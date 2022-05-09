Cast Of SIX Performed in Times Square Today Following Tony Nominations

Broadway's hit musical, Six, received 8 Tony Award nominations this morning, May 9, including one for Best Musical. Immediately following the Tony nomination announcement, the cast of Six performed live in Times Square this morning as part of Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan's "Let's Do London" campaign launch. Six's performance kicked off the city's largest international tourism campaign launching in the U.S.

SIX received the following 2022 Tony nominations: Best Musical, Best Original Score (Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss), Best Direction of a Musical (Jamie Armitage and Lucy Moss), Best Choreography (Carrie-Anne Ingrouille), Best Costume Design of a Musical (Gabriella Slade), Best Lighting Design of a Musical (Tim Deiling), Best Sound Design of a Musical (Paul Gatehouse), and Best Orchestrations (Tom Curran).

SIX, the new musical by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss is produced by Kenny Wax, Wendy & Andy Barnes, George Stiles, and Kevin McCollum. Six celebrated its long-awaited official Broadway opening night on Sunday, October 3, 2021, at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre (256 W 47th St, NYC).

The Broadway cast features Adrianna Hicks as Catherine of Aragon, Andrea Macasaet as Anne Boleyn, Keri René Fuller as Jane Seymour, Brittney Mack as Anna of Cleves, Samantha Pauly as Katherine Howard, and Joy Woods as Catherine Parr. The cast also includes Keirsten Nicole Hodgens, Nicole Kyoung-Mi Lambert, Courtney Mack, and Mallory Maedke.

Divorced, beheaded, died, divorced, beheaded, survived. From Tudor Queens to Pop Princesses, the Six wives of Henry VIII take the mic to remix five hundred years of historical heartbreak into an exuberant celebration of 21st century girl power! The female cast is backed by an all-female band, "The Ladies in Waiting." The New York Times says Six "Totally rules!" (Critic's Pick) and The Washington Post hails Six as "Exactly the kind of energizing inspirational illumination this town aches for! The Broadway season just got supercharged!"

SIX is co-directed by Lucy Moss and Jamie Armitage and features choreography by Carrie-Anne Ingrouille. The design team includes Emma Bailey (Scenic Design), Gabriella Slade (Costume Design), Tim Deiling (Lighting Design), and Paul Gatehouse (Sound Design). The score features orchestrations by Tom Curran with music supervision and vocal arrangements by Joe Beighton and U.S. Music Supervision by Roberta Duchak. Casting is by Tara Rubin Casting / Peter Van Dam, CSA with original US casting by Bob Mason. Theater Matters is General Manager, Sam Levy is Associate Producer and Lucas McMahon is U.S. Executive Producer.