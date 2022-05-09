VIDEO: Adrienne Warren & Joshua Henry Announce the 2022 Tony Nominations- Live at 9am ET!

Everything's coming up Tonys! Later this morning, Adrienne Warren and Joshua Henry will announce the nominations for the 75rd Annual Tony Awards. Watch the announcement live right here at 9am ET and follow us throughout the day for exclusive nominee interviews, special coverage and lots more!

Academy Award winner and Tony Award nominee, Ariana DeBose (West Side Story, Summer: The Donna Summer Musical) will host the 75th Annual Tony Awards from the legendary Radio City Music Hall in New York City on Sunday, June 12, 2022 (8:00 - 11:00 PM, LIVE ET/5:00 - 8:00 PM, LIVE PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming live and on demand on Paramount+. The celebration will commence at 7:00-8:00 PM, ET/4:00-5:00 PM, PT with exclusive content streaming only on Paramount+. Hosts and further information on the Paramount+ presentation will be announced at a later date. The Tony Awards are presented by The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing.