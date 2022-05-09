Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
2022 TONY AWARDS NOMINATIONS Updating Live!
2022 AWARDS SEASON
Click Here for More Articles on 2022 AWARDS SEASON

Who Else Was Eligible for 2022 Tony Awards Nominations?

The 2022 Tony nominations were announced this morning by Joshua Henry and Adrienne Warren.

May. 9, 2022  

Nominations for the 2022 Tony Awards were announced this morning, and while a select, talented few will spend the day celebrating their achievements, there are many who (while still great!), didn't get a nomination this year. Check out who else was eligible below. Here's to their great work this theatre season!

Click here for the full list of nominees!

Best Play

Birthday Candles
Chicken & Biscuits
Dana H.
Is This a Room
Pass Over
POTUS
Thoughts of a Colored Man

Best Musical

Diana, The Musical
Flying Over Sunset
Mrs. Doubtfire

Best Revival of a Play

Lackawanna Blues
Macbeth
Plaza Suite
The Skin of Our Teeth

Best Revival of a Musical

Funny Girl

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play

Daniel Craig, Macbeth
Matthew Broderick, Plaza Suite
Laurence Fishburne, American Buffalo
Jon Michael Hill, Pass Over
James Vincent Meredith, The Skin of Our Teeth
Namir Smallwood, Pass Over

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play

Emily Davis, Is This a Room
Cleo King, Chicken & Biscuits
Ebony Marshall-Oliver, Chicken & Biscuits
Debra Messing, Birthday Candles
Sarah Jessica Parker, Plaza Suite
Roslyn Ruff, The Skin of Our Teeth

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical

Harry Hadden-Paton, Flying Over Sunset
Ramin Karimloo, Funny Girl
Jay O. Sanders, Girl from the North Country
Tony Yazbeck, Flying Over Sunset

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical

Beanie Feldstein, Funny Girl
Jenn Gambatese, Mrs. Doubtfire
Adrianna Hicks, Six
Katrina Lenk, Company
Andrea Macasaet, Six
Abby Mueller, Six
Brittney Mack, Six
Samantha Pauly, Six
Anna Uzele, Six
Jeanna de Waal, Diana, the Musical



Related Articles


From This Author - Team BWW