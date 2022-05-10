Wake Up With BWW 5/10: Check Out the 2022 TONY AWARD Nominations, and More!

Click Here for More Articles on WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD

Today's top stories include the Tony Nominations, which were announced yesterday by Joshua Henry and Adrienne Warren! The nominations were led by A Strange Loop, Company, Paradise Square, MJ, and more! Check out the full list below, plus nominees' reactions, and more!

A STRANGE LOOP, COMPANY, PARADISE SQUARE, MJ & More Lead The 2022 Tony Awards Nominations

This year's Tony Awards nominations were announced this morning by Adrienne Warren and Joshua Henry and here they are, celebrating the best of the 2021-22 theatre season. The 2022 Tony Awards, hosted by Ariana DeBose, will be broadcast live from Radio City Music Hall in New York City on Sunday, June 12, 2022 (8:00 - 11:00 PM, LIVE ET/5:00 - 8:00 PM, LIVE PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming live and on demand on Paramount+.. (more...)

The nominations are in! Below, check out how each show fared individually in BroadwayWorld's list of nominations by show.. (more...)

2022 Tony Awards Nominations- Live Reactions from Hugh Jackman, Jared Grimes, Patti LuPone, Sharon D Clarke & More!

Tonys time is here at least! The nominations for the 75th Annual Tony Awards were announced this morning by Adrienne Warren and Joshua Henry. This year's nominees are checking in with BroadwayWorld to tell us all about how they got the news. Check back for live updates!. (more...)

VIDEO: Adrienne Warren & Joshua Henry Announce the 2022 Tony Nominations

Everything's coming up Tonys! Later this morning, Adrienne Warren and Joshua Henry will announce the nominations for the 75rd Annual Tony Awards. Watch the announcement live right here at 9am ET and follow us throughout the day for exclusive nominee interviews, special coverage and lots more!. (more...)

Who Else Was Eligible for 2022 Tony Awards Nominations?

Nominations for the 2022 Tony Awards were announced this morning, and while a select, talented few will spend the day celebrating their achievements, there are many who (while still great!), didn't get a nomination this year. Check out who else was eligible below. Here's to their great work this theatre season!. (more...)

Cast Of SIX Performed in Times Square Today Following Tony Nominations

Broadway's hit musical, SIX, received 8 Tony Award nominations this morning, May 9, including one for Best Musical. Immediately following the Tony nomination announcement, the cast of SIX performed live in Times Square this morning as part of Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan's "Let's Do London" campaign launch. . (more...)

FAT HAM Wins 2022 Pulitzer Prize for Drama

The Pulitzer Prize Board has just announced that Fat Ham has won the 2022 Pulitzer Prize for Drama. Other finalists included: Selling Kabul, and Kristina Wong, Sweatshop Overlord.. (more...)

Dolly Parton Will Star in MEXICAN PIZZA: THE MUSICAL on TikTok

An all new musical is coming to TikTok starring Dolly Parton! From Live Más Productions comes Mexican Pizza: The Musical, a star-studded production made for Mexican Pizza fans, by Mexican Pizza fans!. (more...)

Which Way To The Stage opens tonight at MCC Theater, learn more here!

