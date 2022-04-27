Wake Up With BWW 4/27: WICKED Movie Will Be in Two Parts, A STRANGE LOOP Reviews, and More!

Click Here for More Articles on WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD

A Strange Loop

Today's top stories include the announcement that the much-anticipated movie adaptation of Wicked will be split in two parts.

A Strange Loop opened last night; read the reviews below!

Plus, check out the Outer Critics Circle Award nominations, The Little Prince will conclude its Broadway run early, and more!

Review Roundup: A STRANGE LOOP Opens On Broadway!

by Review Roundups

The Broadway production of A Strange Loop, Michael R. Jackson's Pulitzer-Prize winning musical, opens tonight at the Lyceum Theater. Read the reviews! . (more...)

More Top Stories

WICKED Movie To Be Released In Two Parts

by BWW Staff

It was just announced by Jon M. Chu that the WICKED movie will be released in two parts. The films will be released a year apart, beginning with the 2024 Holiday season.. (more...)

THE LEHMAN TRILOGY, HARMONY & KIMBERLY AKIMBO Lead Outer Critics Circle Awards Nominations

by Team BWW

The Outer Critics Circle (OCC), the official organization of writers on New York theatre for out-of-town newspapers and national publications, have just announced the nominees for the 71st Annual Outer Critics Circle Awards, honoring the 2021-2022 Broadway and Off-Broadway season.. (more...)

Photos: SPRING AWAKENING Cast Reunites for NYC Premiere of HBO's THOSE YOU'VE KNOWN Documentary

by Bruce Glikas

There was a Spring Awakening reunion in NYC last night! Stars of the beloved musical gathered for the premiere of HBO's upcoming Spring Awakening: Those You've Known documentary.. (more...)

Lindsay Pearce to Join MEAN GIRLS National Tour as Janis

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Lindsay Pearce has announced via Instagram that she will be joining the National Tour of Mean Girls as Janis! . (more...)

Photos: First Look at Billy Crystal and More in MR. SATURDAY NIGHT on Broadway

by Nicole Rosky

The new comedy musical, MR. SATURDAY NIGHT officially opens tomorrow, Wednesday, April 27th and BroadwayWorld has your first look at the cast in action!. (more...)

THE LITTLE PRINCE Will Conclude Limited Broadway Engagement in May

by Chloe Rabinowitz

The Little Prince will play the final performance of its limited Broadway engagement on Sunday, May 8, 2022 at the Broadway Theatre (1681 Broadway at 53rd Street).. (more...)

Photos: Idina Menzel Attends a Performance of WICKED and Poses With the Cast

by Stephi Wild

Idina Menzel returned to her roots this weekend as she stopped by a performance of Wicked at the Gershwin Theater.. (more...)

Photos: First Look at Pamela Anderson, Lana Gordon & More in CHICAGO

by Nicole Rosky

The Tony Award-winning, record-breaking hit musical Chicago is now playing at New York's Ambassador Theatre, starring a new cast led by Pamela Anderson as Roxie Hart, Lana Gordon as Velma Kelly, Ryan Silverman as Billy Flynn, Raymond Bokhour as Amos Hart, Brenda Braxton as Matron "Mama" Morton and R. Lowe as Mary Sunshine. . (more...)

