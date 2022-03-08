World Premiere of WHICH WAY TO THE STAGE to Open at MCC Theater This April

MCC Theater announced today the World Premiere of Which Way to the Stage by Ana Nogueira (Empathitrax) and directed by Mike Donahue (MCC's Collective Rage). Previously titled Here She Is, Boys, Which Way to the Stage will begin previews in the Newman Mills Theater at MCC Theater (511 W 52nd Street New York, NY 10019) on Thursday April 14 and open on Tuesday May 10 for a limited engagement through May 22, 2022.

The cast of Which Way to the Stage will include Sas Goldberg (Significant Other), Max Jenkins (Unnatural Acts), Evan Todd (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical), and Michelle Veintimilla (The Baker and the Beauty).

The year is 2015 and Jeff and Judy are right where they're supposed to be: waiting outside the stage door ofa??If/Thena??to get an autograph from the star. But the experience they have while they wait will change the course of their decades-long friendship forever. Warning: Beware of Tourists.a??

Which Way to the Stage will feature scenic design by Adam Rigg (On Sugarland), costume design by Enver Chakartash (English), lighting design by Mextly Couzin (Tambo and Bones) and Jen Schriever (Grand Horizons), and sound design by Sinan Refik Zafar (What the Constitution Means to Me). Liz Caplan is the vocal supervisor and Paul McGill is the choreographer. Hair, wig & makeup design is by Domino Couture and Alex H. Hajjar is the production stage manager.

Which Way to the Stage is supported by public funds from The New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the city council.a??

The performance schedule for Which Way to the Stage is as follows: Tuesday through Thursday at 7pm; Friday at 8pm; Saturday at 2pm and 8pm; and Sunday at 2pm. Exceptions: There will be no performance on Saturday April 16 at 2pm. There will be additional performances on Sunday May 1 and Sunday May 15 at 7pm.

Priority access tickets to Which Way to the Stage are now available to book for Patrons and Subscribers at mcctheater.org. Member on sale is March 10 at noon ET and single tickets will go on sale to the public at noon ET on March 17, 2022.

a??

Three-show subscriptions start at $159.50 (including all handling fees) and include Space Dogs, Which Way to the Stage and softa??plus unlimited free ticket exchanges, 20% off guest tickets, waived ticket fees, and first access to tickets. Memberships start at $67 (including all handling fees) and include the three productions at a discounted rate of $45 per ticket, up to three free ticket exchanges per production, 10% off guest tickets, waived ticket fees, and access to tickets ahead of the general public. Subscriptions and memberships are available for purchase beginning today ata??mcctheater.org.

a??

For the most up to date covid safety policy be sure to monitora??https://mcctheater.org/covid-safety/.a??

Currently in performances through March 20, 2022 is the new musical Space Dogs, written by Van Hughes and Nick Blaemire, directed by Ellie Heyman, and choreographed by Darrell Grand Moultrie. Followinga??Which Way to the Stage, soft written by Donja R. Love (one in two) and directed by Whitney Whitea??(What to Send Up When It Goes Down) will premiere in May 2022. MCC will also presenta??Uncensored,a??ana??MCC Youth Company Production, in Spring of 2022. Additional information for these productions will be announced at a later date.