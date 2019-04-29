VIDEO: The Cast of AIN'T TOO PROUD Performs on TODAY

The cast of "Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of The Temptations" kicks off TODAY's Best of Broadway Week with a live performance.

Watch the performance below!

Derrick Baskin, James Harkness, Jawan M. Jackson, Jeremy Pope and Ephraim Sykes sang a medley of the Temptations hits "The Way You Do the Things You Do," "Ain't Too Proud to Beg," and "My Girl."

Ain't Too Proud is the electrifying new musical that follows The Temptations' extraordinary journey from the streets of Detroit to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. With their signature dance moves and unmistakable harmonies, they rose to the top of the charts creating an amazing 42 Top Ten Hits with 14 reaching number one. The rest is history - how they met, the groundbreaking heights they hit and how personal and political conflicts threatened to tear the group apart as the United States fell into civil unrest. This thrilling story of brotherhood, family, loyalty and betrayal is set to the beat of the group's treasured hits, including "My Girl," "Just My Imagination," "Get Ready," "Papa Was a Rolling Stone" and so many more.

After breaking house records at Berkeley Rep, The Kennedy Center, CTG's Ahmanson Theatre, and Toronto's Princess of Wales Theatre, Ain't Too Proud, written by three?time Obie Award winner Dominique Morisseau, directed by two?time Tony Award® winner Des McAnuff, and featuring choreography by Tony nominee Sergio Trujillo, now brings THE UNTOLD STORY of this legendary quintet to irresistible life on Broadway.

Leading the Broadway cast as The Temptations are Derrick Baskin as Otis Williams, James Harkness as Paul Williams, Jawan M. Jackson as Melvin Franklin, Jeremy Pope as Eddie Kendricks, and Ephraim Sykes as David Ruffin. The Broadway cast will also feature Saint Aubyn, Shawn Bowers, E. Clayton Cornelious, Taylor Symone Jackson, Jahi Kearse, Jarvis B. Manning Jr., Joshua Morgan, Rashidra Scott, Nasia Thomas, Christian Thompson, Candice Marie Woods, Esther Antoine, Marcus Paul James, Jelani Remy, and Curtis Wiley.

The creative team includes Tony Award nominee Robert Brill (scenic design), Tony Award winner Paul Tazewell (costume design), Tony Award winner Howell Binkley(lighting design), Tony Award winner Steve Canyon Kennedy (sound design), Drama Desk Award winner Peter Nigrini (projection design), Charles G. LaPointe (hair and wig design), Steve Rankin (fight direction), Edgar Godineaux (associate choreographer), John Miller (music coordinator), and Liz Caplan (vocal supervision). Orchestrations are by Drama Desk Award winner Harold Wheeler with Music Direction and Arrangements by Kenny Seymour. Production Stage Manager is Molly Meg Legaland casting is by Tara Rubin Casting, Merri Sugarman, C.S.A.





