Broadway Musical Coordinator Howard Joines has passed away.

Joines' credits as a Broadway Musical Coordinator include: Beetlejuice, Company, A Christmas Carol, The Prom, Mean Girls, Bandstand, Groundhog Day, Cirque du Soleil Paramour, Allegiance, Finding Neverland, Side Show, Bullets Over Broadway, Aladdin, Matilda The Musical, Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella, Scandalous, Chaplin, Ghost The Musical, Promises, Promises, Bye Bye Birdie, Grease, The Times They Are A-Changin', Dirty Rotten Scoundrels and many more.

Joines also worked on A Night with Janis Joplin as a Music Contractor, Billy Elliot: The Musical as Assistant Conductor and musician, Flower Drum Song as a musician, and more.