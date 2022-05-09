Dolly Parton Will Star in MEXICAN PIZZA: THE MUSICAL on TikTok

An all new musical is coming to TikTok starring Dolly Parton! From Live Más Productions comes Mexican Pizza: The Musical, a star-studded production made for Mexican Pizza fans, by Mexican Pizza fans!

The cast features Dolly Parton, the global music icon and influential Taco Bell superfan, who joins Taco Bell's biggest fans for a satirical musical about the "harrowing" story of those who fought to bring back the Mexican Pizza, featuring notable moments from Doja Cat's triumphant journey.

ICYMI, fans were already asking for a Taco Bell musical on Twitter earlier this week following an exchange between the Mexican Pizza queen herself, Doja Cat, and Victor Kunda, who first went viral on TikTok following his creative interpretation of what a Mexican Pizza musical rehearsal could look like, based off of Doja Cat's iconic and extremely catchy Mexican Pizza jingle (you know which one).

Mexican Pizza: The Musical will premiere exclusively on TikTok on May 26 at 8pm ET/ 5pm PT!

Written by Hannah Friedman with music by Grammy award-winning songwriting duo Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear, Mexican Pizza: The Musical will feature original music to spotlight the brand's biggest fans featuring special appearances from Victor Kunda, TikTok extraordinaire, Doja Cat, Dolly Parton and more!

Be on the lookout for upcoming TikTok challenges where fans will get to create duet videos with the stars of the musical.

Mexican Pizza will be returning to menus nationwide on May 19 with Rewards members gaining early access starting May 17. For fans wishing to snag a Mexican Pizza without leaving their home, customers can enjoy the convenience of delivery exclusively through DoorDash between May 19 - May 26, before being available on other delivery platforms beginning on May 27.

DashPass members on DoorDash can exclusively enjoy $2 off one Mexican Pizza with a minimum subtotal of $12 using promo code MEXPIZZA from May 19 - May 26 at checkout.