Video: Halle Bailey Performs 'Part of Your World' From THE LITTLE MERMAID on AMERICAN IDOL

Last night was Disney Night on American Idol!

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Tony Awards Will Not Be Televised on June 11 Due to WGA Strike Photo 1 Tony Awards Will Not Be Televised on June 11 Due to WGA Strike
BAD CINDERELLA Announces Broadway Closing Date Photo 2 BAD CINDERELLA Announces Broadway Closing Date
Photos: First Look at Portraits of the Cast of ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME Photo 3 Photos: See Portraits of the ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME Cast
Photos: GOODNIGHT, OSCAR Star Sean Hayes Honored With Sardi's Portrait Photo 4 Photos: GOODNIGHT, OSCAR Star Sean Hayes Honored With Sardi's Portrait

THE LITTLE MERMAID MOVIE
Click Here for More on THE LITTLE MERMAID MOVIE

Halle Bailey took the stage during last night's Disney Night episode of American Idol, where she sang her rendition of 'Part of Your World' from Disney's upcoming live-action remake of The Little Mermaid! Check out the performance below!

Halle Bailey stars as Ariel in Disney's new live-action reimagining of The Little Mermaid. Joining her in the film is Melissa McCarthy as Ursula, Daveed Diggs as Sebastian, Awkwafina as Scuttle, Javier Bardem as King Triton, Jacob Tremblay as Flounder, Noma Dumezweni as Queen Selina, and Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric.

The Little Mermaid is the beloved story of Ariel, a beautiful and spirited young mermaid with a thirst for adventure. The youngest of King Triton's daughters and the most defiant, Ariel longs to find out more about the world beyond the sea and, while visiting the surface, falls for the dashing Prince Eric.

While mermaids are forbidden to interact with humans, Ariel must follow her heart. She makes a deal with the evil sea witch, Ursula, which gives her a chance to experience life on land but ultimately places her life - and her father's crown - in jeopardy.






Placeholder
Vote Now


RELATED STORIES

Video: Watch Melissa McCarthy as Ursula in New LITTLE MERMAID Clip Photo
Video: Watch Melissa McCarthy as Ursula in New LITTLE MERMAID Clip

Watch a new video clip of Melissa McCarthy as Ursula in Disney's live-action adaptation of The Little Mermaid. The clip, which also features Halle Bailey, shows Flounder and Sebastian finding Ursula the Sea Witch laying out her deal to Ariel. Ursula offers Ariel a potion that will make her human for three days.

Video: Original LITTLE MERMAID Star Jodi Benson Praises Halle Bailey Photo
Video: Original LITTLE MERMAID Star Jodi Benson Praises Halle Bailey

Jodi Benson, the original voice of Ariel in Disney's 1989 version of The Little Mermaid, praised the live-action film's star, Halle Bailey, at last night's LA premiere. As the stars of the new film attended the blue carpet event, cameras caught a sweet moment between Benson and Bailey embracing. Watch the video now!

Social Roundup: LITTLE MERMAID Film Reactions After First Screening Photo
Social Roundup: LITTLE MERMAID Film Reactions After First Screening

Disney's live action reimagining of The Little Mermaid has been screened in front of a public audience for the first time! Ahead of its May 26 release, check out the first social media reactions to the film from its very first public audience members. The Little Mermaid stars Halle Bailey, Melissa McCarthy, Daveed Diggs, and more.

Video: Daveed Diggs Sings Under the Sea in New LITTLE MERMAID Clip Photo
Video: Daveed Diggs Sings 'Under the Sea' in New LITTLE MERMAID Clip

New The Little Mermaid promo videos featuring Daveed Diggs as Sebastian and Awkwafina as Scuttle. The clip features a first look at Diggs and Halle Bailey singing 'Under the Sea' in the upcoming live action movie musical. A behind-the-scenes featurette features new footage, including Melissa McCarthy as Ursula performing 'Poor Unfortunate Souls.'


More Hot Stories For You

Photos: First Look at Brightman, Iglehart, McClure, Urie, and More in SPAMALOT at The Kennedy CenterPhotos: First Look at Brightman, Iglehart, McClure, Urie, and More in SPAMALOT at The Kennedy Center
Joaquin Romaguera, Original Pirelli in SWEENEY TODD, Has Passed AwayJoaquin Romaguera, Original Pirelli in SWEENEY TODD, Has Passed Away
Video: Jeremy Strong Talks Theatre Roots and ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE on CBS SUNDAY MORNINGVideo: Jeremy Strong Talks Theatre Roots and ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE on CBS SUNDAY MORNING
BOB FOSSE'S DANCIN' Plays Final Performance on BroadwayBOB FOSSE'S DANCIN' Plays Final Performance on Broadway

Videos

Video: The Cast of DESTINY OF DESIRE Performs 'El Destino del Deseo' in Rehearsal Video Video: The Cast of DESTINY OF DESIRE Performs 'El Destino del Deseo' in Rehearsal
Shucking Around with Ashley D. Kelley: Go Backstage at SHUCKED on Broadway Video
Shucking Around with Ashley D. Kelley: Go Backstage at SHUCKED on Broadway
Jeremy Strong Talks Theatre Roots and ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE Video
Jeremy Strong Talks Theatre Roots and ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE
Watch Rehearsal Footage of 'Crazy' from ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME, Beginning Previews Tonight! Video
Watch Rehearsal Footage of 'Crazy' from ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME, Beginning Previews Tonight!
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel
DANCIN'
& JULIET
SWEENEY TODD
Ticket CentralPixel
THE THANKSGIVING PLAY
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
PARADE

Recommended For You