BWW Exclusive: Get Your Monday Morning Bodyweight Workout On with Mark Fisher Fitness Trainer Harold Gibbons!
Your fitness doesn't have to hit PAUSE, so we're teaming up with Mark Fisher Fitness to offer you a bodyweight workout to get your fitness fix! Mark Fisher Fitness's Steward of Strength Harold Gibbons is here to show you a quick workout that you can do for 15-30 minutes to stay active and healthy in the comfort of your own home!
BWW x MFF BODYWEIGHT WORKOUT
The warm-up should take 5 minutes to gently get you ready for more intense movement, with a focus on breath control and range of motion. It includes:
- Modified Rock Breathing, 5-10 exhales
- Thoracic Rotation, 5 per side
- Glute Bridge, 10 - a billion
- Alternating Deadbug, 5 per side
- Spiderman Lunge, 5 per side
- Reverse Burpee, 5-10
After that, we'll go into a circuit of 5 different strength exercises, but you'll quickly feel that this is cardio, too. The workout includes:
- Split Squat, 8-12 reps per side
- Push-Up, 8-12 reps
- Bodyweight Squat, 8-12 reps
(Optional: Load it!)
- Bent Over I-T-Y, 4-6 reps per position
(Optional Bent Over Row)
- Bear Breathing, 5-6 exhales
(Optional: Bear Crawl Tempo Tap, 5-6 taps)
If you want a quick fitness fix, you can do 2 rounds of the circuit, or a longer-effort of up to 5 rounds to give you what you need. For more online fitness shenanigans from the crew at Mark Fisher Fitness, visit markfisherfitness.com/online.