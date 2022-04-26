Lindsay Pearce to Join MEAN GIRLS National Tour as Janis

Lindsay Pearce has announced via Instagram that she will be joining the National Tour of Mean Girls as Janis!

Check out the post below!

Lindsay Pearce recently made Broadway debut as Elphaba in Wicked.

Regional: American Idiot, Spring Awakening, Bare (BroadwayWorld Best Leading Actress in a Musical), Romeo and Juliet, The Last Five Years, For the Record: BAZ. TV/film: "The Glee Project," "Glee," "Recovery Road," "Grey's Anatomy" and Sony Pictures' The Wedding Ringer.

From the mind of Tina Fey, MEAN GIRLS is a ferociously funny musical about the wild dangers of high school. From an award-winning creative team, including book-writer Fey, director Casey Nicholaw, composer Jeff Richmond, lyricist Nell Benjamin, experience the iconic humor in a new, unimaginable way.



Cady Heron may have grown up in African, but nothing prepared her for the vicious predators of her high school hallways. By taking on Regina George, the queen bee of the terrifying clique known as The Plastics, Cady learns that being popular is not the same as being loved.



MEAN GIRLS gets to the hilarious heart of what it means to be a true friend, a worthy nemesis, and above all, a human being.