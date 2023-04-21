Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos & Video: First Look at KING JAMES at Manhattan Theatre Club

Apr. 21, 2023  

Manhattan Theatre Club is presenting the New York premiere of Steppenwolf Theatre Company and Center Theatre Group's production of King James, written by Pulitzer Prize finalist Rajiv Joseph (Bengal Tiger at the Baghdad Zoo) and directed by Tony Award winner Kenny Leon (A Raisin in the Sun, Fences), starring Glenn Davis (Bengal Tiger at the Baghdad Zoo, Downstate) and Chris Perfetti ("Abbott Elementary").

Get a first look at photos and video below!

Previews will begin Tuesday, May 2, 2023 ahead of a Tuesday, May 16, 2023 opening night at New York City Center - Stage I (131 West 55th Street).

"King" LeBron James was just the hero that Cleveland needed. One of the greatest NBA players to ever hit the court, his influence on the whole city loomed large for the dozen years of his reign. Pulitzer Prize finalist Rajiv Joseph's (Bengal Tiger at the Baghdad Zoo) wonderfully funny and remarkably moving new play chronicles the unexpected friendship between two men whose intertwined fortunes are tied to those of their idol. This highly anticipated, adrenaline-paced New York premiere about the power of connection is directed by Tony Award winner Kenny Leon (A Raisin in the Sun, Fences).

Also in the company is Khloe Janel as the DJ.

The creative team for King James includes Todd Rosenthal (scenic design), Samantha C. Jones (costume design), Lee Fiskness (lighting design), Michael Bodeen & Rob Milburn (sound design), Gigi Buffington (vocal coach), Richard Hodge (production stage manager), and Jenn Elyse Jacobs (stage manager).








Photos & Video: First Look at KING JAMES at Manhattan Theatre Club
