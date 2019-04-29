BWW Exclusive: Broadway's Best Pick Tony Categories That SHOULD Exist

For your consideration...

It's almost time! The 73rd Annual Tony Award Nominations will be announced tomorrow, April 30, from the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts at Lincoln Center. The Tony Nominations can be viewed LIVE (8:30am ET) in their entirety here on BroadwayWorld. Plus, be sure to stay tuned throughout the rest of the day for reactions from the nominees and more!

While we await the big day, BroadwayWorld asked some of the biggest stars of the season about members of the team that don't get as much love. Watch below as stars from Tootsie, Oklahoma!, Beetlejuice and Hadestown tell us which Tonys categories they wish existed.





Related Articles