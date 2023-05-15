MJ THE MUSICAL Recoups On Broadway

Producers Lia Vollack, John Branca and John McClain have announced that the smash-hit Broadway musical, MJ, has recouped its initial investment after opening in February 2022 at The Neil Simon Theatre. Since beginning performances in December 2021, the production has played to over 750,000 patrons and has broken the box office record at the Neil Simon Theatre ten times. MJ is the most Tony Award-winning new musical of the 2022 season.

MJ's coast-to-coast National Tour is set to launch this August in Chicago, and the West End premiere is set for March 2024 at London's Prince Edward Theatre.

MJ is directed and choregraphed by two-time Tony Award winner Christopher Wheeldon, with a book written by two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage. The Broadway production stars Elijah Rhea Johnson as Michael Jackson.

Tickets are now available through January 7, 2024 at the Neil Simon Theatre box office and at www.ticketmaster.com.