Oprah Debuts First Footage of THE COLOR PURPLE Movie Musical at CinemaCon

During CinemaCon in Los Angeles, Oprah Winfrey presented a first look at the upcoming movie musical adaptation of The Color Purple.

Variety reports that Oprah was joined by director Blitz Bazawule and stars Taraji P. Henson, Danielle Brooks, and Fantasia. They presented the film while the words "Not Your Mama's Color Purple" were displayed on a screen behind them.

The group discussed how the film can "only be experienced" on the big screen, teasing musical numbers like "I'm Here" and "Hell, No." Winfrey continued to share that Bazawule's film has "magicial realism, wholesome family goodness," and a stellar cast.

A sizzle reel of first look footage from the film was then displayed to a rousing ovation from the audience, specifically for Henson's portrayal of Shug Avery. The footage has not yet been shared online.

"'The Color Purple' in 1985 was the biggest and most important thing that happened to me. This is a full circle moment to be part of this film. It holds great personal meaning," Winfrey told CinemaCon.

The movie musical adaptation of The Color Purple will debut in theaters on Christmas Day, December 25, 2023. Check out the first poster here:

Barrino leads the cast of the film as Celie. Brooks will reprise her Tony-nominated performance as Sofia, which we played in the musical's 2016 revival. Henson is slated to play Shug Avery.

The star-studded film also includes Corey Hawkins as Harpo, H.E.R. as Squeak, Colman Domingo as Mister. Bailey and Ciara will share the role of Celie's beloved sister, Nettie, with Bailey playing the younger version of the character and Ciara playing the older version.

Oscar-nominee Aunjanue Ellis will play Celie and Nettie's mother, Elizabeth Marvel plays Miss Millie, GRAMMY-winner Jon Batiste will play a piano man and the husband of Shug Avery.

The cast is rounded out by Louis Gossett, Jr. will play the role of Ol' Mister, David Alan Grier is Reverend Avery, Tamela J. Mann will play First Lady, Phylicia Pearl Mpasi is Young Celie, Deon Cole is Alfonso, and Stephen Hill will play the role of Buster.

Based on Alice Walker's Pulitzer Prize winning novel and the Warner Bros. / Amblin Entertainment motion picture, The Color Purple is an unforgettable story of enduring love and triumph over adversity. With a fresh, joyous score of jazz, ragtime, gospel and blues, this stirring family chronicle follows the inspirational Celie, as she journeys from childhood through joy and despair, anguish and hope to discover the power of love and life.