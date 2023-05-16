Wake Up With BWW 5/16: TONY AWARDS Broadcast Will Go on June 11, and More!

Click Here for More on WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD

The Tony Awards will air as originally scheduled on June 11th, and WGA has agreed not to picket the broadcast, which will consist of non-scripted segments. Learn more below!

The smash-hit Broadway musical MJ has recouped its initial investment after opening in February 2022 at The Neil Simon Theatre.

Cynthia Erivo will star in a film adaptation of Prima Facie. The play is currently on Broadway starring Jodie Comer.

Plus, watch an exclusive video message from Sebastian Arcelus, in honor of BroadwayWorld's 20th anniversary!

A Birthday Message From Sebastian Arcelus We'll be celebrating our 20th Anniversary in a plethora of ways that we'll soon be sharing, including a major design update and more. Also, we'd love you to join us on May 21, 2023 for our 20th Anniversary Celebration at Sony Hall, benefitting Broadway Cares / Equity Fights AIDS and featuring some of our favorite performers. Learn more and get tickets here!

Today's Top Stories

Tony Awards to Appeal Again to WGA; Reports Say Ceremony Will Not Be Postponed

by Team BWW

The fate of the 76th Annual Tony Awards has been hanging in the balance and we have all the latest details on the latest decisions made by the Tony Awards Management Committee.. (more...)

WGA Won't Picket Unscripted Tony Awards; Broadcast Set For June 11th

by Team BWW

The Tony Awards will air as originally scheduled on June 11th, and WGA has agreed not to picket the broadcast, which will consist of non-scripted segments.. (more...)

Broadway Musical Coordinator Howard Joines Has Passed Away

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Broadway Musical Coordinator Howard Joines has passed away. . (more...)

MJ THE MUSICAL Recoups On Broadway

by Stephi Wild

Producers Lia Vollack, John Branca and John McClain have announced that the smash-hit Broadway musical, MJ, has recouped its initial investment after opening in February 2022 at The Neil Simon Theatre. . (more...)

Photos/Video: Tovah Feldshuh Celebrates 50 Years on Broadway at FUNNY GIRL

by BroadwayWorld TV

On Saturday night, May 13, 2023, the cast and company of Funny Girl celebrated Broadway legend Tovah Feldshuh as she commemorated 50 years on Broadway. Check out photos and video from the night here!. (more...)

Cynthia Erivo to Star in PRIMA FACIE Movie Adaptation

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Cynthia Erivo will star in a film adaptation of Prima Facie. Prima Facie is currently playing on Broadway starring Jodie Comer. . (more...)

To Stage Door or Not to Stage Door

by Cara Joy David

The industry has been consumed with Tony chaos. And the latest rumor on that front is that there are some still trying to appeal to the WGA, but awards will be given out on June 11 no matter. That might change by the time you read this and it is also worth noting that it is unimportant to the vast majority of people currently enjoying Broadway.. (more...)

Video: Halle Bailey Performs 'Part of Your World' From THE LITTLE MERMAID on AMERICAN IDOL

by Stephi Wild

Halle Bailey took the stage during last night's Disney Night episode of American Idol, where she sang her rendition of 'Part of Your World' from Disney's upcoming live-action remake of The Little Mermaid! Check out the video here!. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet

- King James opens tonight Off-Broadway! Check out a first look here.

- The Outer Critics Circle Awards will be announced today. Stay tuned to BroadwayWorld for updates!

