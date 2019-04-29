When and Where to Watch the Tony Nominations - Tune In LIVE at 8:30am on BroadwayWorld!
The 73rd Annual Tony Award Nominations will be announced tomorrow, April 30, from the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts at Lincoln Center. The Tony Nominations can be viewed LIVE (8:30am ET) in their entirety here on BroadwayWorld. Plus, be sure to stay tuned throughout the rest of the day for reactions from the nominees and more!
If you haven't been following how awards season has been shaping up so far, be sure to check out nominations for the Drama Desk Awards, Drama League Awards, and Outer Critics Circle Awards.
The Tony Awards Administration Committee has met four times this season to determine the eligibility of eighteen Broadway productions. Catch up on what decisions were made here.
Lastly... recap on who is eligible for this year's biggest awards below!
Best Play
American Son
Bernhardt/Hamlet
Choir Boy
The Ferryman
Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus
Hillary and Clinton
Ink
The Lifespan of a Fact
The Nap
Network
The New One
Straight White Men
To Kill a Mockingbird
What the Constitution Means to Me
Best Musical
Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of the Temptations
Be More Chill
Beetlejuice
The Cher Show
Gettin' the Band Back Together
Hadestown
Head Over Heals
King Kong
Pretty Woman
The Prom
Tootsie
Best Revival of a Play
All My Sons
The Boys in the Band
Burn This
King Lear
Torch Song
True West
The Waverly Gallery
Best Revival of a Musical
Kiss Me, Kate
Oklahoma!
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play
Mike Birbiglia, The New One
Bobby Cannavale, The Lifespan of a Fact
Paddy Considine, The Ferryman
Bryan Cranston, Network
Jeff Daniels, To Kill a Mockingbird
Paul Dano, True West
Adam Driver, Burn This
Ethan Hawke, True West
Lucas Hedges, The Waverly Gallery
Nathan Lane, Gary
Tracy Letts, All My Sons
John Lithgow, Hillary and Clinton
Jonny Lee Miller, Ink
Jim Parsons, The Boys in the Band
Steven Pasquale, American Son
Jeremy Pope, Choir Boy
Daniele Radcliffe, The Lifespan of a Fact
Michael Urie, Torch Song
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play
Annette Bening, All My Sons
Laura Donnelly, The Ferryman
Glenda Jackson, King Lear
Cherry Jones, The Lifespan of a Fact
Elaine May, The Waverly Gallery
Janet McTeer, Bernhardt/Hamlet
Laurie Metcalf, Hillary and Clinton
Keri Russell, Burn This
Heidi Schreck, What the Constitution Means to Me
Kerry Washington, American Son
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical
Brooks Ashmanskas, The Prom
Derrick Baskin, Ain't Too Proud
Alex Brightman, Beetlejuice
Reeve Carney, Hadestown
Will Chase, Kiss Me, Kate
Damon Daunno, Oklahoma!
Santino Fontana, Tootsie
Andy Karl, Pretty Woman
Mitchell Jarvis, Gettin' the Band Back Together
Eric William Morris, King Kong
Will Roland, Be More Chill
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical
Samantha Barks, Pretty Woman
Stephanie J. Block, The Cher Show
Sophia Anne Caruso, Beetlejuice
Rebecca Naomi Jones, Oklahoma!
Caitlin Kinnunen, The Prom
Beth Leavel, The Prom
Eva Noblezada, Hadestown
Kelli O'Hara, Kiss Me, Kate
Christiani Pitts, King Kong