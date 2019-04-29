BANDSTAND Announces 2019-2020 National Tour

Apr. 29, 2019  

The Tony Award-winning Broadway musical, Bandstand, will launch its first national tour this fall. Originally directed and choreographed by three-time Tony winner and Hamilton choreographer, Andy Blankenbuehler, this poignant and inspiring new American musical explodes with infectious music and high-octane, heart-stopping dancing.

"Bandstand means so much to us as it represents the core values of our nation and the people who served," said original Broadway producers Tom Smedes, Gabrielle Palitz, and Terry Schnuck. "Having experienced the uplifting impact that this inspiring story of veterans had on Broadway audiences, we are thrilled that Work Light Productions is bringing Bandstand across the country for all of America."

2019-2020 BANDSTAND Tour Dates and Cities

Nov 1, 2019
Albuquerque NM
Popejoy Hall

Nov 2-3, 2019
Amarillo TX
Civic Center Auditorium

Nov 6, 2019
Abilene TX
Abilene Convention Center

Nov 11-12, 2019
Sioux Falls SD
Washington Pavilion

Nov 16 - 17, 2019
Eugene OR
Hult Center for the Performing Arts

Nov 19 - 20, 2019
Santa Barbara CA
Granada Theater

Nov 21 - 24, 2019
Thousand Oaks CA
Fred Kavli Theatre

Dec 3 - 4, 2019
Colorado Springs CO
Pikes Peak Center

Dec 6 - 8, 2019
Phoenix AZ
Orpheum Theatre

Dec 11, 2019
Sioux City IA
Orpheum Theatre

Dec 13 - 14, 2019
Des Moines IA
Civic Center

Jan 9 - 12, 2020
Toledo OH
Stranahan Theater

Jan 14 - 16, 2020
Wichita KS
Century II Performing Arts Center

Jan 17 - 19, 2020
Lincoln NE
Lied Center for Performing Arts

Jan 23, 2020
Van Wert OH
Niswonger Performing Arts Center

Jan 24 - 26, 2020
South Bend IN
Morris Performing Arts Center

Jan 31, 2020
Charleston, SC
Charleston Gaillard Center

Feb 4-5, 2020
Sarasota FL
Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall

Feb 18-23, 2020
Jacksonville FL
Moran Theater

Mar 19-22, 2020
Worcester MA
Hanover Theatre

Mar 27-29, 2020
Reno NV
Pioneer Center

Apr 3 - 5, 2020
Boise ID
Velma V. Morrison Center for the Performing Arts

Apr 7 - 12, 2020
Sacramento CA
Memorial Auditorium

Apr 24 - 26, 2020
Birmingham AL
Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex

Apr 29 - 30, 2020
Columbia SC
Koger Center for the Arts

May 2 - 2, 2020
Wilmington NC
Wilson Center

May 5 - 17, 2020
Ft. Lauderdale FL
Au Rene Theatre

May 26 - 31, 2020
Dallas TX
Winspear Opera House

Jun 5 - 6, 2020
New Haven CT
Shubert Theater

Additional dates and casting will be announced at a later date.

It's 1945. As America's soldiers come home to ticker-tape parades and overjoyed families, Private First Class Donny Novitski, singer and songwriter, struggles to rebuild the life he left behind. When NBC announces a national competition to find the nation's next great musical superstars, Donny sees a lifeline for himself and some fellow veterans that gives them the purpose they so desperately need. Together, they form a band unlike any the nation has ever seen. Along the way, they discover the power of music to face the impossible, find their voice, and finally feel like they have a place to call home.

Bandstand is both a peppy celebration of can-do spirit and a more somber exploration of what American servicemen experienced when they marched home from World War II. It's a great argument for why theater can sometimes tell a story more boldly and more viscerally (The New York Times). The show defies you not to be moved (Time Out New York). The award-winning Bandstand design team includes Tony Award nominee David Korins and associate Justin West (Scenic Design), Tony Award winner Paloma Young (Costume Design), Tony Award winner Jeff Croiter (Lighting Design), Tony Award nominee Greg Anthony Rassen (Co-Orchestrator and Music Arranger), Tony Award winner and 2017 Tony Award nominee Bill Elliott (Co-Orchestrator), Fred Lassen (Music Supervisor), Gina Rattan (Tour Director), J. Jared Janas and Dave Bova (Makeup, Hair and Wig Design). Casting by Kate Lumpkin, CSA.



