Understudy Dani Arlington To Go On As Tessa in PRIMA FACIE Free Performance This Week

A special performance of Prima Facie with understudy Dani Arlington going on as Tessa will take place on Friday May 26 at 2pm. Tickets are free, and allocated on a first come first served basis. The offer ends 12pm EST on Thursday May 25.

CLICK HERE for more information!

Prima Facie officially opened at the Golden Theater on Sunday, April 23.

Tessa (Comer) is a thoroughbred. A young, brilliant barrister. She has worked her way up from working class origins to be at the top of her game; defending; cross examining and winning, until an unexpected event forces her to confront the lines where the patriarchal power of the law, burden of proof and morals diverge.

For her performance in Prima Facie, which marked her West End debut, Comer won the Olivier Award for Best Actress, the Evening Standard Award for Best Actress, the WhatsOnStage Award for Best Performer in a Play, the West End Debut Award from The Stage, and the BroadwayWorld UK/West End Award for Best Newcomer.

Playwright Suzie Miller also won the Olivier Award for Best Play and the WhatsOnStage Award for Best New Play.