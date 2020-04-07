Wake Up With BWW 4/7: West End Dark Until June, and More

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

All West End theatres will remain dark until June, The Society of London Theatre has confirmed.

Also, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that all workers in non-essential businesses across New York state are required to stay home through April 29.

In better news, the original cast of Hamilton reunited! The cast appeared virtually on John Krasinski's Some Good News, to perform Alexander Hamilton!

Read more about these and other top stories below.

1) VIDEO: Original HAMILTON Cast Reunites to Sing 'Alexander Hamilton' on John Krasinski's SOME GOOD NEWS

by Stage Tube

The entire original Broadway cast of Hamilton has reunited - virtually - for a performance of Alexander Hamilton on John Krasinski's YouTube series, Some Good News.. (more...)

2) All West End Theatres Will Stay Dark Until June

by Stephi Wild

According to Variety, The Society of London Theatre (SOLT) has confirmed that the West End will remain dark until June due to the current health crisis.. (more...)

3) BWW Exclusive: Get Your Monday Morning Bodyweight Workout On with Mark Fisher Fitness Trainer Harold Gibbons!

by BroadwayWorld TV

Your fitness doesn't have to hit PAUSE, so we're teaming up with Mark Fisher Fitness and Harold Gibbons to offer you a bodyweight workout to get your fitness fix!. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet - Upcoming Online Events:

- Check back later today for our next Living Room Concerts video, featuring one of our favorite Broadway stars performing from their home!

- Today at 2pm and 8pm, Seth Rudetsky will continue his Stars in the House series, featuring new Broadway stars performing and answering questions! Watch live on YouTube here.

- The Met continues its Live in HD broadcast series with Puccini's La Fanciulla del West, tonight at 7:30pm. Watch here!

- Leave a Light On continue with Janique Charles, Olivia Moore & Piers Bate, and Zoe Birkett. Find out more here!

- Abby Smith will host Broadway Song/Story Time and Julianne Godfrey will host a Broadway Dance Party on Broadway Babysitters. Check it out here!

Update: Gov. Cuomo Orders Non-Essential Workers to Stay at Home Through April 29

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced at a press conference today that all workers in non-essential businesses across New York state are required to stay home in an effort to flatten the curve of the COVID19 outbreak through April 29.

Workers in these industries have been on a stay-at-home order since March 20.

BWW Exclusive: Conversations and Music with Michael Feinstein- In the Studio!

BroadwayWorld has partnered with musical legend Michael Feinstein for an up-close and personal daily series- Conversations and Music. Over the next few weeks, check back to watch as Michael showcases his collection of memorabilia and archives along with stories and songs from Tin Pan Alley, Broadway, the Great American Songbook and much more. Some episodes will even include music from his piano in his studio!

What we're watching: Watch Celia Keenan-Bolger, Zachary Quinto & More in Live Reading of LIPS TOGETHER, TEETH APART

Lips Together, Teeth Apart starred Jesse Tyler Ferguson as Sam Truman, Celia Keenan-Bolger as Sally Truman, Zachary Quinto as John Haddock, and Ari Graynor as Chloe Haddock. It will be directed by Trip Cullman. The play chronicles two straight couples visiting the Fire Island home of a relative who recently died of AIDS during the height of the pandemic.

Social Butterfly: Caissie Levy Sings An Unplugged Take on 'Let It Go' from FROZEN!

Broadway's Caissie Levy returned to social media today for another acoustic jam, this time taking on a familiar tune.

Check out Caissie below singing a brand-new unplugged arrangement of the Academy Award-winning tune, "Let It Go", which the star sang over 800 times throughout her run as Elsa in Broadway's Frozen.

