Photos: Josh Groban Hosts the Find Your Light Gala Honoring Bernadette Peters

The event took place on April 24.

Apr. 25, 2023  

Hosted by Josh Groban, A Celebration for Arts Education honored two-time Tony Award winner Bernadette Peters and the power of arts education with cocktails, dinner and performances by Groban, Peters, Norm Lewis, Annaleigh Ashford, Gaten Matarazzo and Ruthie Ann Miles.

The event took place on April 24. BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos below!

Josh Groban's Find Your Light Foundation is dedicated to ensuring that every child has the opportunity to experience a quality arts education. We believe that is best achieved through direct support of exceptional arts programs combined with education, advocacy and outreach. We focus support where the need is greatest to inform and inspire others in recognizing arts education as a critical component of a young person's development. Josh took the grassroots passion his fans shared with him for arts education and created Find Your Light. As someone who himself was inspired at a young age through his own arts classes, he deeply wanted to pay it forward.

