Nikidik, and Adam James.

Before Dorothy, before the flying house, and before the yellow brick road, there was Elphaba and Galinda. Born with emerald-green skin, Elphaba is smart, fiery, misunderstood and possesses extraordinary talent. When circumstances force her to room with the bubbly blonde and exceptionally popular, Galinda, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships.



Recommended For You