Wake Up With BWW 5/24: Inside the Drama League Awards, Alex Newell on THE VOICE, and More!

Plus, a special free performance of Prima Facie with understudy Dani Arlington going on as Tessa will take place on Friday May 26 at 2pm.

May. 24, 2023
Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Everything We Know So Far About the 76th Annual Tony Awards Photo 1 Everything We Know So Far About the 76th Annual Tony Awards
Annaleigh Ashford, SOME LIKE IT HOT, LEOPOLDSTADT & More Win 2023 Drama League Awards Photo 2 See the Full List of 2023 Drama League Award Winners!
Video: Jodie Comer Is Coming for Her Tony Award Photo 3 Video: Jodie Comer Is Coming for Her Tony Award
Photos: Stars From SHUCKED, SWEENEY TODD, PARADE And More Hit The Red Carpet At The 2023 D Photo 4 Photos: On The Red Carpet at the 2023 Drama League Awards- Part 1

WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD
Click Here for More on WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news.

On Friday, May 19, the best of Broadway gathered to celebrate the 89th Annual Drama League Awards, which were held at the Ziegfeld Ballroom. Check out video from inside the event!

A special free performance of Prima Facie with understudy Dani Arlington going on as Tessa will take place on Friday May 26 at 2pm. Learn more about the show below!

Plus, watch Alex Newell, who is starring in Shucked on Broadway, perform 'Independently Owned' on The Voice, marking the first Broadway performance on the television show.

Read more about these and other top stories below!

Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

Today's Top Stories

Jodi Benson Defends THE LITTLE MERMAID Lyric Changes For New Film
by Michael Major

Jodi Benson, the original voice of Ariel in the 1989 animated film version of The Little Mermaid, is defending the lyric changes in the upcoming 2023 live action remake. Earlier this year, composer Alan Menken revealed that lyrics in 'Poor Unfortunate Souls' and 'Kiss the Girl' had been updated to reflect a modern day Disney princess.. (more...)

Doubt Over Doubtfire: Transphobic Legislation Casts a Shadow on Florida's Theatre Community
by Team BWW

In Florida, the DeSantis administration, who began targeting Drag shows and brunches last August continues to ramp up their attacks on the queer community.. (more...)

Understudy Dani Arlington To Go On As Tessa in PRIMA FACIE Free Performance This Week
by Chloe Rabinowitz

A special free performance of Prima Facie with understudy Dani Arlington going on as Tessa will take place on Friday May 26 at 2pm.. (more...)

Video: Alex Newell Performs 'Independently Owned' From SHUCKED on THE VOICE
by Stephi Wild

Tony Award nominee Alex Newell, who is now starring in Shucked on Broadway, performed 'Independently Owned,' on NBC's 'The Voice' Season 23 finale last night, Monday, May 22. Check out the video here!. (more...)

Will Roland, Veanne Cox, and More Join Corbin Bleu and Danielle Wade in Goodspeed's SUMMER STOCK
by Blair Ingenthron

Goodspeed Musicals has announced the cast for the world premiere musical comedy Summer Stock, the second production of its 60th anniversary season. Filled with exuberant dance numbers and hits from the American songbook, it is adapted from the MGM/Warner Bros. film Summer Stock and will appear on the Goodspeed stage from July 7 – August 27 in East Haddam, Connecticut.. (more...)

The Comedian Harmonists From HARMONY Will Join Barry Manilow on Stage at Radio City Music Hall
by Stephi Wild

The six actors that play the “Comedian Harmonists” in Barry Manilow and Bruce Sussman's musical Harmony will be Manilow's guests at his five highly anticipated concerts at Radio City Music Hall May 31 – June 4.. (more...)

Video: Go Inside the 2023 Drama League Awards
by BroadwayWorld TV

On Friday, May 19, the best of Broadway gathered to celebrate the 89th Annual Drama League Awards, which were held at the Ziegfeld Ballroom.. (more...)

Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 5/21/23; Final Week of Season
by

Grosses for all the Broadway shows for the week ending 5/21/2023.. (more...)

Photos: Go Inside BroadwayWorld's Star-Studded 20th Anniversary Celebration
by Bruce Glikas

Sunday night was a very special occasion here at BroadwayWorld. The best of Broadway gathered at Sony Hall to celebrate a huge milestone- our 20th Anniversary! The concert event benefitted Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.. (more...)

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!



Placeholder
Vote Now


RELATED STORIES

Wake Up 7/21: Fisher Joins HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL Series, LUCA TikTok Musical, and More! Photo
Wake Up 7/21: Fisher Joins HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL Series, LUCA TikTok Musical, and More!

Today's top stories: Jordan Fisher joins the cast of HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL: THE MUSICAL: THE SERIES, Joshua Turchin pens songs for a Luca TikTok musical, and more!


More Hot Stories For You

2022 – 2023 Broadway Season Boasts Attendance Of 12.3 Million And Grosses $1.58 Billion2022 – 2023 Broadway Season Boasts Attendance Of 12.3 Million And Grosses $1.58 Billion
Video: Judy McLane Performs 'Everything's Coming Up Roses' In GYPSY at Goodspeed MusicalsVideo: Judy McLane Performs 'Everything's Coming Up Roses' In GYPSY at Goodspeed Musicals
Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 5/21/23; Final Week of SeasonBroadway Grosses: Week Ending 5/21/23; Final Week of Season
Adam Chanler-Berat, Rebecca Naomi Jones and More Join I CAN GET IT FOR YOU WHOLESALE at Classic Stage CompanyAdam Chanler-Berat, Rebecca Naomi Jones and More Join I CAN GET IT FOR YOU WHOLESALE at Classic Stage Company

Videos

Video: 'Theatre Saved Me' Says Tony Nominee Jessica Chastain Video Video: 'Theatre Saved Me' Says Tony Nominee Jessica Chastain
Go Inside the 2023 Drama League Awards Video
Go Inside the 2023 Drama League Awards
Alex Newell Performs 'Independently Owned' From SHUCKED on THE VOICE Video
Alex Newell Performs 'Independently Owned' From SHUCKED on THE VOICE
Watch THE COLOR PURPLE Movie Musical Trailer Video
Watch THE COLOR PURPLE Movie Musical Trailer
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel
SHOP BROADWAY
SWEENEY TODD
PARADE
Ticket CentralPixel
STAGE MAG
& JULIET
KIMBERLY AKIMBO

Recommended For You