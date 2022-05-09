2022 Tony Awards Nominations - Show by Show!

Click Here for More Articles on 2022 AWARDS SEASON

The nominations are in! Below, check out how each show fared individually in BroadwayWorld's list of nominations by show.

Click here for a full list of nominees.

Follow us on BroadwayWorld throughout the day, as we'll bring you Tony nominee reactions, exclusive reports, surprises, behind the scenes coverage and oh, so much more! The 2022 Tony Awards, hosted by Ariana DeBose, will be broadcast live from Radio City Music Hall in New York City on Sunday, June 12, 2022 (8:00 - 11:00 PM, LIVE ET/5:00 - 8:00 PM, LIVE PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming live and on demand on Paramount+.

American Buffalo

Best Revival of a Play

Sam Rockwell - Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play

Scott Pask - Best Scenic Design of a Play

Neil Pepe - Best Direction of a Play

Caroline, Or Change

Best Revival of a Musical

Sharon D Clarke - Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical

Fly Davis - Best Costume Design of a Musical

Clyde's

Best Play

Ron Cephas Jones - Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play

Uzo Aduba - Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play

Kara Young - Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play

Jennifer Moeller - Best Costume Design of a Play

Company

Best Revival of a Musical

Matt Doyle - Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical

Patti LuPone - Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical

Jennifer Simard - Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical

Bunny Christie - Best Scenic Design of a Musical

Neil Austin - Best Lighting Design of a Musical

Ian Dickinson for Autograph - Best Sound Design of a Musical

Marianne Elliott - Best Direction of a Musical

David Cullen - Best Orchestrations

Dana H.

Deirdre O'Connell - Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play

Mikhail Fiksel - Best Sound Design of a Play

Les Waters - Best Direction of a Play

Diana, the Musical

William Ivey Long - Best Costume Design of a Musical

Girl from the North Country

Best Musical

Best Book of a Musical

Mare Winningham - Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical

Jeannette Bayardelle - Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical

Simon Baker - Best Sound Design of a Musical

Conor McPherson - Best Direction of a Musical

Simon Hale - Best Orchestrations

Flying Over Sunset

Best Original Score

Carmen Cusack - Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical

Beowulf Boritt and 59 Productions - Best Scenic Design of a Musical

Bradley King - Best Lighting Design of a Musical

for colored girls...

Best Revival of a Play

Kenita R. Miller - Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play

Sarafina Bush - Best Costume Design of a Play

Jiyoun Chang - Best Lighting Design of a Play

Justin Ellington - Best Sound Design of a Play

Camille A. Brown - Best Direction of a Play

Camille A. Brown - Best Choreography

Funny Girl

Jared Grimes - Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical

Hangmen

Best Play

David Threlfall - Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play

Alfie Allen - Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play

Anna Fleischle - Best Scenic Design of a Play

Joshua Carr - Best Lighting Design of a Play

How I Learned to Drive

Best Revival of a Play

David Morse - Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play

Mary-Louise Parker - Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play

Lackawanna Blues

Ruben Santiago-Hudson - Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play

The Lehman Trilogy

Best Play

Simon Russell Beale - Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play

Adam Godley - Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play

Adrian Lester - Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play

Es Devlin - Best Scenic Design of a Play

Jon Clark - Best Lighting Design of a Play

Nick Powell and Dominic Bilkey - Best Sound Design of a Play

Sam Mendes - Best Direction of a Play

Macbeth

Ruth Negga - Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play

Jane Cox - Best Lighting Design of a Play

Mikaal Sulaiman - Best Sound Design of a Play

The Minutes

Best Play

MJ The Musical

Best Musical

Best Book of a Musical

Myles Frost - Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical

Derek McLane and Peter Nigrini - Best Scenic Design of a Musical

Paul Tazewell - Best Costume Design of a Musical

Natasha Katz - Best Lighting Design of a Musical

Gareth Owen - Best Sound Design of a Musical

Christopher Wheeldon - Best Direction of a Musical

Christopher Wheeldon - Best Choreography

Jason Michael Webb and David Holcenberg - Best Orchestrations

Mr. Saturday Night

Best Musical

Best Book of a Musical

Best Original Score

Billy Crystal - Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical

Shoshana Bean - Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical

Mrs. Doubtfire

Rob McClure - Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical

The Music Man

Best Revival of a Musical

Hugh Jackman - Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical

Sutton Foster - Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical

Jayne Houdyshell - Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical

Santo Loquasto - Best Costume Design of a Musical

Warren Carlyle - Best Choreography

Paradise Square

Best Musical

Best Book of a Musical

Best Original Score

Joaquina Kalukango - Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical

Sidney DuPont - Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical

A.J. Shively - Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical

Allen Moyer - Best Scenic Design of a Musical

Toni-Leslie James - Best Costume Design of a Musical

Donald Holder - Best Lighting Design of a Musical

Bill T. Jones - Best Choreography

Plaza Suite

Jane Greenwood - Best Costume Design of a Play

POTUS

Rachel Dratch - Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play

Julia White - Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play

Beowulf Boritt - Best Scenic Design of a Play

Skeleton Crew

Best Play

Phylicia Rashad - Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play

Michael Carnahan and Nicholas Hussong - Best Scenic Design of a Play

The Skin of Our Teeth

Gabby Beans - Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play

Adam Rigg - Best Scenic Design of a Play

Montana Levi Blanco - Best Costume Design of a Play

Yi Zhao - Best Lighting Design of a Play

Palmer Hefferan - Best Sound Design of a Play

Lileana Blain-Cruz - Best Direction of a Play

Six

Best Musical

Best Original Score

Gabriella Slade - Best Costume Design of a Musical

Tim Deiling - Best Lighting Design of a Musical

Paul Gatehouse - Best Sound Design of a Musical

Lucy Moss and Jamie Armitage - Best Direction of a Musical

Carrie-Anne Ingrouille - Best Choreography

Tom Curran - Best Orchestrations

A Strange Loop

Best Musical

Best Book of a Musical

Best Original Score

Jaquel Spivey - Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical

John-Andrew Morrison - Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical

L Morgan Lee - Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical

Arnulfo Maldonado - Best Scenic Design of a Musical

Jen Schriever - Best Lighting Design of a Musical

Drew Levy - Best Sound Design of a Musical

Stephen Brackett - Best Direction of a Musical

Charlie Rosen - Best Orchestrations

Take Me Out

Best Revival of a Play

Jesse Tyler Ferguson - Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play

Michael Oberholtzer - Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play

Jesse Williams - Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play

Trouble in Mind

Best Revival of a Play

LaChanze - Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play

Chuck Cooper - Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play

Emilio Sosa - Best Costume Design of a Play