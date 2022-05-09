Who Else Was Eligible for 2022 Tony Awards Nominations?
The 2022 Tony nominations were announced this morning by Joshua Henry and Adrienne Warren.
Nominations for the 2022 Tony Awards were announced this morning, and while a select, talented few will spend the day celebrating their achievements, there are many who (while still great!), didn't get a nomination this year. Check out who else was eligible below. Here's to their great work this theatre season!
Click here for the full list of nominees!
Best Play
Birthday Candles
Chicken & Biscuits
Dana H.
Is This a Room
Pass Over
POTUS
Thoughts of a Colored Man
Best Musical
Diana, The Musical
Flying Over Sunset
Mrs. Doubtfire
Best Revival of a Play
Lackawanna Blues
Macbeth
Plaza Suite
The Skin of Our Teeth
Best Revival of a Musical
Funny Girl
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play
Daniel Craig, Macbeth
Matthew Broderick, Plaza Suite
Laurence Fishburne, American Buffalo
Jon Michael Hill, Pass Over
James Vincent Meredith, The Skin of Our Teeth
Namir Smallwood, Pass Over
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play
Emily Davis, Is This a Room
Cleo King, Chicken & Biscuits
Ebony Marshall-Oliver, Chicken & Biscuits
Debra Messing, Birthday Candles
Sarah Jessica Parker, Plaza Suite
Roslyn Ruff, The Skin of Our Teeth
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical
Harry Hadden-Paton, Flying Over Sunset
Ramin Karimloo, Funny Girl
Jay O. Sanders, Girl from the North Country
Tony Yazbeck, Flying Over Sunset
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical
Beanie Feldstein, Funny Girl
Jenn Gambatese, Mrs. Doubtfire
Adrianna Hicks, Six
Katrina Lenk, Company
Andrea Macasaet, Six
Abby Mueller, Six
Brittney Mack, Six
Samantha Pauly, Six
Anna Uzele, Six
Jeanna de Waal, Diana, the Musical