Gov. Cuomo Orders Non-Essential Workers to Stay at Home Through April 29
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced at a press conference today that all workers in non-essential businesses across New York state are required to stay home in an effort to flatten the curve of the COVID19 outbreak through April 29.
Workers in these industries have been on a stay-at-home order since March 20.
The Governor shared the news via Twitter, writing:
New York on PAUSE is extended through April 29.- Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) April 6, 2020
Schools and non-essential businesses will remain closed.
Public health is our first concern.
