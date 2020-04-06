VIDEO: Caissie Levy Sings An Unplugged Take on 'Let It Go' from FROZEN!

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Broadway's Caissie Levy returned to social media today for another acoustic jam, this time taking on a familiar tune.

Check out Caissie below singing a brand-new unplugged arrangement of the Academy Award-winning tune, "Let It Go", which the star sang over 800 times throughout her run as Elsa in Broadway's Frozen.

Check out a clip of Caissie's song here!

Caissie Levy just completed a two-year run as the original Elsa in Disney's Frozen on Broadway. She is currently part of the cast of the Broadway revival of Caroline, or Change playing Rose Stopnick Gellman. On Broadway and the West End she created the roles of Sheila in the Tony-winning revival of Hair and Molly in Ghost. Other Broadway credits: Fantine in Les Misérables, Penny in Hairspray (and 1st national tour), Elphaba in Wicked (L.A.), Maureen in Rent (national tour). Off- Broadway: First Daughter Suite, Murder Ballad. Extensive recording, voiceover, solo concert and symphony work. caissielevy.com @CaissieLevy





