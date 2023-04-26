Wake Up With BWW 4/26: SUMMER, 1976 Reviews, Drama League Nominations, Plus a Message From Ramin Karimloo

Click Here for More on WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD

We'd first like to wish a happy opening to New York, New York which officially opens tonight on Broadway!

Summer, 1976 officially opened last night, and you can read all of the reviews below! Stay tuned throughout the day as we bring you more opening night coverage.

Yesterday, the Drama League Awards were announced. Did your favorites get nominated? Check out the full list below!

Plus, watch an exclusive video message from Ramin Karimloo in honor of BroadwayWorld's 20th anniversary.

Read more about these and other top stories below!

Today's Top Stories

Review Roundup: Laura Linney & Jessica Hecht Star In SUMMER, 1976 On Broadway

Manhattan Theatre Club's world premiere of Summer, 1976, opened last night at MTC's Samuel J. Friedman Theatre (261 West 47th Street). Read reviews for the production.. (more...)

INTO THE WOODS, SWEENEY TODD, A DOLL'S HOUSE & More Lead in Nominations for 2023 Drama League Awards

The Drama League has announced the 2023 Drama League Awards Nominees. See the full list!. (more...)

Photos: Inside the Opening Night Party For GOOD NIGHT, OSCAR

The new American play, Good Night, Oscar starring Sean Hayes opened on Broadway last night, April 24, at the Belasco Theatre. BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos from the opening night party here!. (more...)

JAWS Comedy THE SHARK IS BROKEN To Take A Bite Out Of Broadway This Summer

The smash-hit play The Shark is Broken will make waves on Broadway this summer after critically acclaimed runs at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe and on London's West End.. (more...)

Photos: See Matt Damon, Bradley Cooper & More at GOODNIGHT, OSCAR Opening Night

See photos of Matt Damon, Bradley Cooper, and more on the red carpet of Good Night, Oscar opening night!. (more...)

Oprah Debuts First Footage of THE COLOR PURPLE Movie Musical at CinemaCon

Fantasia Barrino leads the cast of the film as Celie. Danielle Brooks will reprise her Tony-nominated performance as Sofia, which we played in the musical's 2016 revival. Taraji P. Henson is slated to play Shug Avery. The cast also includes Halle Bailey, Colman Domingo, H.E.R., Ciara, Jon Batiste, and more. Check out a photo of the first poster!. (more...)

Photos: Josh Groban Hosts the Find Your Light Gala Honoring Bernadette Peters

Hosted by Josh Groban, A Celebration for Arts Education honored two-time Tony Award winner Bernadette Peters and the power of arts education with cocktails, dinner and performances by Groban, Peters, Norm Lewis, Annaleigh Ashford, Gaten Matarazzo and Ruthie Ann Miles.. (more...)

Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 4/23/23

Grosses for all the Broadway shows for the week ending 4/23/2023.. (more...)

West Coast Premiere of FAT HAM and More Set For Geffen Playhouse's 2023/24 Season

Geffen Playhouse has announced the seven productions that will make up the 2023/2024 season in its Gil Cates and Audrey Skirball Kenis Theaters. The season will feature the West Coast premiere of Fat Ham, which is now playing on Broadway. Learn more about the full season lineup here!. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet

- New York, New York opens tonight!

