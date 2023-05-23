Video: Alex Newell Performs 'Independently Owned' From SHUCKED on THE VOICE

Tony Award nominee Alex Newell, who is now starring in Shucked on Broadway, performed "Independently Owned," on NBC's "The Voice" Season 23 finale last night, Monday, May 22. Newell's performance marks the first time a Broadway musical has been featured on "The Voice."

Watch the performance below!

In addition to their Tony Award nomination, Newell, has also been nominated for the Drama Desk®, Outer Critics Circle®, and Drama League Awards® for his "show-stopping" (Entertainment Weekly) performance which "soars to stratospheric vocal heights" (Time Out New York).

In addition to the nine Tony Award nominations, Shucked has also been honored with 12 Drama Desk Awards including Best Musical, seven Outer Critics Circle Awards including Best Musical, and three Drama League Awards including Best Musical.

With a book by 2023 Tony Award nominee Robert Horn, music and lyrics by 2023 Tony Award nominees Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally, and direction by 2023 Tony Award nominee and three-time Tony Award winner Jack O'Brien, Shucked also stars the award-winning ensemble of (in alphabetical order) Outer Critics Circle Award nominee John Behlmann, Tony Award and Drama Desk Award nominee Kevin Cahoon, Drama Desk Award nominee Andrew Durand, Tony Award nominee Grey Henson, Theatre World Award winner and Drama Desk Award nominee Caroline Innerbichler, and Theatre World Award winner Ashley D. Kelley.

The ensemble of Shucked features Jimmy Brewer, Audrey Cardwell, Dwayne Clark, Rheaume Crenshaw, Jaygee Macapugay, Scott Stangland, Yasmeen Sulieman, and Quinn VanAntwerp. The swings are Miki Abraham, Ken Wulf Clark, Traci Elaine Lee, and Alan Wiggins.

What do you get when you pair a semi-neurotic, New York comedy writer with two music superstars from Nashville? A hilarious and audacious farm-to-fable musical about the one thing Americans everywhere can't get enough of: corn. Shucked is the new musical comedy that proves sometimes tearing down a few walls, rather than growing them, is the only way to preserve our way of life. Shucked is turning Broadway on its ear and offer a kernel of hope for our divided nation.

With choreography by Sarah O'Gleby, and music supervision, music direction, orchestrations, and arrangements by Howland, the design team for Shucked includes 2023 Tony Award nominee and Tony Award winner Scott Pask (scenic design), 2023 Drama Desk Award nominee Tilly Grimes (costume design), Tony Award nominee Japhy Weideman (lighting design), Tony Award winner and 2023 Drama Desk Award nominee John Shivers (sound design), Academy Award® winner and Emmy Award® winner Mia Neal (wig design), and Stephen Kopel, C12 Casting (casting director).

The Shucked - Original Broadway Cast Recording is available on all streaming platforms with the CD being released on Friday, June 5 and available for preorder HERE. The album is produced by 2023 Tony Award, Drama Desk, and Outer Critics Circle Award nominee Jason Howland, Billy Jay Stein, and the show's composers Shane McAnally, and Brandy Clark.



