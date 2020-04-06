All West End Theatres Will Stay Dark Until June

The Society of London Theatre (SOLT) has confirmed that the West End will remain dark until June due to the current health crisis.

The West End went dark on March 16, and shows were previously postponed through April 26, but due to the worsening health crisis, that date has been forced to be extended.

SOLT released a statement, saying: "We are now canceling all performances up until and including May 31, 2020, to help us process existing bookings whilst we wait for further clarity from the government in terms of when we will be able to reopen."

Box office and ticket agent teams are currently working through all of the ticket orders affected by the cancellations.

Read the full statement here.

This comes after the announcement that theater operators ATG and Delfont Mackintosh have both made the decision to keep their theaters closed through May.





