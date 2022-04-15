VIDEO: Go Inside the First Performance of POTUS on Broadway

The world premiere of Selina Fillinger's modern farce POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive celebrated its inaugural Broadway performance last night in presidential fashion, as the cast exited the Shubert Theatre stage door to roaring fans and a patriotic motorcade. "SNL" comedy legend Rachel Dratch ("Saturday Night Live," Wine Country), Emmy Award winner Julianne Hough (Footloose, Safe Haven, "Dancing with the Stars") and actress and comedian Suzy Nakamura ("Dr. Ken", Horrible Bosses 2, "Avenue 5") officially made their Broadway debuts in the riotous comedy, alongside Tony Award nominee Lilli Cooper (Tootsie, "The Good Fight"), Screen Actors Guild Award winner Lea DeLaria ("Orange is the New Black," The Rocky Horror Show), Tony Award winner Julie White (The Little Dog Laughed, "Nurse Jackie," Transformers), and Grammy, Emmy & Tony Award nominee Vanessa Williams (Into the Woods, "Ugly Betty", "Desperate Housewives").

Get a first look below!

POTUS has announced a daily ticket lottery and box office rush policy, both launching today, to provide theatregoers access to affordable tickets. Patrons may enter the Telecharge Digital Lottery for POTUS from 12am to 3pm one day before the performance. Winners drawn at 9am and 3pm have 6 hours to purchase by credit card, with the option to purchase up to two tickets for $39 each (plus a $4 service charge per ticket). Seating locations are subject to daily availability. Visit potusbway.com/lottery to enter.

One four-letter word is about to rock 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. When the President unwittingly spins a PR nightmare into a global crisis, the seven brilliant and beleaguered women he relies upon most risk life, liberty, and the pursuit of sanity to keep the commander-in-chief out of trouble. A 2019 selection for The Kilroys' List, POTUS marks the Broadway debut of 28-year-old playwright Selina Fillinger (Something Clean), in a production directed by five-time Tony Award winner Susan Stroman (The Producers, The Scottsboro Boys).

Broadway's uproarious new comedy about the women in charge of the man in charge of the free world, POTUS began previews at the iconic Shubert Theatre (225 West 44th Street) on Thursday, April 14, 2022, and will celebrate its press opening on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 2:00PM, for a limited engagement through Sunday, August 14, 2022. A special gala opening celebration will be held on Sunday, May 1, 2022.

Rounding out the play's cast are standbys Anita Abdinezhad (Persian Pod), Gisela Chípe ("Manifest"), Jennifer Fouché (Chicken & Biscuits), and Lisa Helmi Johanson (Avenue Q). POTUS features Scenic Design by Tony Award winner Beowulf Boritt (Act One, Come from Away), Costume Design by Tony Award winner Linda Cho (Grand Horizons, Anastasia), Lighting Design by Sonoyo Nishikawa (Once Upon a One More Time, Prince of Broadway On Tour), and Sound Design by Tony Award winner Jessica Paz (Hadestown, Dear Evan Hansen), Hair and Wig Design by Cookie Jordan (Slave Play, Trouble In Mind). Intimacy and Fight Direction is by Rocio Mendez (Merry Wives of Windsor, Romeo y Julieta at The Public Theater), Casting is by Artios Award winner Taylor Williams (What the Constitution Means to Me, Slave Play), Production Stage Management is by Johnny Milani (Kinky Boots, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), and General Management is by Foresight Theatrical (The Phantom of the Opera, Moulin Rouge!).

POTUS is presented on Broadway by Tony Award-winning production company Seaview (Slave Play), Academy Award-nominated producer Lynette Howell Taylor's 51 Entertainment (A Star is Born), Olivier Award-winning Glass Half Full Productions (Betrayal), and Tony Award-winning entertainment company Level Forward (What the Constitution Means to Me). The producing team also includes Salman Al-Rashid, Runyonland Productions, Sony Music Masterworks, One Community, Jay Alix & Una Jackman, Jonathan Demar, Imagine Equal Entertainment, Lucas Katler, David J. Lynch, Leonid Makaron, Mark Gordon Pictures, Liz Slager, Ted Snowdon, Natalie Gorman/Tish Brennan Throop, and The Shubert Organization. Mark Shacket serves as Executive Producer. Lead producer Level Forward will also be serving as Impact Producer for the play's key partnerships with organizations that support women running for office and voter registration.

The preview performance schedule is be Monday-Saturday at 8pm, with Saturday matinees at 2pm. There are additional matinees on Wednesday, April 27 & Wednesday, May 4 at 2pm, and on Sunday, May 8 at 3pm. After April 27, the regular schedule will be Tuesday at 7pm, Wednesday at 2 & 8pm, Thursday at 7pm, Friday at 8pm, Saturday at 2pm & 8pm, and Sunday at 3pm. Schedules may vary - check the website for the most accurate information. Same-day Rush Tickets are $39, and available at the Box Office only on the day of the performance. Entries to the POTUS lottery for $39 tickets can be made at potusbway.com/lottery. Limit 2 tickets per customer for both Rush and Lottery Tickets, seats may be partial view and are subject to availability.