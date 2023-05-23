Video: Go Inside the 2023 Drama League Awards

On Friday, May 19, the best of Broadway gathered to celebrate the 89th Annual Drama League Awards, which were held at the Ziegfeld Ballroom (141 West 54th Street, New York City).

Winners were announced in the categories of Outstanding Production of a Play, Outstanding Revival of a Play, Outstanding Production of a Musical, Outstanding Revival of a Musical, Outstanding Direction of a Play, Outstanding Direction of a Musical, and the much-coveted Distinguished Performance Award.

View a full list of winners here and go inside the big day in the video below!