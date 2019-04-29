Podcast: BroadwayRadio's 'Tell Me More' Chats with Krystina Alabado about Joining Tight-Knit MEAN GIRLS Family

“The entire show for Gretchen is her questioning if she’s enough... It’s interesting to play that role in a business that’s so much about that," Alabado said.

On this episode of BroadwayRadio's "Tell Me More," Matt Tamanini talks to actress Krystina Alabado currently starring as Gretchen Weiners in "Mean Girls" on Broadway.

In the episode, Krystina discussed the process of joining the extremely tight "Mean Girls" family; what the opportunity to play a strong, but vulnerable woman on a Broadway stage means to her; and why she's never let her foot off the gas pedal of her career.

Alabado made her Broadway debut as a replacement in "American Idiot," and was previously seen in the original Broadway production of "American Psycho." Off-Broadway, she's been seen in T:his Ain't No Disco" at the Atlantic Theatre Company, "The Mad Ones," David Bowie's "Lazarus" at New York Theatre Workshop, and "Camp Wanatachi."

She also starred as Mistress in the National tour of "Evita," as well as going on the road with "American Idiot" and "Spring Awakening."

"Mean Girls" on Broadway

https://meangirlsonbroadway.com/



