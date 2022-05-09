2022 Tony Awards Nominations - Show by Show!
Leading with 11 nominations is A Strange Loop, followed by 10 each for both MJ and Paradise Square!
The nominations are in! Below, check out how each show fared individually in BroadwayWorld's list of nominations by show.
Click here for a full list of nominees.
Follow us on BroadwayWorld throughout the day, as we'll bring you Tony nominee reactions, exclusive reports, surprises, behind the scenes coverage and oh, so much more! The 2022 Tony Awards, hosted by Ariana DeBose, will be broadcast live from Radio City Music Hall in New York City on Sunday, June 12, 2022 (8:00 - 11:00 PM, LIVE ET/5:00 - 8:00 PM, LIVE PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming live and on demand on Paramount+.
American Buffalo
Best Revival of a Play
Sam Rockwell - Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play
Scott Pask - Best Scenic Design of a Play
Neil Pepe - Best Direction of a Play
Caroline, Or Change
Best Revival of a Musical
Sharon D Clarke - Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical
Fly Davis - Best Costume Design of a Musical
Clyde's
Best Play
Ron Cephas Jones - Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play
Uzo Aduba - Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play
Kara Young - Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play
Jennifer Moeller - Best Costume Design of a Play
Company
Best Revival of a Musical
Matt Doyle - Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical
Patti LuPone - Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical
Jennifer Simard - Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical
Bunny Christie - Best Scenic Design of a Musical
Neil Austin - Best Lighting Design of a Musical
Ian Dickinson for Autograph - Best Sound Design of a Musical
Marianne Elliott - Best Direction of a Musical
David Cullen - Best Orchestrations
Dana H.
Deirdre O'Connell - Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play
Mikhail Fiksel - Best Sound Design of a Play
Les Waters - Best Direction of a Play
Diana, the Musical
William Ivey Long - Best Costume Design of a Musical
Girl from the North Country
Best Musical
Best Book of a Musical
Mare Winningham - Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical
Jeannette Bayardelle - Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical
Simon Baker - Best Sound Design of a Musical
Conor McPherson - Best Direction of a Musical
Simon Hale - Best Orchestrations
Flying Over Sunset
Best Original Score
Carmen Cusack - Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical
Beowulf Boritt and 59 Productions - Best Scenic Design of a Musical
Bradley King - Best Lighting Design of a Musical
for colored girls...
Best Revival of a Play
Kenita R. Miller - Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play
Sarafina Bush - Best Costume Design of a Play
Jiyoun Chang - Best Lighting Design of a Play
Justin Ellington - Best Sound Design of a Play
Camille A. Brown - Best Direction of a Play
Camille A. Brown - Best Choreography
Funny Girl
Jared Grimes - Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical
Hangmen
Best Play
David Threlfall - Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play
Alfie Allen - Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play
Anna Fleischle - Best Scenic Design of a Play
Joshua Carr - Best Lighting Design of a Play
How I Learned to Drive
Best Revival of a Play
David Morse - Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play
Mary-Louise Parker - Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play
Lackawanna Blues
Ruben Santiago-Hudson - Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play
The Lehman Trilogy
Best Play
Simon Russell Beale - Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play
Adam Godley - Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play
Adrian Lester - Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play
Es Devlin - Best Scenic Design of a Play
Jon Clark - Best Lighting Design of a Play
Nick Powell and Dominic Bilkey - Best Sound Design of a Play
Sam Mendes - Best Direction of a Play
Macbeth
Ruth Negga - Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play
Jane Cox - Best Lighting Design of a Play
Mikaal Sulaiman - Best Sound Design of a Play
The Minutes
Best Play
MJ The Musical
Best Musical
Best Book of a Musical
Myles Frost - Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical
Derek McLane and Peter Nigrini - Best Scenic Design of a Musical
Paul Tazewell - Best Costume Design of a Musical
Natasha Katz - Best Lighting Design of a Musical
Gareth Owen - Best Sound Design of a Musical
Christopher Wheeldon - Best Direction of a Musical
Christopher Wheeldon - Best Choreography
Jason Michael Webb and David Holcenberg - Best Orchestrations
Mr. Saturday Night
Best Musical
Best Book of a Musical
Best Original Score
Billy Crystal - Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical
Shoshana Bean - Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical
Mrs. Doubtfire
Rob McClure - Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical
The Music Man
Best Revival of a Musical
Hugh Jackman - Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical
Sutton Foster - Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical
Jayne Houdyshell - Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical
Santo Loquasto - Best Costume Design of a Musical
Warren Carlyle - Best Choreography
Paradise Square
Best Musical
Best Book of a Musical
Best Original Score
Joaquina Kalukango - Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical
Sidney DuPont - Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical
A.J. Shively - Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical
Allen Moyer - Best Scenic Design of a Musical
Toni-Leslie James - Best Costume Design of a Musical
Donald Holder - Best Lighting Design of a Musical
Bill T. Jones - Best Choreography
Plaza Suite
Jane Greenwood - Best Costume Design of a Play
POTUS
Rachel Dratch - Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play
Julia White - Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play
Beowulf Boritt - Best Scenic Design of a Play
Skeleton Crew
Best Play
Phylicia Rashad - Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play
Michael Carnahan and Nicholas Hussong - Best Scenic Design of a Play
The Skin of Our Teeth
Gabby Beans - Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play
Adam Rigg - Best Scenic Design of a Play
Montana Levi Blanco - Best Costume Design of a Play
Yi Zhao - Best Lighting Design of a Play
Palmer Hefferan - Best Sound Design of a Play
Lileana Blain-Cruz - Best Direction of a Play
Six
Best Musical
Best Original Score
Gabriella Slade - Best Costume Design of a Musical
Tim Deiling - Best Lighting Design of a Musical
Paul Gatehouse - Best Sound Design of a Musical
Lucy Moss and Jamie Armitage - Best Direction of a Musical
Carrie-Anne Ingrouille - Best Choreography
Tom Curran - Best Orchestrations
A Strange Loop
Best Musical
Best Book of a Musical
Best Original Score
Jaquel Spivey - Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical
John-Andrew Morrison - Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical
L Morgan Lee - Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical
Arnulfo Maldonado - Best Scenic Design of a Musical
Jen Schriever - Best Lighting Design of a Musical
Drew Levy - Best Sound Design of a Musical
Stephen Brackett - Best Direction of a Musical
Charlie Rosen - Best Orchestrations
Take Me Out
Best Revival of a Play
Jesse Tyler Ferguson - Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play
Michael Oberholtzer - Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play
Jesse Williams - Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play
Trouble in Mind
Best Revival of a Play
LaChanze - Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play
Chuck Cooper - Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play
Emilio Sosa - Best Costume Design of a Play