Photos/Video: Tovah Feldshuh Celebrates 50 Years on Broadway at FUNNY GIRL

On Saturday night, May 13, 2023, the cast and company of Funny Girl celebrated Broadway legend Tovah Feldshuh as she commemorated 50 years on Broadway. Feldshuh made her Broadway debut on May 13, 1973 in Cyrano alongside Christopher Plummer at the Palace Theatre.

Check out photos and video from the night below!

Tovah Feldshuh is a six-time Emmy and Tony Award nominee and four-time winner of the Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Awards. Her multi-decade career on Broadway has given us indelible performances in Cyrano, Rodgers Hart, Dreyfus in Rehearsal, Yentl, Sarava!, Lend Me a Tenor, Golda's Balcony, Irena's Vow and Pippin. Her extensive Off-Broadway and regional credits include her recent portrayals of Dr. Ruth Westheimer and Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. TV audiences know her from "Holocaust," "The Walking Dead," "Law & Order," "Salvation," "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend" and "Scenes From a Marriage." Her film credits include Kissing Jessica Stein, A Walk on the Moon, Brewster's Millions, Just My Luck, Daniel, The Idolmaker, Clifford, Golda's Balcony and Armageddon Time opposite Anthony Hopkins. Tovah has filled venues all over the world with her celebrated concerts. Her award-winning memoir Lilyville was #1 in parent child relationships on Amazon.



