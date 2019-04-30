Wake Up With BWW 4/30: Tony Award Nominations, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Happy Tony Nominations Day!

Who will be nominated for this year's Tony Awards? Tune in live at 8:30am right here on BroadwayWorld to find out!

Before the big announcement is made, check in on the final eligibility rulings! We've got your full explanation in the story below!

In other news, Bandstand will embark on a national tour, kicking off later this year. Check out the story below for a full list of dates and stops!

Read more on these and other stories below!

The Tony Award-winning Broadway musical, Bandstand, will launch its first national tour this fall. Originally directed and choreographed by three-time Tony winner and Hamilton choreographer, Andy Blankenbuehler, this poignant and inspiring new American musical explodes with infectious music and high-octane, heart-stopping dancing.. (more...)

2) VIDEO: Randy Rainbow Parodies BEAUTY AND THE BEAST With New Song 'BARR!'

by Stage Tube

In his latest musical parody, Randy Rainbow takes on Attorney General Barr, with 'BARR!' set to the tune of 'Belle' from Beauty and the Beast. Check out the video below!. (more...)

3) Photo Coverage: Get a First Look at Episode Four of FOSSE/VERDON

FX has released photos from the fourth episode of FOSSE/VERDON titled 'Glory.' The episode features Margaret Qualley as Ann Reinking, Ahmad Simmons as Ben Vereen, and Norbert Leo Butz as Paddy Chayefsky.. (more...)

4) Rulings Roundup: Recap Tony Awards Eligibility of the 2018-19 Season!

The Tony Awards Administration Committee has been meeting all year to discuss the eligibility of the 2018-19 Broadway productions all leading up to Tuesdays big announcement... the Tony nominations.. (more...)

5) Marin Mazzie, Jason Michael Webb, and Sonny Tilders and Creature Technology Co, to Receive Special Tony Awards

The Tony Awards Administration Committee has announced that Sonny Tilders and Creature Technology Company the creators of the character/puppet 'Kong' for King Kong; musical director and arranger Jason Michael Webb and the late actress and advocate Marin Mazzie; will be each be presented with a Special Tony Award for their outstanding contributions to the theatre and community.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet:

The Tony Award nominations will be announced today!

The 73rd Annual Tony Award Nominations will be announced today, April 30, from the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts at Lincoln Center. The Tony Nominations can be viewed LIVE (8:30am ET) in their entirety here on BroadwayWorld. Plus, be sure to stay tuned throughout the rest of the day for reactions from the nominees and more!

If you haven't been following how awards season has been shaping up so far, be sure to check out nominations for the Drama Desk Awards, Drama League Awards, and Outer Critics Circle Awards.

The Tony Awards Administration Committee has met four times this season to determine the eligibility of eighteen Broadway productions. Catch up on what decisions were made here.

BWW Exclusive: Broadway's Best Pick Tony Categories That SHOULD Exist

BroadwayWorld asked some of the biggest stars of the season about members of the team that don't get as much love. Watch below as stars from Tootsie, Oklahoma!, Beetlejuice and Hadestown tell us which Tonys categories they wish existed.

Set Your DVR...

-The cast of Kiss Me Kate will appear on TODAY

-Lin-Manuel Miranda will appear on TODAY

-Hugh Jackman will appear on GOOD MORNING AMERICA

What we're watching: The Cast of AIN'T TOO PROUD Performs on TODAY

The cast of "Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of The Temptations" kicks off TODAY's Best of Broadway Week with a live performance. Derrick Baskin, James Harkness, Jawan M. Jackson, Jeremy Pope and Ephraim Sykes sang a medley of the Temptations hits "The Way You Do the Things You Do," "Ain't Too Proud to Beg," and "My Girl."

What we're listening to: BroadwayRadio's 'Tell Me More' Chats with Krystina Alabado about Joining Tight-Knit MEAN GIRLS Family

On this episode of BroadwayRadio's "Tell Me More," Matt Tamanini talks to actress Krystina Alabado currently starring as Gretchen Weiners in "Mean Girls" on Broadway. In the episode, Krystina discussed the process of joining the extremely tight "Mean Girls" family; what the opportunity to play a strong, but vulnerable woman on a Broadway stage means to her; and why she's never let her foot off the gas pedal of her career.

