2022 Tony Awards Nominations- Live Reactions from Hugh Jackman, Jared Grimes, Patti LuPone, Sharon D Clarke & More!

Tonys time is here at least! The nominations for the 75th Annual Tony Awards were announced this morning by Adrienne Warren and Joshua Henry. Click here for the complete list of nominees!

Follow us throughout the day, as we'll bring you Tony nominee reactions, exclusive reports, surprises, behind the scenes coverage and oh, so much more!

This year's nominees are checking in with BroadwayWorld to tell us all about how they got the news. Check back for live updates!

Simon Hale, Best Orchestrations (Girl from the North Country)

"I'm still shaking! This is not something that you hear every day. I am so very thrilled! I was watching the announcement this morning- I went to my studio and tucked myself away and then made a bit of noise. I have quite a bit of work to do today. I'm working on some other projects and we are about to launch the Girl from the North Country UK tour! But I'm sure that I will have a chance to raise a glass tonight."

​Alfie Allen, Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play (Hangmen)

"I'm a bit shell-shocked but in the best possible way. I am just pleased and in shock, I'm just happy for the play in general. We got the nom for best play, happy for David, happy for Anna, happy for everyone. I'm happy we got in in time to be considered! In shock a little bit! I've got a big old smile on my face. My mom is in town so I'm going to be meeting up with her, she's going to be very pleased. I've got my best mate, Gabriel here, we're going to go out and have a celebration breakfast together. I have a performance tonight, so I've got to keep it going. I'm just ecstatic. Getting lots of phone calls coming in and people saying congratulations so I'm still waking up! I'm on cloud 9."

​Mary-Louise Parker, Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play (How I Learned to Drive

"I really am so happy! And I'm so, so happy for Paula [Vogel], that a woman like her, who has been so courageous and has affected so many people... that her play is being seen. And David [Morse]! He is such a wonderful person. It's wild, this whole thing never should have happened and I can't believe believe it all came together. It took years! We were just about to start when everything shut down. I had sent my stuff from The Sound Inside to my new dressing room. There were so many things in the way, but we did it! I wasn't watching, but my son was. He came in and joked, 'Mom, just know that we still love you... even though you were nominated.' They were so excited. It's my first year without my mom here, so I'm sad that I don't get to call her about it, but I thanked her in my last speech, so I feel happy about that."

​Mare Winningham, Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical ( Girl from the North Country)

"I got up to listen and just was thrilled as we heard everyone's names and then mine. I'm just thrilled for the company, this show is so exquisite and unique. It's a musical play. I don't think there's been anything like it. Returning to the show post-COVID, I think it's deepend every aspect of it. We started this off-Broadway at The Public and we didn't go straight into a Broadway house. We finally opened and we were the last show to open before all of Broadway shut down. I think I might have, later tonight, a gimlet and I'm going to call my family on the west coast, talk to my kids, I have a little grandson who was just born, I will be smiling all day."

Conor McPherson Best Direction of a Musical, Best Book of a Musical ( Girl from the North Country)

"This is amazing! I'm so thrilled for the whole team. I'm still shocked that we have a musical on Broadway at all... Now this is like a once-in-a-lifetime dream come true. I wasn't watching the announcement, but I started getting texts because my wife was picking up our daughter and she was looking on the phone, so we were texting back and forth and the nominations just kept coming! It was fun. When my wife and daughter get home today we have half a chocolate cake from the weekend to finish. So that's how we will celebrate!"

Toby Marlow, Best Original Score (Six)

"Oh gosh! What a wild morning! I was very overwhelmed! Very grateful to be nominated amongst these incredible people, and I'm so so proud of the entire six team. It's amazing! I am in LA is it too early to get a bottle of champagne? I'm going to talk to my family! I'll find a way to celebrate! I just feel so grateful and so proud of our team, everyone involved in the show that keeps it running every day, I'm proud of them and I'm very grateful for the news."

Toby/Lucy Moss, Best Direction of a Musical, Best Original Score (Six)

"Gosh this is so wild. We created SIX as a fun summer project for us and our friends in 2017, thinking that, come the autumn, we'd be moving on with our lives and like becoming lawyers or accountants or something. So for that show to be nominated for a LITERAL Tony Award is just beyond. It's a truly amazing, baffling honour to be even considered in the same category as these other wonderful pieces. We are so humbled, grateful, and handsome. Lastly, we'd just love to give a major shout out to the American accent. In our own accents (the accent in which this music was originally written), the word 'category' is absolutely not stressed like it is, repeatedly, in our show's final number. But having the opportunity to bring the show to Broadway really has allowed that lyric to blossom from noticeably shoddy writing to a seemingly innocuous rhyme. So thanks America <3"

Tristan Baker, Best Musical (Girl From the North Country)

"I'm just so thrilled and excited! I'm gobsmacked! I'm so thrilled for our incredible team and company and everyone who's been through the years of bringing it to broadway. We were the last show to open before the shutdown, and for everybody to come back, and for the whole cast to return, and the creative team, it's really wonderful. I'm just thrilled for Conor McPherson. First and foremost I need to phone everyone! I have lots of friends in the other productions so I'm spending all my time phoning them. It's wonderful to see all these great shows receive nominations, so I'm spending my morning congratulating everyone. And at some point I'll sit down and take a moment to raise a glass to everyone on the show. I'm so thrilled for them, and to have it back on Broadway."

Lileana Blain-Cruz, Best Director of a Play (The Skin of Our Teeth)

"AAAAAAAH!!!!! I am overwhelmed with gratitude and joy at this nomination. Theater is the ultimate collaborative art form, and I am so thankful to the wonderful actors, designers, and Lincoln Center Theater for making it all happen!!"

Ben Pearcy - 59 Productions, Best Scenic Design of a Musical (Flying Over Sunset)

"I saw it live on Youtube and was very surprised for it to be one of the first announced. We're just thrilled to be recognized on this strange trip of a show. We had 609 days between final dress and first preview, it's just a thrill. I'll be flying to London tonight, but today we're celebrating texting our cast and the show's other nominees."

​Jeannette Bayardelle, Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical (Girl from the North Country)

"I was watching live, I watched live on BroadwayWorld! I told myself I wasn't gonna watch so I was like, let me watch. I've been crying since they mentioned Conor McPherson's name. Today is fully booked, there's no time to celebrate at the moment. I plan to celebrate at some point. We've been on this journey for so long, it's amazing for us to be here.

​Rob McClure, Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical (Mrs. Doubtfire)

"This feels crazy. If you told 15 year-old me that I would someday be on a list with Billy Crystal and Hugh Jackman... I never would have believed you. Just to be listed with these four other wonderful men is such a thrill in it's own right. I am honored for my name to be beside them. I really hope that my colleagues at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre are as thrilled, because we are a team and I couldn't do any of it without them! I am going to celebrate today by hanging out with my 3 year-old. We are going to celebrate a belated Mother's Day together."

​Jared Grimes, Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical (Funny Girl)

"I'm feeling like I'm on cloud nine. I woke up and my phone was lighting up so I was like let me figure out what's going on, and then everything started to descend upon me. The first thing I thought was that I have a dentist appointment at 12. This is just a blessing beyond any other blessing that I can think of in the moment. I am eternally grateful. I just want to get better, keep singing acting and dancing, and fight harder for the higher levels of the craft. A dentist appointment and a massage. I have not planned for anything, it's just a regular day off. On Monday's I love to get a couple things done, and a deep tissue massage so I can reset for the week. A shark can't breathe unless it's moving forward, no matter what happens I have to keep moving forward. It's a Monday I will remember until I die."

Michael Korie, Best Original Score (Flying Over Sunset)

"This is thrilling news. I'm so grateful to Lincoln Center Theater and to all my collaborators most especially Tom Kitt and James Lapine, a wonderful cast, and brilliant design and musical team. Thanks so much to the Tony Award nominators for including us in the nominees."

Beowulf Boritt, Best Scenic Design of a Musical/Play (Flying Over Sunset/POTUS)

"After 18 months of dark, empty stages just getting to create the worlds of POTUS and FLYING OVER SUNSET on Broadway was thrilling. Getting to do it with Susan Stroman and James Lapine was more than my younger self would ever have dared dream of. Getting a pair of Tony nominations for them leaves me speechless..."

​Jennifer Simard, Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical (Company)

"Well, we decided to watch the YouTube stream, and that's how I found out. I was watching it - I was so moved just by the design awards that Broadway is back. I was happy for the community overall, I saw there was five women, and to see that I was nominated was a shock and a joy. It's my day off, so I plan to see some good friends, my husband got some champagne. This is the last Broadway show of his that Sondheim ever saw, so the enormity of that is not lost on me. Thank god he got to see it. He loved this production. We really are a company. We went through so much between losing him, and the pandemic, it's so special we get to do this. I wouldn't be here without my scene partner Chris Sieber."

Paula Vogel, Best Revival of a Play (How I Learned to Drive)

"I am so honored to be nominated alongside my peers in this category! And so thrilled to walk the red carpet with Mary-Louise Parker and David Morse who take my breath away every performance. My thanks to the entire cast and Mark Brokaw."

​Matt Doyle, Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical (Company)

"Oh my god, I'm so overwhelmed and so grateful. I'm honestly so grateful for our company. I keep thinking about everything we've been through together and it means a lot to have this moment and know that it's representative of what we've created. Normally my birthday week is also a Mother's Day celebration, so my mom was already coming in and we agreed if it wasn't a celebration for the Tonys, we would celebrate my birthday and Mother's Day. I'm so grateful to be able to share this moment with my parents, they've been such a huge part of this for me, they are my cheerleaders."

​Myles Frost, Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical (MJ)

"I'm feeling good, elated, so many emotions. Trying to find a way to put it in words. I was watching the stream, I had my mom and sister on Facetime. I promise you when my name popped up on screen, my mom started screaming, I started screaming, my started to cry, my sister started screaming. It honestly means the world. It's a recognition of the work I put into it, my cast, the workers in the theatre, everyone who has poured into the show, and to me. To celebrate, maybe pop a bottle of champagne, then go to sleep."

​David Morse, ​David Morse, Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play (How I Learned to Drive)

"First, thank you to The American Theatre Wing and congratulations to all of the nominees. How I Learned to Drive is in fantastic company twenty-five years after we first did the play off-Broadway. I am so proud of everyone involved in our production at the Manhattan Theatre Club. I am especially grateful to be on Broadway with Mary-Louise Parker in Paula Vogel's spectacular play after all these years."

Larry Kirwan, Best Book of a Musical (Paradise Square)

"That came out of the blue! I'm thrilled, because this New York story happened just 50 blocks from our theatre. I didn't even know the nominations were on today! I assumed it would happen at night! My phone started lighting up with texts I thought, 'What's this about? I hope I'm not going to jail!' lt's been a really long journey. I conceived the show 11 years ago. We did it as Hard Times at a little theatre on 28th St. Then Garth [Drabinsky] heard about it through his co-producer, and I went up to Toronto and that was 9 years ago! We did a lot of workshops regionally. Now it's like coming home with a New York story. I might lift a pint or two of a good IPA to celebrate. I just don't want to start too early!

John-Andrew Morrison, Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical (A Strange Loop)

"My phone has never been this active ever in my life, so that's been interesting! I'm trying to just absorb it and be in gratitude and take it all in. I'm very proud of our little show, we've worked on it for so many years and it just feels like the little show that could, did. I got to have a quick facetime with Michael, and I said to him, "Thank you for changing my life and changing my career." Michael always invited me back to the party and I'm truly grateful. Now that we're here, I don't want to forget the spirit in which we started doing it, when we first started making the piece. We were like "Nobody is going to produce it, but it speaks to us, so let's keep working on it." So we kept working on it, fully thinking that nobody would ever produce it. The fact that we crossed the finish line to Broadway, and to lead the Tony nominations, it feels surreal and absolutely wonderful and mind-boggling. But almost like, yeah it should! There was a lot of time and care that went into the crafting of this show."

Warren Carlyle, Best Choreography (The Music Man)

"Oh it feels amazing, it really feels amazing. As the nominations were being announced I was frantically trying to keep track as I have so many friends and colleagues nominated. I'm calling all my friends. I'll be celebrating probably by going to rehearsal to make a number for the Tony Awards, getting in the studio and making something amazing for the Tony Awards. It's really special, it really is, for Sutton and Hugh. I love them all and recognition for all the hard work. Hugh rehearsed for three years. I don't know another leading man who rehearsed for three years."

James C. Nicola, Special Tony Award

"In the earlier years of my life, I was granted some wisdom: the realm in which I would find my destiny, the venue where I might achieve my dreams of doing good in this imperfect world, was not on the stage but off it, behind it. I've dwelled there for decades now, truly content and fulfilled, with deep gratitude at my good fortune. I've been able to support the artists I believe in as they seize the stage. The Tony Awards have now seen fit to, briefly, force me to center stage. And as foreign a land as that may be to me, it really matters to me that it was my peers who coerced me there. I will treat this as an opportunity to keep on learning. I am so moved and grateful for their generosity in giving me this sumptuous gift."

​AJ Shively, Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical ​AJ Shively, Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical

"I was trying to log in and watch the stream, I'm not very tech savvy, and my fiance who is doing a play out of town told me the news screaming. It was pretty great way to find out. I feel so proud of myself, I was really pushed outside what I thought I was capable of. I didn't grow up dancing, it's a very cathartic experience to be able to do that. I've been involved with this project for years, since 2018. To be able to share this honor with Sidney feels really great. It's nice and sunny outside, so I might take a walk in Prospect Park. I have to go to the grocery store, clean my house, and a self tape. I'm just going to do what I have to do and call all my loved ones."

​Sharon D Clarke, Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical (Caroline, or Change)

"I'm over the moon! Absolutely ecstatic. I'm absolutely elated, humbled, dumbfounded, awed, all of those wonderful emotions! When I signed up to do the show I never dreamed this is something I'd be talking about now. To get it from the Hampstead Theatre, to the Playhouse Theatre, to Studio 54, then the nominations... I'm reeling, it's fabulous, I'm stoked! I've actually had two cocktails already! I arranged to come around my best mate's house, we just packed up, got in the house, heard the announcement live, and started to make the cocktails! I'm on cloud 9. Caroline is the gift that keeps on giving. I never imagined I'd be having having these conversations about Tony nominations. I'm giddy."

​Sidney DuPont, Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical (Paradise Square)

"I feel like a kid on christmas morning! I was very shocked. I purposely stayed up really late because I was like, "You can sleep through it, miss the anxiety, and it will be whatever it is." And suddenly, I woke up at 6:30 even though I went to bed at 4 am. I was wired, and ready to go. And then it was 8:50 and I said, "You have to watch! It's bigger than you, it's your show, there are so many people who make this show incredible, you have to watch and support and love on them!" And to see my name come up, I almost broke my laptop! I cried, I called my mom, my first thought was, "I'm dreaming." I tried to start writing things down, my mentor, Tituss Burgess, told me you always write down your thoughts because they're so fleeting, especially when you're feeling on top of the moon." And I called my grandmom!"

Camille A. Brown, Best Director of a Play/Best Choreography (for colored girls...)

"I got the news all together, one of my best friends called and told me. I was and am sitting at Panera Bread. Then my mom called me, I got these texts all at once. It's a rush and a thrill. All of this - it means the world, it was obviously devastating to hear we'd be closing so soon, but to then hear the community was rallying to keep the show alive has meant so much to us and is so moving and heartwarming. It feels wonderful to feel seen. I haven't left Panera since it happened, I'm going to probably hang with my mom and my family, I just saw them yesterday for mother's day but we're going to celebrate again today."

Tim Deiling, Best Lighting Design of a Musical (Six)

"I am on a little Spanish Island called Mallorca, I left my friends on the beach and went on a hike in search of wine, and got a cell signal. I never even thought it was possible. Who ever knew we would be on Broadway."

​Kenita R. Miller, Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play (for colored girls...)

"I'm sitting here in the doctor's office pinching myself. This feels like a dream! It has definitely been a dream for a majority of my life! But, I would have never dreamt of it happening while being with child, working on a show that is extremely important to me, with a family/tribe of Sisters that mean the world to me. So grateful for Camille A Brown for this experience and for her belief in me. I'm just grateful beyond grateful."

Bradley King, Best Lighting Design of a Musical (Flying Over Sunset)

"When we set that ghostlight on the Beaumont stage the night of March 13, 2020, there was a big part of me that wondered if I would ever step foot in a theater again. Simply having the opportunity to sit back down at the table and make magic for a room full of living, breathing humans was more than I ever could have asked for. To be a part of the season of Broadway's rebirth is truly more than I ever dared dream. We have so far to go to making Broadway the place it should be for all of us, but celebrating each other with JOY is so necessary, and I am just filled with joy and love right now for the entire theater community."

Mikhail Fiksel, Best Sound Design of a Play (Dana H.)

"Honestly was torn about whether or not I wanted to watch them, but I started getting texts and tuned in and got all the details. There will probably be a cocktail of some sort - it's a day off so enjoy the weather."

​Jaquel Spivey, Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical (A Strange Loop) ​Jaquel Spivey, Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical (A Strange Loop)

"I accidentally opened my MacBook and it just started going off - I hid my phone away cus I didn't want my phone. All the notifications just started popping up. It feels surreal, I'm still in shock. I'm just very grateful that it was this show, I get to live my truth as a queer black man in a fat body on stage, and I'm thankful the people part of this team are able to be celebrated as well, and we can share in this beautiful moment. I am going to celebrate by resting, this if my first off day and my last in a while. I'm going to order some pizza, watch a romcom, and turn my phone off and breathe in this moment."

Neil Austin, Best Lighting Design of a Musical (Company)

"A Tony Nomination is the highest honour in world theatre, although this year just to have our industry back and to be able to work again is the biggest prize of all"

​Sutton Foster, Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical (The Music Man) ​Sutton Foster, Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical (The Music Man)

"I'm incredibly proud of this show and The Music Man company. It's an honor to be amongst all of the companies that braved the pandemic to bring back theater. Being back on Broadway is an award in itself."

Nathan Tysen, Best Original Score (Paradise Square)

"I was with my wife, because we had just dropped off the kids at school. Then we just sat at the kitchen table and held hands under the table while we were waiting... and then we just scream crying. I am so happy. This is my third Broadway show and I've never been nominated, so this is new. We got one nomination, then two, and then they just kept coming! This show truly took a village. The fact that the village was recognized really means a lot. How am I celebrating? Well I'm not going to Costco anymore! I was going to go and buy diapers... but now my mom went and bought some champagne, so I imagine we'll be raising a glass!

​Patti LuPone, Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical (Company)

"I'm thrilled for Marianne, Chris, Matt, Jen, the entire cast and creators of Company. We are led every night by the beautiful, soulful, and extremely talented Katrina Lenk."

Tom Kitt, Best Original Score (Flying Over Sunset)

"This morning was another busy morning getting my kids to school, and getting ready for work on a new project, and I found out about the nominations on my walk to the subway. It's the first time I've ever heard the news this way, and I got to just take in the moment. I feel such great appreciation for James Lapine and Michael Korie, and to Lincoln Center - for ushering us through the pandemic and allowing us to create this musical that I'm so proud of. And I also want to express my congratulations to all of the nominees!"

Benjamin Pearcy and 59 Productions, Best Scenic Design of a Musical (Flying Over Sunset)

"We are absolutely thrilled to be recognized alongside Beowulf Boritt and our talented colleagues for the scenic design of Flying Over Sunset - it's been a strange trip, spanning a global pandemic, with 609 days between our final dress rehearsal and first preview! To create a new and wholly original musical on Broadway is a thrilling challenge in and of itself, and to succeed in doing it under these circumstances is a credit to the hard work and belief of the entire creative team."

Carmen Cusack, Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical (Flying Over Sunset)

"I got ready for bed last night, and I got a text from my manager saying, "If you get a call at 6 pick up." And sure enough, my body clock just woke up before then anyway, and he called, and it was great! If you have to get up for anything, you might as well get up for this! My husband and I have just sat and laid in the bed and chuckled, and he's on social media, I'm answering texts. I'm utterly shocked! I dont go into these jobs thinking about awards, I go in because they speak to me, and there's something about the material and the people involved. These are the reasons I do what I do. I didn't see this one coming, I absolutely adored doing that job, it was a beautiful show. I didn't even think it would be a part of the conversation, and I feel grateful and lucky to be a part of that conversation."

Jesse Williams, Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play (Take Me Out)

"I feel pretty great, I'm pretty happy. I got the news from an onslaught of elated texts and phone calls from everybody in my life in bed. Right now, it's my one day off, so I have a few folks over at the apartment and we're going to go for a walk on this glorious New York sunny day, get some food, and just try to breathe this in. It's a really spectacular opportunity - it's a tremendous personal challenge, but the writing is so damn incredible, important, and poinginant, dense, and smart - which is all you can ask for. We are having a really meaningful relationship with these audiences despite it being written 20 years ago."

Joaquina Kalukango, Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical (Paradise Square)

"We watched it live, my mom, family, son. Every time we heard Paradise Square we were screaming at the top of our lungs. It means the world, they've been trying to create this piece for 10 years. It feels great that this work is being recognized. I have to perform for the Actors Fund Gala tonight, so I can't do too much celebrating. I'm going to be smiling all day, and have a KitKat."

Marianne Elliott, Best Direction of a Musical (Company)

"This revival of COMPANY has a very special place in my heart. It has been a passion project from the very beginning when we first approached Stephen Sondheim about collaborating with us on our idea for the production. I want to thank everyone who has worked with such love and commitment on the show and to thank our incredible audiences who have embraced us along the way. There were times during the Broadway closure when I wondered whether we would ever come together again so for the show to be celebrated in this way and to be honoured by The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing is even more special than I can put into words."

Jamie Armitage, Best Direction of a Musical (Six)

"What an unbelievable moment! SIX started as a student show performing in a hotel conference room. Every step since then has been a delight and a surprise. I never could have dreamed of us reaching Broadway, so getting nominated for a Tony Award is beyond words. So grateful and so happy!"

Ruth Negga, Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play (Macbeth)

"I am beyond thrilled and grateful for this acknowledgment... a dream come true for me to perform on the Broadway stage and in such incomparable company... I am deeply indebted to Daniel who is the best scene partner another actor could have asked for - it is a privilege to share the stage with him. I am so moved by the relentless work of this entire cast and crew whom I ADORE beyond words. And of course to Sam Gold for his leadership and wisdom and integrity and trust. And to Barbara for being the kindest and biggest champion. Feel truly blessed to be surrounded by this gang! So thrilled for the recognition of Mikaal and Jane's hard work as well!"

Ian Dickson, Best Sound Design of a Musical (Company)

"I'm thrilled to be nominated this year alongside a group of wonderful sound designers, some of whom I am lucky enough to call friends. I'd like to congratulate them and also all nominees across the board, including obviously our gorgeous and talented nominees within the Company 'family' and the entire team at The Jacobs Theater who work tirelessly to bring the show to life every night. Fingers crossed!"

Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play (Take Me Out)

"I'm feeling good now! I was getting over a stomach virus that I was dealing with over the weekend. So I took Nyquil and I woke up today in a bit of a haze. My husband woke me up shaking me and he recorded me as it was happening. I don't think I gave him the reaction he was expecting because I was so out of it! It's a lovely way to end this whole experience- we have 5 more weeks left in our run, so to be honored by this community that I admire so deeply is so wonderful. We waited so long to get this on the stage and the entire company stayed with it... it's a huge testament to how beautiful Richard Greenberg's play is."

Shoshana Bean, Best Performance by an Actress in a Features Role in a Musical (Mr. Saturday Night)

"It's still kind of sinking in... but what I do know for certain is I'm in a category with literal giants and for that I am so honored and humbled. I am proud to be part of the season that brought audiences back to the theater and as always... so grateful to be part of this magical community. As far as Mr Saturday Night- they've been working on this show for many, many years...I count myself so lucky Billy and co brought me along for the ride."

Carole Rothman, Best Play/Revival of a Play (Clyde's/Take Me Out)

"I'm thrilled that the Tony nominating committee has honored our two Broadway productions this year - Lynn Nottage's CLYDE'S and our revival of Richard Greenberg's TAKE ME OUT, as well as the wealth of acting talent in both productions. Lynn has been a member of the Second Stage family for over two decades and I am very proud to have brought this wonderful play to Broadway under Kate Whoriskey's inspired direction. And I want to thank the entire TAKE ME OUT company, who returned after the two long years when rehearsals were shut down. This nomination is a testament to their belief in Rich Greenberg's powerful play, Scott Ellis' vision, and their joy in bringing it to audiences."

Babaloo Mandel, Best Book of a Musical (Mr. Saturday Night)

"It's a shame that all the teachers that failed me (and there were a lot!) are deceased."

Lowell Ganz, Best Book of a Musical (Mr. Saturday Night)

"It took me 50 years to get to Broadway. Worth every second."

Lynn Nottage, Best Book of a Musical (MJ)

"I'm thrilled to be recognized for my work during this historic year on broadway, I want to acknowledge my fellow travelers who weathered this difficult moment to bring back theater. I had the joy of working with amazing collaborators, like Kate Whoriskey and Christopher Wheeldon, who infused the work with passion, love and joy.

Michael Oberholtzer, Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play (Take Me Out)

"This is a day I will never forget. To be a working actor is a blessing in of itself; To have the opportunity to do a Richard Greenberg play on Broadway is grace; to be nominated for a Tony for my performance is worth a lifetime of gratitude."

Billy Crystal, Billy Crystal, Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical (Mr. Saturday Night)

"I am so grateful for the five nomination Mr. Saturday Night received and for the amazing people who have made our show such a joy to experience."

Jason Robert Brown, Best Original Score (Mr. Saturday Night)

"This morning's nomination is the capper to a profoundly joyful and ridiculous experience creating MR SATURDAY NIGHT. I am most thrilled for Amanda's glorious and hilarious work to be recognized, and of course for my longtime musical partner and collaborator Shoshana to be acknowledged. For the past six years, I've gotten to collaborate with masters - from Rando to Lowell and Babaloo and of course the true Kamikaze of Comedy, Mr Billy Crystal - and I'm so happy and relieved that audiences are howling with laughter the same way I did for this whole process."

Deirdre O'Connell, Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play (Dana H.)

"I'm over the moon for the piece, I'm over the moon for the whole situation, the fact that we got on that stage at all, and this is icing on the cake! I'm at rehearsal, I'm rehearsing Will Arbery's Corsicana, and when I got rehearsal they had balloons for me, and ginger ale and we pretended it was champagne! I'm very happy."

Les Waters, Best Direction of a Play (Dana H.)

"I am truly honored to have been nominated for my work on Dana H. To be nominated alongside so many directors, artists and peers I admire, as well as my inimitable Dana H. collaborators Deirdre O'Connell and Mikhail Fiksel, is thrilling. I am incredibly grateful to Lucas Hnath, Dana Higginbotham and the many people who have been a part of the long journey that is Dana H., with thanks as well as to the American Theatre Wing and the Broadway League. I am both stunned and tickled pink by this honor!"

Hugh Jackman, Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical (The Music Man)

"To be a part of the return of Broadway is a great privilege. The vast amount of talent putting on 8 shows a week is inspiring. I know the quote "we are a family" is often overused. But not here. Not in the theatre. It takes thousands working together to make Broadway hum. I stand alongside the extraordinary cast, crew and creative team of The Music Man in thanking The American Theatre Wing for our nominations. After 2 years of virtual darkness, Broadway is back, bright and ready to celebrate at The Tonys."

LaChanze, Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play (Trouble in Mind) LaChanze, Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play (Trouble in Mind)

"I'm thrilled! Thrilled to be nominated for best Leading actor in a Play with these outstanding women! Thrilled for our company receiving Best play revival nomination, but mostly thrilled that Alice Childress is finally being recognized for her work! Just Thrilled!"

Simon Baker, Best Sound Design of a Musical, (Girl From the North Country)

"I'm very delighted and a bit humbled, really. I was in New York last week, so to come back and get the news, it's absolutely amazing. Not just for me, but for the company, our show. The journey of Girl From the North Country... I was looking back, in 2015 Conor sent this script and said, "What do you think?" and I said, "It would be great!" This show has been on a journey through Covid, and for it to be back and be recognized by the Tony's is so fantastic. 'Girl' is a show so full of love. I've never walked into a building and been so delighted to be there. To see that crew and that company, they're friends, they're family. I imagine the buzz will be fantastic at the Belasco tonight, I wish I was there."

Rachel Dratch, Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Play (POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass Are Seven Women Trying To Keep Him Alive)

"My initial response to this news was Hammaflabbbagggahhhtthhththtpthththappaddooooaaahhh!" (Repeat for 5 hours.) But upon further reflection, I will say I'm already having the time of my life up on the stage every night with our ensemble of mega-talented lady superstars -so to receive news of a Tony nomination on top of that? To borrow a line from the play (said in extremely different circumstances)... "Are my feet on the ground?!"

Adam Godley, Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play (The Lehman Trilogy)

"I am so thrilled for the whole team on The Lehman Trilogy. It was an honour and a privilege to work on this play, and I am so happy that everyone's work has been recognised."

Nick Powell, Best Sound Design of a Play (The Lehman Trilogy)

"I'm thrilled and humbled that our very New York story has been so warmly embraced in the US. It has been a great privilege to bring it there, and this nomination is a testimony to our fantastic US sound and music teams."

Adrian Lester, Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play (The Lehman Trilogy)

"I feel incredibly lucky to have got this nomination alongside such brilliant performances. The Lehman Trilogy was my first time on Broadway and this nomination is the icing on the cake."

Sam Mendes, Best Direction of a Play (The Lehman Trilogy)

"We first previewed The Lehman Trilogy on Broadway in March, 2020. It's now over two years later and we are all so thrilled for everyone who stuck with it through those dark days. I'm genuinely delighted and grateful to be getting this kind of recognition today."

Lynn Nottage, Best Book of a Musical (MJ)

"Thrilling! This has been an incredible year on Broadway, fraught, wonderful, surprising, and rewarding, and I feel blessed to have worked with an astonishing group of collaborators who have uplifted and inspired me. I am thankful to be a storyteller during this historic moment in which I have been part of a season with an unprecedented group of Black theatermakers. What I hold onto is the thought that work is resonating with audiences."

Jason Michael Webb & David Holcenberg, Best Orchestrations (MJ)

"We are beyond thrilled to be nominated for a Tony Award for Best Orchestrations for MJ. As musicians, having the opportunity to take Michael Jackson's brilliant songs and weave them into a theatrical context was a dream come true. Our goal was to find a way to have these extraordinary songs resonate to a contemporary audience while still preserving MJs amazing musical legacy. We are so honored to be recognized for what truly was a labor of love."

Natasha Katz, Best Lighting Design of a Musical (MJ)

"What an incredible honor! This has been an inspirational year to be in the theatre with our wonderful audiences enjoying live theatre together again. MJ has been an incredible experience, working with the rest of the creative team, the actors and everyone behind the scenes who have worked tirelessly to bring this show to Broadway. I'm thrilled to be nominated! And deeply grateful for live theatre!"

Paul Tazewell, Best Costume Design of a Musical (MJ)

"I am absolutely thrilled to receive a Tony nomination for my costume design of MJ. It has been a privilege to have the opportunity to work with the illustrious team of talent that has garnered 10 Tony nominations! Along with this fine list of costume design nominees, I am indeed standing in a great and diverse company of theater makers."

Gareth Owen, Best Sound Design of a Musical (MJ)

"My initial reaction was unprintable. Eventually I stopped jumping up and down. Now I'm lost for words."

Christopher Wheeldon, Best Director of a Musical and Best Choreography (MJ)

"All of us at team MJ congratulate our fellow nominees. I personally am deeply honored to have been included in this spectacular group of theater makers. It feels good to all of us to be back on Broadway."

Dominique Morisseau, Best Play (Skeleton Crew)

"To be able to look at my city and show them this nomination feels like I'm helping to put a different narrative of Detroit out into the media than has previously been shared. And this moment of recognition for my play is a recognition of all the hands, souls, and creative genius that touched it from its genesis until now. It is a community play, built by my very large and vast community of artists and activists. So for me, this nomination is one more way to make visible the labor of the ignored and erased."

Masi Asare, Best Original Score (Paradise Square)

"I actually stayed up really late, I was stressed about how this was going to go down, so I overslept, I woke up to a ton of texts and talked to my co-lycricis Nathan Tysen. It was really fun. I have a lot of other writing deadlines, so I'm not really doing anything to celebrate today, but I'm taking a walk in the park and enjoying the day."

Sam Rockwell, Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play (American Buffalo)

"Thank you so much to the members of the American Theatre Wing & Broadway League. I'm so thrilled and honored by this recognition and to all those involved in the production of American Buffalo. As an actor, you're only as good as your scene partners, and I share this with the incredible Laurence Fishburne and Darren Criss, who have made me up my game every day, every performance. Thank you so much, I am truly grateful."





