THE LITTLE PRINCE Will Conclude Limited Broadway Engagement in May

The Little Prince will play the final performance of its limited Broadway engagement on Sunday, May 8, 2022 at the Broadway Theatre (1681 Broadway at 53rd Street). Based on Antoine de Saint-Exupéry's timeless novella, the production is set to continue on its international tour, with more information to be announced soon.

Following runs in Paris, Sydney, and Dubai, this new telling of one of The Little Prince, the best-selling and most translated books ever published, comes home to New York in a stage production filled with theatrical spectacle, dance, aerial acrobatics, and ground-breaking video mapping technology that bring the classic adventure story loved by generations to life.

Arriving in New York City on the cusp of World War II, the exiled French author and aviator Antoine de Saint-Exupéry wrote and illustrated The Little Prince in 1942 while residing between a Manhattan townhouse and the historic Delamater-Bevin Mansion on the north shore of Long Island. The now-classic was first published in the United States in 1943.

The award-winning creative team for The Little Prince is led by director and choreographer Anne Tournié, with librettist and co-director by Chris Mouron; original music by Terry Truck; video design by Marie Jumelin; costume design by Peggy Housset; lighting design by Stéphane Fritsch; sound design by Tristan Viscogliosi; video projection by Etienne Beaussart; hair and makeup design by Carmen Arbues Miro; and props design by Aureìlie Gandilhon.

The show's company of international performers includes Lionel Zalachas (The Little Prince), Chris Mouron (The Narrator), Aurélien Bednarek (The Aviator), Dylan Barone (The Fox), Laurisse Sulty (The Rose), Antony Cesar (The Vain Man/The Aviator Tribute), Adrien Picaut (The Businessman), Marie Menuge (The Drunkard), Marcin Janiak (The Lamplighter), Srilata Ray (The Snake), Joän Bertrand (The King), William John Banks (The Switchman), Christian Denice (Ensemble), George Sanders (Ensemble), Iris Beaumier (The Narrator Alternate), Pawel Walczewski (The Vain Man & Aviator Tribute Alternate), and Madison Ward (The Snake Alternate).

Produced by Broadway Entertainment Group, The Little Prince is presented on Broadway by Special Arrangement with Rick Cummins and the Estate of John Scoullar.

Generations around the world love The Little Prince. The international book phenomenon has sold a stunning 200 million copies, becoming the second most translated book in modern history in 250 languages. Now The Little Prince comes to life in a magical first-class theatre spectacular live on stage. Experience a constellation of compelling characters and colorful costumes. Leap into a vivid universe of dance, music, projections, and acrobatics. Immerse yourself in a uniquely innovative international stage production that will capture your heart and challenge your imagination.

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE

WEEKS OF APRIL 26 AND MAY 3: Tuesday-Thursday at 7PM; Friday and Saturday at 8PM; Sunday at 6:30PM; Matinees on Saturday at 2PM and Sunday at 1PM.

Please check TheLittlePrinceBroadway.com for the most current performance schedule.

The Little Prince runs approximately 1 hour 50 minutes, including an intermission.

HEALTH & SAFETY INFORMATION

For COVID-19 protocols and ticketing policies for The Little Prince on Broadway, please visit https://shubert.nyc/about-us/covid-19/.