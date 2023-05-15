Cynthia Erivo to Star in PRIMA FACIE Movie Adaptation

BAFTA winner and Emmy nominee Susanna White is set to direct.

Variety has reported that Cynthia Erivo will star in a film adaptation of Prima Facie. The play is currently on Broadway starring Jodie Comer.

In addition to starring, Erivo will also executive produce the project through her banner Edith's Daughter. BAFTA winner and Emmy nominee Susanna White ("Woman Walks Ahead," "Star Wars: Andor") is set to direct. Prima Facie playwright Suzie Miller will adapt the play for the screen.

Read the full story HERE.

"Jodie Comer's powerhouse exploration of that struggle on Broadway is nothing short of beautiful and heart-wrenching," Erivo shared. "When I read this script I knew it was important work to do. I look forward to getting to know who Tessa is to me as 'Prima Facie' goes from stage to screen."

Bunya's Greer Simpkin, David Jowsey and Jenny Cooney will produce the film alongside Participant. Miller, Solome Williams and Participant's Jeff Skoll will executive produce alongside Erivo. Robert Kessel and Elizabeth Haggard will oversee the project for Participant.

About Prima Facie

Prima Facie has earned four Tony Award nominations, and won the 2023 Olivier for best new play and best actress.

Tessa is a thoroughbred. A young, brilliant barrister. She has worked her way up from working class origins to be at the top of her game; defending; cross examining and winning, until an unexpected event forces her to confront the lines where the patriarchal power of the law, burden of proof and morals diverge.

About Cynthia Erivo

Cynthia Erivo is starring in the upcoming film adaptation of Wicked as Elphaba. Erivo is an English actress, singer, and songwriter. She is the recipient of several accolades, including a Grammy Award and a Tony Award, in addition to nominations for two Academy Awards and a Primetime Emmy Award.

Erivo began acting in a 2011 stage production of The Umbrellas of Cherbourg. She gained recognition for starring in the Broadway revival of The Color Purple from 2015 to 2017, for which she won the 2016 Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical and the Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album. Erivo ventured into films in 2018, playing roles in the heist film Widows and the thriller Bad Times at the El Royale. For her portrayal of American abolitionist Harriet Tubman in the biopic Harriet (2019), Erivo received a nomination for the Academy Award for Best Actress; she also wrote and performed the song "Stand Up" on its soundtrack, which garnered her a nomination in the Best Original Song category.

On television, Erivo had her first role in the British series Chewing Gum (2015). She went on to star in the crime drama miniseries The Outsider (2020), and received a nomination for a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress for her portrayal of American singer Aretha Franklin in National Geographic's anthology series Genius: Aretha (2021).



Recommended For You