Who Else Was Eligible for 2022 Tony Awards Nominations?

Nominations for the 2022 Tony Awards were announced this morning, and while a select, talented few will spend the day celebrating their achievements, there are many who (while still great!), didn't get a nomination this year. Check out who else was eligible below. Here's to their great work this theatre season!

Best Play

Birthday Candles

Chicken & Biscuits

Dana H.

Is This a Room

Pass Over

POTUS

Thoughts of a Colored Man

Best Musical

Diana, The Musical

Flying Over Sunset

Mrs. Doubtfire

Best Revival of a Play

Lackawanna Blues

Macbeth

Plaza Suite

The Skin of Our Teeth

Best Revival of a Musical

Funny Girl

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play

Daniel Craig, Macbeth

Matthew Broderick, Plaza Suite

Laurence Fishburne, American Buffalo

Jon Michael Hill, Pass Over

James Vincent Meredith, The Skin of Our Teeth

Namir Smallwood, Pass Over

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play

Emily Davis, Is This a Room

Cleo King, Chicken & Biscuits

Ebony Marshall-Oliver, Chicken & Biscuits

Debra Messing, Birthday Candles

Sarah Jessica Parker, Plaza Suite

Roslyn Ruff, The Skin of Our Teeth

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical

Harry Hadden-Paton, Flying Over Sunset

Ramin Karimloo, Funny Girl

Jay O. Sanders, Girl from the North Country

Tony Yazbeck, Flying Over Sunset

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical

Beanie Feldstein, Funny Girl

Jenn Gambatese, Mrs. Doubtfire

Adrianna Hicks, Six

Katrina Lenk, Company

Andrea Macasaet, Six

Abby Mueller, Six

Brittney Mack, Six

Samantha Pauly, Six

Anna Uzele, Six

Jeanna de Waal, Diana, the Musical