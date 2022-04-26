Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: SPRING AWAKENING Cast Reunites for NYC Premiere of HBO's THOSE YOU'VE KNOWN Documentary

Spring Awakening: Those You've Known debuts Tuesday, May 3 at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT on HBO.

Apr. 26, 2022  

There was a Spring Awakening reunion in NYC last night! Stars of the beloved musical gathered for the premiere of HBO's upcoming Spring Awakening: Those You've Known documentary. Directed by Michael John Warren, Spring Awakening: Those You've Known debuts Tuesday, May 3 at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max.

15 years after the smash, Tony-winning Broadway run of "Spring Awakening," the original cast and creative team reunite for a spectacular, one-night only reunion concert to benefit The Actors Fund.

Chronicling their whirlwind journey back to the stage, the film follows the players as they reconnect and rediscover the beauty and timelessness of the hit musical, sharing the show's underdog origins, its path to Tony glory, the universal themes of teenage repression and angst, and the unconventional love story of breakout stars Jonathan Groff and Lea Michele.

The documentary pulls back the curtain to showcase the reunited original cast and creative team at rehearsals, in their homes and backstage. The film features electrifying performances from the reunion concert in November 2021, newly filmed interviews, candid archival video and photographs, as well as performance footage from the original 2006 show that went on to sweep the Tonys, winning eight awards, including Best Musical.

"Spring Awakening" forever changed the lives of the mostly unknown teenage cast and inspired a generation of fans by laying bare taboo issues of teen love, abortion, abuse, sexual identity and suicide in an unapologetic, edgy rock musical set in the 1890s.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

Jonathan Groff, Lea Michele and John Gallagher Jr.

L-R Back Row) Skylar Astin, Jennifer Damiano, Gideon Glick, Robert Hager, Jonathan B. Wright, Lea Michele, Krysta Rodriguez, Remy Zaken, Lilli Cooper, Phoebe Strole and Lauren Pritchard, (L-R Front Row) Gerard Canonico, Brian Charles Johnson, Jonathan Groff and John Gallagher Jr

Jonathan Groff

Jonathan Groff

Jonathan Groff and Lea Michele

Jonathan Groff and Lea Michele

Lea Michele

Lea Michele

Lea Michele

Lea Michele

Lea Michele

Jonathan Groff and Lea Michele

Jonathan Groff and Lea Michele

Jonathan Groff and Lea Michele

John Gallagher Jr.

John Gallagher Jr.

Jonathan Groff, Lea Michele and John Gallagher Jr.

Jonathan Groff, Lea Michele and John Gallagher Jr.

Producer Dave Sirulnick, Producer Meredith Bennett and Director Michael John Warren

Lauren Pritchard and Jonathan Groff

Lauren Pritchard, Steven Sater and Lilli Cooper

Lea Michele and Jonathan Groff

Steven Sater

Lilli Cooper

Lilli Cooper

Lauren Pritchard

Lauren Pritchard

Skylar Astin

Skylar Astin

Gideon Glick

Gideon Glick

Jennifer Damiano

Jennifer Damiano

Krysta Rodriguez

Krysta Rodriguez

Remy Zaken

Remy Zaken

Phoebe Strole

Phoebe Strole

Skylar Astin and Steven Sater

Robert Hager

Robert Hager

Gerard Canonico and Brian Charles Johnson

Gerard Canonico

Gerard Canonico

Brian Charles Johnson

Brian Charles Johnson

Jonathan B. Wright

Jonathan B. Wright

Steven Sater and Emily Sater

Steven Sater, Emily Sater, Lauren Pritchard

L-R Back Row) Skylar Astin, Jennifer Damiano, Gideon Glick, Robert Hager, Jonathan B. Wright, Lea Michele, Krysta Rodriguez, Remy Zaken, Lilli Cooper, Phoebe Strole and Lauren Pritchard, (L-R Front Row) Gerard Canonico, Brian Charles Johnson, Jonathan Groff and John Gallagher Jr

(L-R Back Row) Duncan Sheik, Skylar Astin, Jennifer Damiano, Gideon Glick, Robert Hager, Jonathan B. Wright, Lea Michele, Krysta Rodriguez, Lilli Cooper, Phoebe Strole, Producer Dave Sirulnick,Director Michael John Warren, Lauren Pritchard and Steven Sater (L-R Front Row) Gerard Canonico, Brian Charles Johnson, Jonathan Groff, Remy Zaken and John Gallagher Jr.

Duncan Sheik and Steven Sater

Lea Michele, Jonathan Groff and Lauren Pritchard

Duncan Sheik

Lauren Pritchard, Steven Sater, Lea Michele, Jonathan Groff, Duncan Sheik and John Gallagher Jr.

Brielle Lipstein, Meryl Lipstein, Skylar Astin, Milan Lipstein and Barry Lipstein

Brielle Lipstein, Meryl Lipstein, Skylar Astin, Milan Lipstein and Barry Lipstein

Alyssa May Gold

Alyssa May Gold

Colton Ryan

Colton Ryan and Steven Sater

Jonathan Groff, Lea Michele and John Gallagher Jr. with "Spring Awakening" Super-fans

Holt McCallany

Holt McCallany and Jonathan Groff

Darren Criss and Lea Michele

Darren Criss and Lea Michele

Darren Criss and Lea Michele

Darren Criss

Darren Criss

Carrie St. Louis

Carrie St. Louis

Carrie St. Louis and Corey Mach

Corey Mach



