Video: Go Inside the 2023 Drama League Awards

Annaleigh Ashford won the coveted Distinguished Performance Award at the 89th Annual Drama League Awards ceremony.

On Friday, May 19, the best of Broadway gathered to celebrate the 89th Annual Drama League Awards, which were held at the Ziegfeld Ballroom (141 West 54th Street, New York City).

Winners were announced in the categories of Outstanding Production of a Play, Outstanding Revival of a Play, Outstanding Production of a Musical, Outstanding Revival of a Musical, Outstanding Direction of a Play, Outstanding Direction of a Musical, and the much-coveted Distinguished Performance Award.

View a full list of winners here and go inside the big day in the video below!





A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, DANCIN, NEW YORK, NEW YORK and More Win 2023 Chita Rivera Awards Photo
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, DANCIN', NEW YORK, NEW YORK and More Win 2023 Chita Rivera Awards

Winners for the 2023 Chita Rivera Awards were announced this evening. In keeping with the mission of the Chita Rivera Awards, nominators considered outstanding choreography, featured dancers, and ensembles in shows on Broadway and Off Broadway, as well as outstanding choreography in film that opened during the 2022-2023 season.

Nominees Announced for 37th Annual Helen Hayes Awards Photo
Nominees Announced for 37th Annual Helen Hayes Awards

This evening, the 2023 Helen Hayes Awards took place at The Anthem on the District Wharf, with over 1,600 theatre-makers and theatre supporters in attendance. Esteemed Washington theatre artists Naomi Jacobson, Erika Rose, Holly Twyford, and Christopher Michael Richardson hosted an evening showcasing the vibrant and diverse community of professional theatre artists in the Washington region.

Photos: On The Red Carpet at the 2023 Drama League Awards- Part 2 Photo
Photos: On The Red Carpet at the 2023 Drama League Awards- Part 2

The event boasted a star-studded red carpet crowd featuring stars of the Broadway season and beyond, including Jessica Chastain, Ana Uzele, Montego Glover, Patina Miller, Sara Bareilles, Alex Newell, Micaela Diamond, J. Harrison Ghee and more! See photos from the event here!

Photos: On The Red Carpet at the 2023 Drama League Awards- Part 1 Photo
Photos: On The Red Carpet at the 2023 Drama League Awards- Part 1

The 2023 Drama League Awards welcomes stars of the Broadway season and beyond, including Josh Groban, Annaleigh Ashford, Ben Platt, Phillipa Soo, NaTasha Yvette Williams and more! See photos from the event!


Recommended For You