Wake Up With BWW 5/24: Inside the Drama League Awards, Alex Newell on THE VOICE, and More!

On Friday, May 19, the best of Broadway gathered to celebrate the 89th Annual Drama League Awards, which were held at the Ziegfeld Ballroom. Check out video from inside the event!

A special free performance of Prima Facie with understudy Dani Arlington going on as Tessa will take place on Friday May 26 at 2pm. Learn more about the show below!

Plus, watch Alex Newell, who is starring in Shucked on Broadway, perform 'Independently Owned' on The Voice, marking the first Broadway performance on the television show.

Jodi Benson Defends THE LITTLE MERMAID Lyric Changes For New Film

Jodi Benson, the original voice of Ariel in the 1989 animated film version of The Little Mermaid, is defending the lyric changes in the upcoming 2023 live action remake. Earlier this year, composer Alan Menken revealed that lyrics in 'Poor Unfortunate Souls' and 'Kiss the Girl' had been updated to reflect a modern day Disney princess.

Doubt Over Doubtfire: Transphobic Legislation Casts a Shadow on Florida's Theatre Community

In Florida, the DeSantis administration, who began targeting Drag shows and brunches last August continues to ramp up their attacks on the queer community.

Understudy Dani Arlington To Go On As Tessa in PRIMA FACIE Free Performance This Week

A special free performance of Prima Facie with understudy Dani Arlington going on as Tessa will take place on Friday May 26 at 2pm.

Video: Alex Newell Performs 'Independently Owned' From SHUCKED on THE VOICE

Tony Award nominee Alex Newell, who is now starring in Shucked on Broadway, performed 'Independently Owned,' on NBC's 'The Voice' Season 23 finale last night, Monday, May 22. Check out the video here!

Will Roland, Veanne Cox, and More Join Corbin Bleu and Danielle Wade in Goodspeed's SUMMER STOCK

Goodspeed Musicals has announced the cast for the world premiere musical comedy Summer Stock, the second production of its 60th anniversary season. Filled with exuberant dance numbers and hits from the American songbook, it is adapted from the MGM/Warner Bros. film Summer Stock and will appear on the Goodspeed stage from July 7 – August 27 in East Haddam, Connecticut.

The Comedian Harmonists From HARMONY Will Join Barry Manilow on Stage at Radio City Music Hall

The six actors that play the "Comedian Harmonists" in Barry Manilow and Bruce Sussman's musical Harmony will be Manilow's guests at his five highly anticipated concerts at Radio City Music Hall May 31 – June 4.

Video: Go Inside the 2023 Drama League Awards

On Friday, May 19, the best of Broadway gathered to celebrate the 89th Annual Drama League Awards, which were held at the Ziegfeld Ballroom.

Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 5/21/23; Final Week of Season

Grosses for all the Broadway shows for the week ending 5/21/2023.

Photos: Go Inside BroadwayWorld's Star-Studded 20th Anniversary Celebration

Sunday night was a very special occasion here at BroadwayWorld. The best of Broadway gathered at Sony Hall to celebrate a huge milestone- our 20th Anniversary! The concert event benefitted Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

