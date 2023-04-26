Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD
Click Here for More on WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD

Wake Up With BWW 4/26: SUMMER, 1976 Reviews, Drama League Nominations, Plus a Message From Ramin Karimloo

Plus, happy opening to New York, New York which officially opens tonight on Broadway!

Apr. 26, 2023  

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news.

We'd first like to wish a happy opening to New York, New York which officially opens tonight on Broadway!

Summer, 1976 officially opened last night, and you can read all of the reviews below! Stay tuned throughout the day as we bring you more opening night coverage.

Yesterday, the Drama League Awards were announced. Did your favorites get nominated? Check out the full list below!

Plus, watch an exclusive video message from Ramin Karimloo in honor of BroadwayWorld's 20th anniversary.

Read more about these and other top stories below!

Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

A Birthday Message From Ramin Karimloo

We'll be celebrating our 20th Anniversary in a plethora of ways that we'll soon be sharing, including a major design update and more. Also, we'd love you to join us on May 21, 2023 for our 20th Anniversary Celebration at Sony Hall, benefitting Broadway Cares / Equity Fights AIDS and featuring some of our favorite performers. Learn more and get tickets here!

Today's Top Stories

Review Roundup: Laura Linney & Jessica Hecht Star In SUMMER, 1976 On Broadway
by Review Roundups

Manhattan Theatre Club's world premiere of Summer, 1976, opened last night at MTC's Samuel J. Friedman Theatre (261 West 47th Street). Read reviews for the production.. (more...)

INTO THE WOODS, SWEENEY TODD, A DOLL'S HOUSE & More Lead in Nominations for 2023 Drama League Awards
by Team BWW

The Drama League has announced the 2023 Drama League Awards Nominees. See the full list!. (more...)

Photos: Inside the Opening Night Party For GOOD NIGHT, OSCAR
by Bruce Glikas

The new American play, Good Night, Oscar starring Sean Hayes opened on Broadway last night, April 24, at the Belasco Theatre. BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos from the opening night party here!. (more...)

JAWS Comedy THE SHARK IS BROKEN To Take A Bite Out Of Broadway This Summer
by A.A. Cristi

The smash-hit play The Shark is Broken will make waves on Broadway this summer after critically acclaimed runs at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe and on London's West End.. (more...)

Photos: See Matt Damon, Bradley Cooper & More at GOODNIGHT, OSCAR Opening Night
by Bruce Glikas

See photos of Matt Damon, Bradley Cooper, and more on the red carpet of Good Night, Oscar opening night!. (more...)

Oprah Debuts First Footage of THE COLOR PURPLE Movie Musical at CinemaCon
by Michael Major

Fantasia Barrino leads the cast of the film as Celie. Danielle Brooks will reprise her Tony-nominated performance as Sofia, which we played in the musical's 2016 revival. Taraji P. Henson is slated to play Shug Avery. The cast also includes Halle Bailey, Colman Domingo, H.E.R., Ciara, Jon Batiste, and more. Check out a photo of the first poster!. (more...)

Photos: Josh Groban Hosts the Find Your Light Gala Honoring Bernadette Peters
by Jennifer Broski

Hosted by Josh Groban, A Celebration for Arts Education honored two-time Tony Award winner Bernadette Peters and the power of arts education with cocktails, dinner and performances by Groban, Peters, Norm Lewis, Annaleigh Ashford, Gaten Matarazzo and Ruthie Ann Miles.. (more...)

Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 4/23/23
by

Grosses for all the Broadway shows for the week ending 4/23/2023.. (more...)

West Coast Premiere of FAT HAM and More Set For Geffen Playhouse's 2023/24 Season
by Stephi Wild

Geffen Playhouse has announced the seven productions that will make up the 2023/2024 season in its Gil Cates and Audrey Skirball Kenis Theaters. The season will feature the West Coast premiere of Fat Ham, which is now playing on Broadway. Learn more about the full season lineup here!. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet

- New York, New York opens tonight!

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!





Related Stories
Wake Up 7/21: Fisher Joins HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL Series, LUCA TikTok Musical, and More! Photo
Wake Up 7/21: Fisher Joins HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL Series, LUCA TikTok Musical, and More!
Today's top stories: Jordan Fisher joins the cast of HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL: THE MUSICAL: THE SERIES, Joshua Turchin pens songs for a Luca TikTok musical, and more!

More Hot Stories For You


TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD To End West End Run This MayTO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD To End West End Run This May
April 25, 2023

Harper Lee's To Kill a Mockingbird – a new play by multi-award-winning Aaron Sorkin, directed by Tony Award-winning Bartlett Sher, will close on the West End.
Donna McKechnie And Frank DiLella To Announce 2023 Drama Desk Award NominationsDonna McKechnie And Frank DiLella To Announce 2023 Drama Desk Award Nominations
April 25, 2023

The 67th Annual Drama Desk Awards will be held on Tuesday afternoon, June 6 at Sardi's Restaurant, it was announced today by Drama Desk co-presidents David Barbour and Charles Wright.
Easter Bonnet Competition Raises $3,601,335 for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDSEaster Bonnet Competition Raises $3,601,335 for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS
April 25, 2023

Stars, standouts and the most sensational ensembles of Broadway unveiled their best bonnets and skits at the long-awaited return of the Easter Bonnet Competition, which raised a total of $3,601,335. 
Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 4/23/23Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 4/23/23
April 25, 2023

Grosses for all the Broadway shows for the week ending 4/23/2023.
2023 Tony Awards Live Pre-Show Will Stream for Free on Pluto TV2023 Tony Awards Live Pre-Show Will Stream for Free on Pluto TV
April 25, 2023

THE TONY AWARDS: ACT ONE, a pre-show of live, exclusive content leading into THE 76TH ANNUAL TONY AWARDS will commence on Sunday, June 11, at 6:30-8:00 PM, ET/3:30-5:00 PM PT, when the first round of Tony Awards is presented to audiences on Pluto TV.
share