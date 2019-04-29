BANDSTAND Announces 2019-2020 National Tour

The Tony Award-winning Broadway musical, Bandstand, will launch its first national tour this fall. Originally directed and choreographed by three-time Tony winner and Hamilton choreographer, Andy Blankenbuehler, this poignant and inspiring new American musical explodes with infectious music and high-octane, heart-stopping dancing.

"Bandstand means so much to us as it represents the core values of our nation and the people who served," said original Broadway producers Tom Smedes, Gabrielle Palitz, and Terry Schnuck. "Having experienced the uplifting impact that this inspiring story of veterans had on Broadway audiences, we are thrilled that Work Light Productions is bringing Bandstand across the country for all of America."

2019-2020 BANDSTAND Tour Dates and Cities

Nov 1, 2019

Albuquerque NM

Popejoy Hall

Nov 2-3, 2019

Amarillo TX

Civic Center Auditorium

Nov 6, 2019

Abilene TX

Abilene Convention Center

Nov 11-12, 2019

Sioux Falls SD

Washington Pavilion

Nov 16 - 17, 2019

Eugene OR

Hult Center for the Performing Arts

Nov 19 - 20, 2019

Santa Barbara CA

Granada Theater

Nov 21 - 24, 2019

Thousand Oaks CA

Fred Kavli Theatre

Dec 3 - 4, 2019

Colorado Springs CO

Pikes Peak Center

Dec 6 - 8, 2019

Phoenix AZ

Orpheum Theatre

Dec 11, 2019

Sioux City IA

Orpheum Theatre

Dec 13 - 14, 2019

Des Moines IA

Civic Center

Jan 9 - 12, 2020

Toledo OH

Stranahan Theater

Jan 14 - 16, 2020

Wichita KS

Century II Performing Arts Center

Jan 17 - 19, 2020

Lincoln NE

Lied Center for Performing Arts

Jan 23, 2020

Van Wert OH

Niswonger Performing Arts Center

Jan 24 - 26, 2020

South Bend IN

Morris Performing Arts Center

Jan 31, 2020

Charleston, SC

Charleston Gaillard Center

Feb 4-5, 2020

Sarasota FL

Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall

Feb 18-23, 2020

Jacksonville FL

Moran Theater

Mar 19-22, 2020

Worcester MA

Hanover Theatre

Mar 27-29, 2020

Reno NV

Pioneer Center

Apr 3 - 5, 2020

Boise ID

Velma V. Morrison Center for the Performing Arts

Apr 7 - 12, 2020

Sacramento CA

Memorial Auditorium

Apr 24 - 26, 2020

Birmingham AL

Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex

Apr 29 - 30, 2020

Columbia SC

Koger Center for the Arts

May 2 - 2, 2020

Wilmington NC

Wilson Center

May 5 - 17, 2020

Ft. Lauderdale FL

Au Rene Theatre

May 26 - 31, 2020

Dallas TX

Winspear Opera House

Jun 5 - 6, 2020

New Haven CT

Shubert Theater

Additional dates and casting will be announced at a later date.

It's 1945. As America's soldiers come home to ticker-tape parades and overjoyed families, Private First Class Donny Novitski, singer and songwriter, struggles to rebuild the life he left behind. When NBC announces a national competition to find the nation's next great musical superstars, Donny sees a lifeline for himself and some fellow veterans that gives them the purpose they so desperately need. Together, they form a band unlike any the nation has ever seen. Along the way, they discover the power of music to face the impossible, find their voice, and finally feel like they have a place to call home.

Bandstand is both a peppy celebration of can-do spirit and a more somber exploration of what American servicemen experienced when they marched home from World War II. It's a great argument for why theater can sometimes tell a story more boldly and more viscerally (The New York Times). The show defies you not to be moved (Time Out New York). The award-winning Bandstand design team includes Tony Award nominee David Korins and associate Justin West (Scenic Design), Tony Award winner Paloma Young (Costume Design), Tony Award winner Jeff Croiter (Lighting Design), Tony Award nominee Greg Anthony Rassen (Co-Orchestrator and Music Arranger), Tony Award winner and 2017 Tony Award nominee Bill Elliott (Co-Orchestrator), Fred Lassen (Music Supervisor), Gina Rattan (Tour Director), J. Jared Janas and Dave Bova (Makeup, Hair and Wig Design). Casting by Kate Lumpkin, CSA.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You