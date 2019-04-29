When and Where to Watch the Tony Nominations - Tune In LIVE at 8:30am on BroadwayWorld!

Click Here for More Articles on 2019 AWARDS SEASON

The 73rd Annual Tony Award Nominations will be announced tomorrow, April 30, from the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts at Lincoln Center. The Tony Nominations can be viewed LIVE (8:30am ET) in their entirety here on BroadwayWorld. Plus, be sure to stay tuned throughout the rest of the day for reactions from the nominees and more!

If you haven't been following how awards season has been shaping up so far, be sure to check out nominations for the Drama Desk Awards, Drama League Awards, and Outer Critics Circle Awards.

The Tony Awards Administration Committee has met four times this season to determine the eligibility of eighteen Broadway productions. Catch up on what decisions were made here.

Lastly... recap on who is eligible for this year's biggest awards below!

Best Play

American Son

Bernhardt/Hamlet

Choir Boy

The Ferryman

Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus

Hillary and Clinton

Ink

The Lifespan of a Fact

The Nap

Network

The New One

Straight White Men

To Kill a Mockingbird

What the Constitution Means to Me

Best Musical

Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of the Temptations

Be More Chill

Beetlejuice

The Cher Show

Gettin' the Band Back Together

Hadestown

Head Over Heals

King Kong

Pretty Woman

The Prom

Tootsie

Best Revival of a Play

All My Sons

The Boys in the Band

Burn This

King Lear

Torch Song

True West

The Waverly Gallery

Best Revival of a Musical

Kiss Me, Kate

Oklahoma!

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play

Mike Birbiglia, The New One

Bobby Cannavale, The Lifespan of a Fact

Paddy Considine, The Ferryman

Bryan Cranston, Network

Jeff Daniels, To Kill a Mockingbird

Paul Dano, True West

Adam Driver, Burn This

Ethan Hawke, True West

Lucas Hedges, The Waverly Gallery

Nathan Lane, Gary

Tracy Letts, All My Sons

John Lithgow, Hillary and Clinton

Jonny Lee Miller, Ink

Jim Parsons, The Boys in the Band

Steven Pasquale, American Son

Jeremy Pope, Choir Boy

Daniele Radcliffe, The Lifespan of a Fact

Michael Urie, Torch Song



Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play

Annette Bening, All My Sons

Laura Donnelly, The Ferryman

Glenda Jackson, King Lear

Cherry Jones, The Lifespan of a Fact

Elaine May, The Waverly Gallery

Janet McTeer, Bernhardt/Hamlet

Laurie Metcalf, Hillary and Clinton

Keri Russell, Burn This

Heidi Schreck, What the Constitution Means to Me

Kerry Washington, American Son

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical

Brooks Ashmanskas, The Prom

Derrick Baskin, Ain't Too Proud

Alex Brightman, Beetlejuice

Reeve Carney, Hadestown

Will Chase, Kiss Me, Kate

Damon Daunno, Oklahoma!

Santino Fontana, Tootsie

Andy Karl, Pretty Woman

Mitchell Jarvis, Gettin' the Band Back Together

Eric William Morris, King Kong

Will Roland, Be More Chill

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical

Samantha Barks, Pretty Woman

Stephanie J. Block, The Cher Show

Sophia Anne Caruso, Beetlejuice

Rebecca Naomi Jones, Oklahoma!

Caitlin Kinnunen, The Prom

Beth Leavel, The Prom

Eva Noblezada, Hadestown

Kelli O'Hara, Kiss Me, Kate

Christiani Pitts, King Kong





