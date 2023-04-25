Photos: Josh Groban Hosts the Find Your Light Gala Honoring Bernadette Peters
The event took place on April 24.
Hosted by Josh Groban, A Celebration for Arts Education honored two-time Tony Award winner Bernadette Peters and the power of arts education with cocktails, dinner and performances by Groban, Peters, Norm Lewis, Annaleigh Ashford, Gaten Matarazzo and Ruthie Ann Miles.
Josh Groban's Find Your Light Foundation is dedicated to ensuring that every child has the opportunity to experience a quality arts education. We believe that is best achieved through direct support of exceptional arts programs combined with education, advocacy and outreach. We focus support where the need is greatest to inform and inspire others in recognizing arts education as a critical component of a young person's development. Josh took the grassroots passion his fans shared with him for arts education and created Find Your Light. As someone who himself was inspired at a young age through his own arts classes, he deeply wanted to pay it forward.
Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski
Gizem Algan, Chris Groban
DeLaney Westfall, Charlie Franklin
Dan Sellers, Mia Pinero
Matthew Tweardy, Daniel Torres
Maddie O'Hara, Galyana Castillo
The Groban Family
Joanna 'JoJo' Levesque, Josh Groban
Joanna 'JoJo' Levesque
Raymond J. Lee, Michael Kuhn, Josh Groban, Maria Bilbao, Nathan Salstone, Timothy Hughes, Patricia Phillips, Kyrie Courter
David Foster, Katherine McPhee
Katherine McPhee, Bernadette Peters, David Foster
Josh Groban, Katherine McPhee, Bernadette Peters, David Foster
Josh Groban, Katherine McPhee, Bernadette Peters, Norm Lewis, David Foster
Josh Groban, Bernadette Peters
Jamie Moore, Eleri Ward
