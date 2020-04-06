Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: Original HAMILTON Cast Reunites to Sing 'Alexander Hamilton' on John Krasinski's SOME GOOD NEWS

The entire original Broadway cast of Hamilton has reunited - virtually - for a performance of Alexander Hamilton on John Krasinski's YouTube series, Some Good News.

The episodes features cast members Jasmine Cephas Jones, Phillipa Soo, Andrew Chappelle, Ariana DeBose, Thayne Jasperson, Sydney James Harcourt, Daveed Diggs, Anthony Ramos, Okieriete Onaodowan, Ephraim Sykes, Javier Muñoz, Carleigh Bettiol, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Austin Smith, Betsy Struxness, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Jonathan Groff, Jon Rua, Leslie Odom, Jr., Sasha Hutchings, Neil Haskell, Stephanie Klemons, Morgan Marcell, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Christopher Jackson, and Seth Stewart.

During the episode, Krasinski invited a young girl named Aubrey onto the show, who was supposed to take a trip to see Hamilton on Broadway for her birthday. Unfortunately, due to the health crisis, she was unable to see the show.

Krasinski chose to bring Hamilton to Aubrey, with the original cast performing the opening number on Zoom.

Watch the full video below!

